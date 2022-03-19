Help is available to deal with anxiety and depression - Healthcare pharmacist





World Health Organisation, in its latest research has found that cases of anxiety and depression has increased by over 25% globally due to the Covid-19 pandemic.

The report found that the greatest deterioration in mental health took place in the areas worst-hit by COVID-19 -where infections were high and social interaction was restricted.

Gugu Mhlungu on WeekendBreakfast chats to Coyne Healthcare pharmacist Giulia Criscuolo to reflect on depression and anxiety figures.

Even though the coronavirus is one event, there are millions of us that are experiencing it. Every single person is experiencing it in their own unique way, because of our background, our filters and you all have our own stories around what has happened. Giulia Criscuolo, Coyne Healthcare pharmacist, complimentary medicines expert and life coach

She adds that there are organisations that help people dealing with depression and anxiety.

When you become open, you will realise that help is there. Giulia Criscuolo, Coyne Healthcare pharmacist, complimentary medicines expert and life coach

