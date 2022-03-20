Acts of Kindness: Help feed a child for a month for just R150
Ladles of Love founder Danny Diliberto says in an effort to support underprivileged children, for R150, a person can buy a teddy bear and provide two meals for a month.
Speaking to Gugs Mhlungu on Weekend Breakfast, Diliberto says watching the amount of love that these bears has been phenomenal.
If you want to donate, you can go on our website www.ladlesoflove.org.za, you click on nourish our children and donate R150. We will make sure that the child gets the bear and the meals that they need.Danny Diliberto, Founder - Ladles of Love
Listen below to the full conversation:
