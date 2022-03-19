World Sleep Day: 'You need seven hours of sleep to help body to heal'





Proactive health Solutions CEO Dr Fundile Nyati says the reason the World Sleep Society decided to have World Sleep Day, was because the society realised that many people take sleep for granted.

Studies that have been done show that generally people who are chronically deprived of sleep, end up having a shorter lifespan, he says.

Speaking to Gugs Mhlungu on Weekend Breakfast, Nyati adds that there are many health challenges that are associated with chronic sleep depravation.

That is why we have World Sleep Day, to say to people, get some sleep at least seven hours minimum everyday. This is because the body has a body clock and every hour of the day there are different things happening to your body. Dr Fundile Nyati, CEO - Proactive Health Solutions

You need that seven hours of sleep to help your body to heal. Dr Fundile Nyati, CEO - Proactive Health Solutions

