



JOHANNESBURG - The South African Post Office (Sapo) is reportedly on the verge of having its internet and communications shutoff by Telkom unless it pays its R269 million bill.

The Sunday Times reported the telecommunications company wrote to Sapo two weeks ago demanding that the post office settle its debt after it breached its payment agreement following multiple conversations about its bill.

The state-owned postal service needs Telkom's services to pay social grants and renew vehicle registrations.

A Telkom official told the paper that they had entered into a new payment agreement that expired at the end of March in which Sapo indicated they would settle the bill by then.

A Sapo spokesperson said the post office had paid its bills for the past year in full but there was historical debt to consider.

The Communications and Digital Technologies Department has pleaded on Sapo’s behalf, adding that they were assisting the postal service in raising funds and were consulting the National Treasury.

This comes in the same week that post office bosses told Parliament that they needed a bailout of least R9 billion or it may be forced to close.

Sapo said it had immediate cash flow requirements of R6.9 billion.

This is for historical debt worth R4.3 billion, a cash flow deficit worth R1.8 billion for the next nine months while they implement the revised strategy, R400 million on capital expenditure and R400 million to optimise staff costs.

The postal service said it needed a further R2.4 billion to settle its post bank debts.

This requested bailout was in addition to the R8 billion that the entity already received from government for the next three years.

This article first appeared on EWN : Telkom threatens to cut services to SA Post Office unless it pays its R269m bill