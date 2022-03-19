Help is available to deal with anxiety and depression - Healthcare pharmacist
World Health Organisation, in its latest research has found that cases of anxiety and depression has increased by over 25% globally due to the Covid-19 pandemic.
The report found that the greatest deterioration in mental health took place in the areas worst-hit by COVID-19 -where infections were high and social interaction was restricted.
RELATED: SADAG warns of spike in anxiety, depression in adolescents
Gugu Mhlungu on WeekendBreakfast chats to Coyne Healthcare pharmacist Giulia Criscuolo to reflect on depression and anxiety figures.
Even though the coronavirus is one event, there are millions of us that are experiencing it. Every single person is experiencing it in their own unique way, because of our background, our filters and you all have our own stories around what has happened.Giulia Criscuolo, Coyne Healthcare pharmacist, complimentary medicines expert and life coach
She adds that there are organisations that help people dealing with depression and anxiety.
When you become open, you will realise that help is there.Giulia Criscuolo, Coyne Healthcare pharmacist, complimentary medicines expert and life coach
Listen below to the full conversation:
Source : https://www.123rf.com/photo_156340827_sad-teacher-sits-on-the-background-of-the-blackboard-copy-space.html?vti=lwtzav68v5dacslc0q-1-6
More from Local
How to have the Human Rights talk with your children
Gugs Mhlungu on Weekend Breakfast chats to Parenting and Human potential expert Nikki Bush about children's human rights.Read More
World Sleep Day: 'You need seven hours of sleep to help body to heal'
Gugs Mhlungu on Weekend Breakfast chats to Proactive health Solutions CEO Dr Fundile Nyati in the importance of sleep.Read More
Stellenbosch University launches online learning platform, funders urged to help
Nickolaus Bauer chats to SUNCEP director Dr Benedict Khoboli to explain how the new online learning platform will work.Read More
Saftu president overstepped authority by writing letter to Vavi - Union members
Eyewitness News reporter Masechaba Sefularo gives an update on the Zwelinzima Vavi suspension saga.Read More
TransUnion not keen to pay hackers $15m ransom, South Africans' info at risk
IT Web news editor Admire Moyo shocked that the hackers sent him his information such as cellphone numbers, email addresses and the apartments he has stayed in.Read More
Man convicted of murdering Annie Dewani paroled: Correctional Services confirms
The man who was found guilty of the murder of newlywed Anni Dewani in Cape Town back in 2010 has been granted parole.Read More
Ramaphosa is legally bound to deal with Mkhwebane's concerns - Karyn Maughan
Legal journalist Karyn Maughan says Busisiwe Mkhwebane cited that she considering her options while facing possible suspension.Read More
Now that we have spectrum we will bring better services to customers - MTN CEO
CEO Charles Molapisi says there are many capabilities that this layer of 5G will be able to bring.Read More
Technician's basic mistake could have shut down Koeberg's only operating unit
Alarmingly, Eskom didn't inform the public about the incident - Bruce Whitfield interviews energy analyst Chris Yelland.Read More