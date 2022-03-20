'Affluent clients defaulting on loans, have over borrowed to maintain lifestyle'





According to Experian Consumer Default Index (CDI), there has been a rapid increase in the rate of people who defaulted on their loans in the fourth quarter of 2021.

The statistics are showing that it is most affluent consumers in South Africa that have the highest increasing default loan rate.

Certified Financial Planner Paul Roelofse says the coronavirus pandemic and the consequences of what it has done to the economy has affected everyone.

Speaking to Gugu Mhlungu on Weekend Breakfast Roelofse cites the difference between now and before the pandemic, is that there is about 7% more in terms of defaulters.

This means that inflation has also hit the affluent consumers and they are feeling the pinch. The loans that they have taken are excessive and they cannot afford them and it is affecting this index. Paul Roelofse, Certified Financial Planner

This indicates that people have over borrowed to maintain their lifestyles. Paul Roelofse, Certified Financial Planner

