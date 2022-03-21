VIDEO: Elderly woman has been allegedly assaulted at Food Lovers Market
Elderly woman has been allegedly assaulted at Food Lovers Market
Social media is talking after a video of an elderly woman who was allegedly assaulted at a Food Lovers Market goes viral.
Watch the video below:
Warning the video is of graphic nature:
This happened yesterday at @FoodLoversMkt in Gallo Manor where a young supervisor allegedly assaulted an elderly woman with a mug over a vegetable combo special that was advertised outside the store. The supervisor named pinky then told customers that she has anger problems. pic.twitter.com/TUMuGfWwix— Update South Africa (@Update_ZA) March 20, 2022
