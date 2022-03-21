Streaming issues? Report here
Replacing Russian oil with new production is 'mutually assured destruction'

21 March 2022 6:59 PM
by Kabous le Roux
Tags:
Carbon emissions
Oil
The Money Show
Gas
Bruce Whitfield
Fossil fuels
Climate
Climate Emergency
climate crisis
Just Share
War in Ukraine
Robyn Hugo

Ray White interviews Robyn Hugo, Director of Climate Change Engagement at Just Share.

Countries clamouring to replace Russian fossil fuels by boosting their own oil and gas supplies risks the world’s “mutually assured destruction” by way of a spiralling climate crisis, UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres warned on Monday.

“This is madness,” said Guterres.

“Addiction to fossil fuels is mutually assured destruction.

“Now is the time to put the pedal to the metal towards a renewable energy future."

Our addiction to fossil fuels is suicidal. © 1971yes/123rf.com

Ray White (in for The Money Show’s Bruce Whitfield) interviewed Robyn Hugo, Director of Climate Change Engagement at Just Share (scroll up to listen).

We need rapid and extensive scaling up of renewable energy… We must cancel new coal…

Robyn Hugo, Director of Climate Change Engagement - Just Share

In many countries, the war is having the opposite effect [to scaling up oil exploration] …

Robyn Hugo, Director of Climate Change Engagement - Just Share

Massive financial support would come if we had an enabling regulatory environment…

Robyn Hugo, Director of Climate Change Engagement - Just Share

Climate change… our poor communities are the most vulnerable… and least responsible…

Robyn Hugo, Director of Climate Change Engagement - Just Share

This article first appeared on CapeTalk : Replacing Russian oil with new production is 'mutually assured destruction'




21 March 2022 6:59 PM
by Kabous le Roux
