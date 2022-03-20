Streaming issues? Report here
Kenny Maistry 1500 x 1500 2020 Kenny Maistry 1500 x 1500 2020
Soulful Sundays with Kenny Maistry
10:00 - 13:00
volume_up
volume_mute

Studio Line
+27 (11) 883 0702
WhatsApp
072 702 1702
Contact
View Form
Radio
FM 92.7 and FM 106
comment
Visit the show page
info
702 FYI
Home
Features
News
Shows
Podcasts
comment
Visit the show page
info
702 FYI
Copyright 2022 All Rights Reserved
Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | PAIA
No Scheduled Items to show
No Items to show
Up Next: Soulful Sundays with Kenny Maistry
See full line-up
Soulful Sundays with Kenny Maistry
10:00 - 13:00
Home
Features
News
Shows
Podcasts
search
Local
Politics
Business
Lifestyle
Sport
Entertainment
World
Africa
Opinion
Latest Local
'Affluent clients defaulting on loans, have over borrowed to maintain lifestyle' Certified Financial Planner Paul Roelofse reflects on Experian Consumer Default Index that has shown an increase in defaulters. 20 March 2022 8:57 AM
Acts of Kindness: Help feed a child for a month for just R150 Gugs Mhlungu chats to Ladles of Love founder Danny Diliberto who has launched a campaign aimed at helping children in need. 20 March 2022 8:27 AM
Zweli Mkhize blames former DG for Digital Vibes scandal Embattled former health minister Dr Zweli Mkhize has launched a fresh legal attack on the SIU and accuses his former director gene... 20 March 2022 7:59 AM
View all Local
Does government want to make it harder to hire foreigners with bill amendment? Bruce Whitfield discusses the draft bill to regulate the employment of foreign nationals with Andrew Woodburn(Amrop Woodburn Mann) 17 March 2022 10:12 PM
Mbali Ntuli: I don't leave on a bitter note Former member of the Democratic Alliance Mbali Ntuli says she has done enough for the party. 17 March 2022 11:37 AM
Jumping ship: Democratic Alliance's Mbali Ntuli resigns During her time at the “blue party” Ntuli ruffled feathers and challenged leadership at every turn, including her failed bid to be... 17 March 2022 9:01 AM
View all Politics
TransUnion not keen to pay hackers $15m ransom, South Africans' info at risk IT Web news editor Admire Moyo shocked that the hackers sent him his information such as cellphone numbers, email addresses and th... 18 March 2022 1:40 PM
Technician's basic mistake could have shut down Koeberg's only operating unit Alarmingly, Eskom didn't inform the public about the incident - Bruce Whitfield interviews energy analyst Chris Yelland. 17 March 2022 9:22 PM
Motsepe's African Rainbow Capital pours millions more into TymeBank Bruce Whitfield interviews Co-CEO Johan van Zyl about African Rainbow Capital's half year results and future plans. 17 March 2022 8:01 PM
View all Business
A setback is not failure, never give up hope - Dr Imtiaz Sooliman Relebogile Mabotja chats to Gift of the Givers Foundation founder on how to deal with life's setbacks on the Upside of Failure. 18 March 2022 3:16 PM
Don't get duped into debt review on the phone with promises of lower repayments Unsolicited calls promising hugely reduced monthly instalments? Consumer ninja Wendy Knowler investigates on The Money Show. 16 March 2022 8:42 PM
Corporates are calling staff back to the office, we're grateful- Growthpoint CEO The Money Show interviews Group CEO Norbert Sasse about Growthpoint Properties' half-year results. 16 March 2022 6:45 PM
View all Lifestyle
LIVE COMMENTARY: Proteas and Bangladesh face off in second ODI in Centurion The Proteas will hope for a much-improved performance as they take on Bangladesh in the second ODI on Sunday. 20 March 2022 9:10 AM
LIVE: CSA backs selection of winning team to face Bangladesh in Centurion Here's where you can catch our live commentary for the series. Watch it or listen - your choice. 18 March 2022 9:09 AM
Cape Town Cycle Tour winner's bicycle stolen In fact, all 12 bicycles belonging to the Mauritian national team disappeared from the Picardi Guest Farm in Paarl on Wednesday. 18 March 2022 7:20 AM
View all Sport
Sbu Leope adds new sound to his music repertoire The musician tells Relebogile Mabotja that the song 'Maru a Pula' is a tribute to musicians that inspired him, such as the late Ra... 18 March 2022 3:31 PM
WATCH: Man jumping onto moving car, in attempt to fake accident goes viral Khabazela shares some of the videos that went viral on Twitter and Facebook. 18 March 2022 8:52 AM
Woman gets shocked after finding sister's boyfriend's arrest record Khabazela shares some of the videos that went viral on Twitter and Facebook. 18 March 2022 8:51 AM
View all Entertainment
'Russia had to intervene through military operation in Ukraine as last resort' Press Attache for the Russian Embassy in the Republic of South Africa Alexander Arefiev reflects on the war. 16 March 2022 7:45 AM
WATCH: Reporter catches hit-and-run on camera while reporting on road accidents Khabazela shares some of the videos that went viral on Twitter and Facebook. 14 March 2022 8:21 AM
SA govt still not taking sides in Russia-Ukraine conflict - Gungubele Cabinet is calling for a negotiated diplomatic solution, while noting that the socio-economic cost of the conflict is devastating... 10 March 2022 3:00 PM
View all World
Standard Bank to cut finance for coal power projects, stripping natural forests Bruce Whitfield talks to Standard Bank's Kenny Fihla about the climate policy the Group revealed on Wednesday. 16 March 2022 7:10 PM
YEP! Puts the focus on SMEs by enhancing their digital presence Yep! is here to help businesses enhance their digital presence, increase visibility and improve engagement with customers. 16 March 2022 7:58 AM
How do we get more entrepreneurs in the African ecosystem? After two years of physical disconnect, the moving parts of the African ecosystem can come together at GTR Africa. 14 March 2022 5:02 PM
View all Africa
Technician's basic mistake could have shut down Koeberg's only operating unit Alarmingly, Eskom didn't inform the public about the incident - Bruce Whitfield interviews energy analyst Chris Yelland. 17 March 2022 9:22 PM
Don't get duped into debt review on the phone with promises of lower repayments Unsolicited calls promising hugely reduced monthly instalments? Consumer ninja Wendy Knowler investigates on The Money Show. 16 March 2022 8:42 PM
'Toyota ad replaces body parts for car parts, ends up objectifying female form' Not going places - intersectional strategist Dr Sizakele Marutlulle talks advertising heroes and zeros on The Money Show. 15 March 2022 9:03 PM
View all Opinion
Home
arrow_forward
Local

Acts of Kindness: Help feed a child for a month for just R150

20 March 2022 8:27 AM
by Matshepo Sehloho
Tags:
teddy bear
acts of kindness
help feed a child
two meals

Gugs Mhlungu chats to Ladles of Love founder Danny Diliberto who has launched a campaign aimed at helping children in need.

Ladles of Love founder Danny Diliberto says in an effort to support underprivileged children, for R150, a person can buy a teddy bear and provide two meals for a month.

Speaking to Gugs Mhlungu on Weekend Breakfast, Diliberto says watching the amount of love that these bears has been phenomenal.

If you want to donate, you can go on our website www.ladlesoflove.org.za, you click on nourish our children and donate R150. We will make sure that the child gets the bear and the meals that they need.

Danny Diliberto, Founder - Ladles of Love

Listen below to the full conversation:




20 March 2022 8:27 AM
by Matshepo Sehloho
Tags:
teddy bear
acts of kindness
help feed a child
two meals

More from Local

'Affluent clients defaulting on loans, have over borrowed to maintain lifestyle'

20 March 2022 8:57 AM

Certified Financial Planner Paul Roelofse reflects on Experian Consumer Default Index that has shown an increase in defaulters.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Zweli Mkhize blames former DG for Digital Vibes scandal

20 March 2022 7:59 AM

Embattled former health minister Dr Zweli Mkhize has launched a fresh legal attack on the SIU and accuses his former director general of having orchestrated his downfall.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

How to have the Human Rights talk with your children

19 March 2022 9:38 AM

Gugs Mhlungu on Weekend Breakfast chats to Parenting and Human potential expert Nikki Bush about children's human rights.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

World Sleep Day: 'You need seven hours of sleep to help body to heal'

19 March 2022 8:16 AM

Gugs Mhlungu on Weekend Breakfast chats to Proactive health Solutions CEO Dr Fundile Nyati in the importance of sleep.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Help is available to deal with anxiety and depression - Healthcare pharmacist

19 March 2022 7:46 AM

Gugu Mhlungu on WeekendBreakfast chats to Coyne Healthcare pharmacist Giulia Criscuolo to reflect on the lates figures by WHO.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Stellenbosch University launches online learning platform, funders urged to help

18 March 2022 4:18 PM

Nickolaus Bauer chats to SUNCEP director Dr Benedict Khoboli to explain how the new online learning platform will work.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Saftu president overstepped authority by writing letter to Vavi - Union members

18 March 2022 4:11 PM

Eyewitness News reporter Masechaba Sefularo gives an update on the Zwelinzima Vavi suspension saga.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

TransUnion not keen to pay hackers $15m ransom, South Africans' info at risk

18 March 2022 1:40 PM

IT Web news editor Admire Moyo shocked that the hackers sent him his information such as cellphone numbers, email addresses and the apartments he has stayed in.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Man convicted of murdering Annie Dewani paroled: Correctional Services confirms

18 March 2022 1:10 PM

The man who was found guilty of the murder of newlywed Anni Dewani in Cape Town back in 2010 has been granted parole.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Ramaphosa is legally bound to deal with Mkhwebane's concerns - Karyn Maughan

18 March 2022 11:44 AM

Legal journalist Karyn Maughan says Busisiwe Mkhwebane cited that she considering her options while facing possible suspension.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Trending

LIVE COMMENTARY: Proteas and Bangladesh face off in second ODI in Centurion

Sport

Zweli Mkhize blames former DG for Digital Vibes scandal

Local Politics

'Affluent clients defaulting on loans, have over borrowed to maintain lifestyle'

Local

EWN Highlights

Sudan's coup-hit economy in free fall as prices bite

20 March 2022 9:51 AM

1,287 new COVID-19 cases recorded in last 24 hours

20 March 2022 9:41 AM

PPTA urges Government to regulate E-Hailing sector

19 March 2022 5:23 PM

- Local
- World
- Politics
- Sports
- Business
- Features
- Podcasts
- Lineup
- Shows
- Presenters
- Competitions
Copyright 2022 All Rights Reserved | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | PAIA