How to have the Human Rights talk with your children





Parenting and Human potential expert Nikki Bush says if parents want their children to understand what rights are, they need to start discussing the physical as children are very concrete learners.

Children have rights from the time they are born in terms of the physical safety of their bodies, she says.

Speaking to Gugs Mhlungu on Weekend Breakfast Bush cites that conversations about sexuality and the rights that children have should start from around the age of two or three.

By eight years, most physiologists say it's too late. If a parent hasn't had a conversation with their child about what consensual sex is by the time they are eight, and what sex in a loving relationship looks like and the fact that their body has rights, then you are in trouble. Nikki Bush, Human Potential and parenting expert

