Stellenbosch University launches online learning platform, funders urged to help





Stellenbosch University has launched SU Advantage, an innovative online learning and teaching solution focusing on supporting high school pupils and teachers from Grade 10-12.

SUNCEP director Dr Benedict Khoboli says SU Advantage is not a stand alone programme as it is in line with the South African educational system.

Nickolaus Bauer on the John Perlman Show chats to Khoboli to give more insight on how the online platform will operate.

Currently, there are two streams, the funded streams and the private stream. The funded stream is where any funder can fund pupils to go online. Dr Benedict Khoboli, Director - SUNCEP

But if as a parent you feel you can pay for the service, you can pay. Dr Benedict Khoboli, Director - SUNCEP

Listen below to the full conversation: