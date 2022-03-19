Streaming issues? Report here
How to have the Human Rights talk with your children Gugs Mhlungu on Weekend Breakfast chats to Parenting and Human potential expert Nikki Bush about children's human rights. 19 March 2022 9:38 AM
World Sleep Day: 'You need seven hours of sleep to help body to heal' Gugs Mhlungu on Weekend Breakfast chats to Proactive health Solutions CEO Dr Fundile Nyati in the importance of sleep. 19 March 2022 8:16 AM
Help is available to deal with anxiety and depression - Healthcare pharmacist Gugu Mhlungu on WeekendBreakfast chats to Coyne Healthcare pharmacist Giulia Criscuolo to reflect on the lates figures by WHO. 19 March 2022 7:46 AM
Does government want to make it harder to hire foreigners with bill amendment? Bruce Whitfield discusses the draft bill to regulate the employment of foreign nationals with Andrew Woodburn(Amrop Woodburn Mann) 17 March 2022 10:12 PM
Mbali Ntuli: I don't leave on a bitter note Former member of the Democratic Alliance Mbali Ntuli says she has done enough for the party. 17 March 2022 11:37 AM
Jumping ship: Democratic Alliance's Mbali Ntuli resigns During her time at the “blue party” Ntuli ruffled feathers and challenged leadership at every turn, including her failed bid to be... 17 March 2022 9:01 AM
TransUnion not keen to pay hackers $15m ransom, South Africans' info at risk IT Web news editor Admire Moyo shocked that the hackers sent him his information such as cellphone numbers, email addresses and th... 18 March 2022 1:40 PM
Technician's basic mistake could have shut down Koeberg's only operating unit Alarmingly, Eskom didn't inform the public about the incident - Bruce Whitfield interviews energy analyst Chris Yelland. 17 March 2022 9:22 PM
Motsepe's African Rainbow Capital pours millions more into TymeBank Bruce Whitfield interviews Co-CEO Johan van Zyl about African Rainbow Capital's half year results and future plans. 17 March 2022 8:01 PM
A setback is not failure, never give up hope - Dr Imtiaz Sooliman Relebogile Mabotja chats to Gift of the Givers Foundation founder on how to deal with life's setbacks on the Upside of Failure. 18 March 2022 3:16 PM
Don't get duped into debt review on the phone with promises of lower repayments Unsolicited calls promising hugely reduced monthly instalments? Consumer ninja Wendy Knowler investigates on The Money Show. 16 March 2022 8:42 PM
Corporates are calling staff back to the office, we're grateful- Growthpoint CEO The Money Show interviews Group CEO Norbert Sasse about Growthpoint Properties' half-year results. 16 March 2022 6:45 PM
LIVE: CSA backs selection of winning team to face Bangladesh in Centurion Here's where you can catch our live commentary for the series. Watch it or listen - your choice. 18 March 2022 9:09 AM
Cape Town Cycle Tour winner's bicycle stolen In fact, all 12 bicycles belonging to the Mauritian national team disappeared from the Picardi Guest Farm in Paarl on Wednesday. 18 March 2022 7:20 AM
Having cricket on all Primedia platforms is a dream come true - Simon Gear Cricket commentator Simon Gear talks about their partnership with Primedia to have South Africa vs Bangladesh test cricket on Eyew... 17 March 2022 5:52 PM
Sbu Leope adds new sound to his music repertoire The musician tells Relebogile Mabotja that the song 'Maru a Pula' is a tribute to musicians that inspired him, such as the late Ra... 18 March 2022 3:31 PM
WATCH: Man jumping onto moving car, in attempt to fake accident goes viral Khabazela shares some of the videos that went viral on Twitter and Facebook. 18 March 2022 8:52 AM
Woman gets shocked after finding sister's boyfriend's arrest record Khabazela shares some of the videos that went viral on Twitter and Facebook. 18 March 2022 8:51 AM
'Russia had to intervene through military operation in Ukraine as last resort' Press Attache for the Russian Embassy in the Republic of South Africa Alexander Arefiev reflects on the war. 16 March 2022 7:45 AM
WATCH: Reporter catches hit-and-run on camera while reporting on road accidents Khabazela shares some of the videos that went viral on Twitter and Facebook. 14 March 2022 8:21 AM
SA govt still not taking sides in Russia-Ukraine conflict - Gungubele Cabinet is calling for a negotiated diplomatic solution, while noting that the socio-economic cost of the conflict is devastating... 10 March 2022 3:00 PM
Standard Bank to cut finance for coal power projects, stripping natural forests Bruce Whitfield talks to Standard Bank's Kenny Fihla about the climate policy the Group revealed on Wednesday. 16 March 2022 7:10 PM
YEP! Puts the focus on SMEs by enhancing their digital presence Yep! is here to help businesses enhance their digital presence, increase visibility and improve engagement with customers. 16 March 2022 7:58 AM
How do we get more entrepreneurs in the African ecosystem? After two years of physical disconnect, the moving parts of the African ecosystem can come together at GTR Africa. 14 March 2022 5:02 PM
World Sleep Day: 'You need seven hours of sleep to help body to heal'

19 March 2022 8:16 AM
by Matshepo Sehloho
sleep
World Sleep Day
importance of sleep

Gugs Mhlungu on Weekend Breakfast chats to Proactive health Solutions CEO Dr Fundile Nyati in the importance of sleep.

Proactive health Solutions CEO Dr Fundile Nyati says the reason the World Sleep Society decided to have World Sleep Day, was because the society realised that many people take sleep for granted.

Studies that have been done show that generally people who are chronically deprived of sleep, end up having a shorter lifespan, he says.

Speaking to Gugs Mhlungu on Weekend Breakfast, Nyati adds that there are many health challenges that are associated with chronic sleep depravation.

That is why we have World Sleep Day, to say to people, get some sleep at least seven hours minimum everyday. This is because the body has a body clock and every hour of the day there are different things happening to your body.

Dr Fundile Nyati, CEO - Proactive Health Solutions

You need that seven hours of sleep to help your body to heal.

Dr Fundile Nyati, CEO - Proactive Health Solutions

Listen below to the full conversation:




sleep
World Sleep Day
importance of sleep

How to have the Human Rights talk with your children

19 March 2022 9:38 AM

Gugs Mhlungu on Weekend Breakfast chats to Parenting and Human potential expert Nikki Bush about children's human rights.

Help is available to deal with anxiety and depression - Healthcare pharmacist

19 March 2022 7:46 AM

Gugu Mhlungu on WeekendBreakfast chats to Coyne Healthcare pharmacist Giulia Criscuolo to reflect on the lates figures by WHO.

Stellenbosch University launches online learning platform, funders urged to help

18 March 2022 4:18 PM

Nickolaus Bauer chats to SUNCEP director Dr Benedict Khoboli to explain how the new online learning platform will work.

Saftu president overstepped authority by writing letter to Vavi - Union members

18 March 2022 4:11 PM

Eyewitness News reporter Masechaba Sefularo gives an update on the Zwelinzima Vavi suspension saga.

TransUnion not keen to pay hackers $15m ransom, South Africans' info at risk

18 March 2022 1:40 PM

IT Web news editor Admire Moyo shocked that the hackers sent him his information such as cellphone numbers, email addresses and the apartments he has stayed in.

Man convicted of murdering Annie Dewani paroled: Correctional Services confirms

18 March 2022 1:10 PM

The man who was found guilty of the murder of newlywed Anni Dewani in Cape Town back in 2010 has been granted parole.

Ramaphosa is legally bound to deal with Mkhwebane's concerns - Karyn Maughan

18 March 2022 11:44 AM

Legal journalist Karyn Maughan says Busisiwe Mkhwebane cited that she considering her options while facing possible suspension.

Now that we have spectrum we will bring better services to customers - MTN CEO

18 March 2022 8:22 AM

CEO Charles Molapisi says there are many capabilities that this layer of 5G will be able to bring.

Technician's basic mistake could have shut down Koeberg's only operating unit

17 March 2022 9:22 PM

Alarmingly, Eskom didn't inform the public about the incident - Bruce Whitfield interviews energy analyst Chris Yelland.

Solidarity Fund, launched in response to Covid, is shutting down in September

17 March 2022 7:27 PM

Bruce Whitfield interviews Deputy Chairperson Adrian Enthoven about the Solidarity Fund's work during the pandemic.

EWN Highlights

Tanzania bus and lorry collision kills at least 22: presidency

19 March 2022 11:53 AM

Lottery money funded the board chair’s luxury private estate

19 March 2022 11:24 AM

Are you Gauteng’s latest millionaire? Lotto Jackpot winner sought

19 March 2022 10:46 AM

