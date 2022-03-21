Residents reluctant to move to a church after shack fire in Pretoria East
Investigations are underway to find out what caused the fire at Cemetery View in Woodlands, east of Pretoria.
Over 400 shacks got destroyed in the blaze that ripped through the informal settlement on Sunday night.
John Perlman speaks to Tshwane Emergency Services Charles Mabaso about this.
So far there is no tangible information that we have gathered on the ground as to what could have been the cause of the fire but there is a number of information that is surfing from the residents.Charles Mabaso, Spokesperson - Tshwane Emergency Services
People do shy away from temporary sheltering at the church even though the church is openly saying it is available to house some of them but in particular the vulnerable which is the children and the elderly.Charles Mabaso, Spokesperson - Tshwane Emergency Services
Listen to the full interview below:
