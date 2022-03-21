How parents play a role in sibling rivalry
Most siblings have a rivalry at one point in their lives but is it normal?
Speaking to Aubrey Masango, clinical psychologist and parent-child expert Dr Jenny Rose says most there is always a time when people experience frustration in any relationship.
She adds that with sibling relationships, the frustration is going to be heightened as there are close-set of boundaries that can be crossed easily.
The first error that we make as parents is that we go into this idea of sibling relationships expecting perfection and expecting serious compliancy and expect our kids to get along 24/7 and we get frustrated when they don't.Dr Jenny Rose, Clinical psychologist and parent-child expert
I think for me, a lot of sibling relationships and understanding sibling relationships, is not so much about the siblings themselves but actually the parents and the dynamic that was bread by the parents and the dynamic that was bred between the siblings and the home environment.Dr Jenny Rose, Clinical psychologist and parent-child expert
Parents make the mistake often of giving very conditional acceptance or love to children and that means there is a condition for them to get approval.Dr Jenny Rose, Clinical psychologist and parent-child expert
Listen to the full interview below:
Source : https://previews.123rf.com/images/stockbroker/stockbroker1411/stockbroker141101078/33526238-rear-view-of-family-walking-along-winter-beach-with-dog.jpg
