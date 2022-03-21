Residents reluctant to move to a church after shack fire in Pretoria East

Today at 16:20 Smart phone cameras endangering professional cameras Afternoon Drive with John Perlman

Guests

Arthur Goldstuck - MD at World Wide Worx

125 125

Today at 16:50 Update on Ukraine Afternoon Drive with John Perlman

Guests

Simon Marks, US Correspondent

125 125

Today at 17:10 Rights to the Lion-Sleeps Tonight Afternoon Drive with John Perlman

Guests

Prof Owen Dean, Emeritus Professor at the University of Stellenbosch, specialist copyright attorney and author

125 125

Today at 17:20 Rights to the Lion Sleeps tonight Afternoon Drive with John Perlman

Guests

Prof Owen Dean, Emeritus Professor at the University of Stellenbosch, Specialist Copyright Attorney Law

125 125

Today at 18:08 The Problem Wobbling Consumer Confidence The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield

Guests

Peter Worthington - Senior Economist at Absa

125 125

Today at 18:12 Ho high should the interest rate go? The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield

Guests

Isaah Mhlanga - Chief Economist at Alexander Forbes

125 125

Today at 18:20 Market Commentary The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield

Guests

Richard de Villiers - Global Wealth Manager at UBS Financial Services

125 125

Today at 18:39 UN: Countries will derail the fight against climate change if they try to replace Russian fossil fuels by boosting their own oil and gas supplies The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield

Guests

Robyn Hugo - Director of climate change engagement at Just Share

125 125

Today at 18:49 ZOOM Tech with Toby The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield

Guests

Toby Shapshak - Chief at Stuff Studios

125 125

Today at 19:08 How the recalling of food from supermarkets the standard of food production in SA is in good shape? The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield

Guests

Justin Naylor - Managing Director at ITOO

125 125

Today at 19:19 ZOOM: Business Book feature The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield

Guests

Songezo Zibi - Chairman at Rivonia Cricle

125 125