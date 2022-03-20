LIVE COMMENTARY: Proteas and Bangladesh face off in second ODI in Centurion
JOHANNESBURG - The Proteas will hope for a much-improved performance as they take on Bangladesh in the second ODI on Sunday.
The match will also serve as the 10th edition of the popular Pink ODI.
The South Africans were beaten for the first time on home soil by Bangladesh on Friday night in the first ODI of the series with some slick batting and decisive bowling.
Proteas captain Temba Bavuma admitted the team, both the bowling and batting unit, would need to take account of their actions and he would have a word with the team ahead of the second clash.
Bavuma said the bowlers took “a couple of overs to really adjust to what the conditions were asking of us. I think the last 20 overs they got 180 runs or close to that and obviously with them going into their innings with the ball they always had that momentum.”
What the captain is referring to is how the Bangladeshi batters went from 124/3 in the 29th over before accelerating their innings to post 314/7 in their allotted overs.
Bavuma also expressed his thoughts on the batters' failure to create an intensity in the chase which saw them all out for 276, “Out there in the field [intensity] was something that we did speak about. That’s something that we did want to focus a lot more on. So I think if we are guilty of being behind the over rate, that’s something as well that will have to be spoken about.”
The Proteas will take some solace in the fact that the match serves as the Pink ODI with the purpose of raising awareness for breast cancer.
The South Africans have won seven of the nine previous outings including last year’s impressive 17 run win over Pakistan.
Play begins at 10am.
Upcoming games:
ODI series 2nd ODI: Sunday, 20 March - Wanderers, Johannesburg (10:00 - Day) 3rd ODI: Wednesday, 23 March - SuperSport Park, Centurion (13:00 - Day/Night)
Test series 1st Test: Thursday, 31 March to Monday 4 April - Kingsmead, Durban (10am) 2nd Test: Friday, 08 April to Tuesday, 12 April - St George's Park, Gqeberha (10am)
Source : Phill Magakoe/AFP
More from Sport
LIVE: CSA backs selection of winning team to face Bangladesh in Centurion
Here's where you can catch our live commentary for the series. Watch it or listen - your choice.Read More
Cape Town Cycle Tour winner's bicycle stolen
In fact, all 12 bicycles belonging to the Mauritian national team disappeared from the Picardi Guest Farm in Paarl on Wednesday.Read More
Having cricket on all Primedia platforms is a dream come true - Simon Gear
Cricket commentator Simon Gear talks about their partnership with Primedia to have South Africa vs Bangladesh test cricket on Eyewitness News, CapeTalk, 702, 947 and Kfm.Read More
Proteas to welcome Bangladesh in ODI, Test series; fans allowed in stadia
The first of three ODIs start on 18 March at Centurion and the first of a two-match Test series gets under way in Durban on 31 March.Read More
Proteas Women win thriller against Pakistan to remain undefeated at World Cup
The South Africans won their second group game against Pakistan by six runs in a tight and tense affair.Read More
WATCH: Tiger Woods tears up at induction ceremony to the World Golf Hall of Fame
Khabazela shares some of the videos that went viral on Twitter and Facebook.Read More
'I'm afraid the case against Graeme Smith is weak'
Cricket writer Telford Vice talks about the arbitration proceedings against the director of cricket in South Africa, Graeme Smith.Read More
Australian cricket great Shane Warne has died
The famous leg-spinner has died at the age of 52 of a suspected heart attack.Read More
Formula E IS coming to Cape Town confirms founder ahead of big track reveal
The Money Show's Bruce Whitfield catches up with the co-founder of Formula E, Alberto Longo.Read More