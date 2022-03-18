Saftu president overstepped authority by writing letter to Vavi - Union members
Eyewitness News reporter Masechaba Sefularo says about 13 unions afilliated with the South African Federation of Trade Unions (Saftu) threw their weight behind the general secretary Zwelinzima Vavi.
This is after Vavi was sent a letter of intention to place him on precautionary suspension.
RELATED: Saftu seeks to suspend Vavi over alleged administrative, finance policy breaches
Speaking to Nickolaus Bauer on the John Perlman Show, Sefularo says the unions at the press conference added that they didn't endorse corruption if Vavi is guilty of such.
They say they are not sure what the allegations against Vavi are and believe that Saftu president has overstepped his authority by writing that letter to Vavi.Masechaba Sefularo, Reporter - Eyewitness News
Listen below to the full conversation:
Source : Bertram Malgas/EWN
