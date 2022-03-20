Telkom threatens to cut services to SA Post Office unless it pays its R269m bill
JOHANNESBURG - The South African Post Office (Sapo) is reportedly on the verge of having its internet and communications shutoff by Telkom unless it pays its R269 million bill.
The Sunday Times reported the telecommunications company wrote to Sapo two weeks ago demanding that the post office settle its debt after it breached its payment agreement following multiple conversations about its bill.
The state-owned postal service needs Telkom's services to pay social grants and renew vehicle registrations.
A Telkom official told the paper that they had entered into a new payment agreement that expired at the end of March in which Sapo indicated they would settle the bill by then.
A Sapo spokesperson said the post office had paid its bills for the past year in full but there was historical debt to consider.
The Communications and Digital Technologies Department has pleaded on Sapo’s behalf, adding that they were assisting the postal service in raising funds and were consulting the National Treasury.
This comes in the same week that post office bosses told Parliament that they needed a bailout of least R9 billion or it may be forced to close.
Sapo said it had immediate cash flow requirements of R6.9 billion.
This is for historical debt worth R4.3 billion, a cash flow deficit worth R1.8 billion for the next nine months while they implement the revised strategy, R400 million on capital expenditure and R400 million to optimise staff costs.
The postal service said it needed a further R2.4 billion to settle its post bank debts.
This requested bailout was in addition to the R8 billion that the entity already received from government for the next three years.
This article first appeared on EWN : Telkom threatens to cut services to SA Post Office unless it pays its R269m bill
Source : Sethembiso Zulu/EWN.
More from Local
'Affluent clients defaulting on loans, have over borrowed to maintain lifestyle'
Certified Financial Planner Paul Roelofse reflects on Experian Consumer Default Index that has shown an increase in defaulters.Read More
Acts of Kindness: Help feed a child for a month for just R150
Gugs Mhlungu chats to Ladles of Love founder Danny Diliberto who has launched a campaign aimed at helping children in need.Read More
Zweli Mkhize blames former DG for Digital Vibes scandal
Embattled former health minister Dr Zweli Mkhize has launched a fresh legal attack on the SIU and accuses his former director general of having orchestrated his downfall.Read More
How to have the Human Rights talk with your children
Gugs Mhlungu on Weekend Breakfast chats to Parenting and Human potential expert Nikki Bush about children's human rights.Read More
World Sleep Day: 'You need seven hours of sleep to help body to heal'
Gugs Mhlungu on Weekend Breakfast chats to Proactive health Solutions CEO Dr Fundile Nyati in the importance of sleep.Read More
Help is available to deal with anxiety and depression - Healthcare pharmacist
Gugu Mhlungu on WeekendBreakfast chats to Coyne Healthcare pharmacist Giulia Criscuolo to reflect on the lates figures by WHO.Read More
Stellenbosch University launches online learning platform, funders urged to help
Nickolaus Bauer chats to SUNCEP director Dr Benedict Khoboli to explain how the new online learning platform will work.Read More
Saftu president overstepped authority by writing letter to Vavi - Union members
Eyewitness News reporter Masechaba Sefularo gives an update on the Zwelinzima Vavi suspension saga.Read More
TransUnion not keen to pay hackers $15m ransom, South Africans' info at risk
IT Web news editor Admire Moyo shocked that the hackers sent him his information such as cellphone numbers, email addresses and the apartments he has stayed in.Read More