'Racism did not die when apartheid fell,' says Ramaphosa on Human Rights Day





JOHANNESBURG - President Cyril Ramaphosa on Monday said undoing the effects of colonialism and apartheid had been a momentous task as their legacy continues to reinforce inequality in many spheres of society.

The president has delivered the keynote address at this year's Human Rights Day commemorations in Koster in the North West, which took place under the theme: 'The Year of Unity and Renewal: Protecting and Preserving our Human Rights Gains'.

Ramaphosa said while the nation remembered those killed in the Sharpeville massacre on this day more than 60 years ago, the people of Kgetleng in the North West also had the horror of racial killings etched in their memories.

In 2008, gunman Johan Nel went on a shooting spree, killing four people in Skierlik.

“The hurt of what took place in Skierlik, here 14 years ago, still cuts deep. It still hurts. People still remember, people still have it embedded in their memory. It was a stark reminder to us all that racism did not die when apartheid fell.” said Ramaphosa.

The president said the attack was also a moment to reflect on the country's efforts to root out racism.

Our struggle for freedom was fundamentally about improving the lives of our people.



Over the past 28 years, the country has made significant progress in tackling poverty and deprivation.#HumanRightsDay https://t.co/xR9cwLl2aO — Cyril Ramaphosa 🇿🇦 (@CyrilRamaphosa) March 21, 2022

The legacy of colonialism and apartheid continues to reinforce inequality in many spheres, and undoing these effects has been a momentous task.#HumanRightsDay https://t.co/xR9cwLl2aO — Cyril Ramaphosa 🇿🇦 (@CyrilRamaphosa) March 21, 2022

If you are black in South Africa – and in particular, a black woman – you are more likely to be poor, to live in an impoverished location, to be unemployed, to have lower levels of education, and not have assets like land.

#HumanRightsDay https://t.co/xR9cwLl2aO — Cyril Ramaphosa 🇿🇦 (@CyrilRamaphosa) March 21, 2022

Just as the people of Sharpeville in Gauteng still bear the scars of a tragedy 62 years ago that was fueled by racial hatred, 14 years ago the community of Koster was shaken by a terrible crime.https://t.co/xR9cwLl2aO — Cyril Ramaphosa 🇿🇦 (@CyrilRamaphosa) March 21, 2022

This article first appeared on EWN : 'Racism did not die when apartheid fell,' says Ramaphosa on Human Rights Day