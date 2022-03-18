A setback is not failure, never give up hope - Dr Imtiaz Sooliman





Gift of the Givers Foundation Founder Dr Imtiaz Sooliman says he was fortunate that the word failure was not used when he was growing up.

Speaking to Relebogile Mabotja about his Upside of Failure Sooliman says he was always encouraged to do good.

In 1985, when I finished my internship, I wanted to do medicine, but I couldn't get a post, even though it wasn't a failure, it was a setback. I couldn't get a post to become a physician, so I moved to Maritzburg to open up a private practice. Dr Imtiaz Sooliman, Founder - Gift of the Givers

But six years later, I became a physician and after that a Turkish spiritual teacher instructed me to form Gift of the Givers. Dr Imtiaz Sooliman, Founder - Gift of the Givers

He adds not everyone succeeds and a lot of people find ways to find that success.

But the most important thing to do is not to give up hope. Dr Imtiaz Sooliman, Founder - Gift of the Givers

