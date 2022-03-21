'Govt must regulate e-hailing app companies and stop the exploitation'
Following their call for a three-day national shutdown, Gauteng Transport MEC Jacob Mamabolo is expected to meet with e-hailing drivers on Monday.
E-hailing operators of Bolt, Uber, DiDi and others want the government to regulate the industry and have threatened to shut down major routes and disrupt service from Tuesday if their demands are not heard.
Tshidi Madia on The Midday Report chats to E-hailing Operators spokesperson Vhatuka Mbelengwa to give more insight on the matter.
Unless the MEC is going to use Section 66 of the National Land Transportation Act and immediately effect price changes and put some controls on what the app companies are doing, we are going ahead with the strike.Vhatuka Mbelengwa, Spokesperson - E-hailing Operators
We want the government to regulate the industry as a regulated industry will serve South Africa better.Vhatuka Mbelengwa, Spokesperson - E-hailing Operators
He adds that regulating the industry will end the exploitation that is happening to the drivers.
Listen below to the full conversation:
Source : https://www.123rf.com/photo_135371894_taxi-driver-in-cape-town-south-africa-in-the-car-taxi-while-driving-in-the-back-seat-.html?vti=nxvjoho0r4gcbplsoj-1-3
