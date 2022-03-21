Streaming issues? Report here
With the smartphone 'there is no longer a reason to buy professional cameras'

21 March 2022 5:26 PM
by Zanele Zama
Smartphone
Camera
intergrated camera

World Wide Worx MD Arthur Goldstuck talks about how smartphone cameras are endangering integrated cameras.

Will smartphones kill integrated cameras?

World Wide Worx MD Arthur Goldstuck says digital camera leaders Nikon and Canon have all but abandoned the segment, focusing on high-margin interchangeable lens cameras.

John Perlman speaks to Goldstuck about this.

We have seen the emergence of the iPhone in 2007 and the Android phone in 2008. Ten years later we are down to 8.3-million cameras last year compared to 121-million.

Arthur Goldstuck, MD - World Wide Worx

With improvement to the smartphone camera, there is no longer a reason to buy what we can an integrated camera.

Arthur Goldstuck, MD - World Wide Worx

Listen to the full interview below:




