Pit latrines are not a only travesty, they are illegal - Section 27 attorney





Almost three decades after South Africa's democracy, pupils and teachers in some schools around the country still suffer the indignity of having to use pit toilets.

Speaking to Africa Melane on 702 Breakfast, Section 27 attorney Demichelle Petherbridge says it is a travesty that pupils in 2022 still use pit toilets.

Considering that there is a legal document that came out in 2016, that said that pit latrines are completely illegal. Pit toilets are not only a travesty, it is an illegal situation that schools are in. Demichelle Petherbridge, Attorney - Section 27

