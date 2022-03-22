Unions, employers' bodies, are not complying with labour law - Registrar Molefe
JOHANNESBURG - Labour Registrar Lehlohonolo Molefe has told Eyewitness News his office is concerned about non-compliance with financial management in trade unions and employers’ bodies in the country.
He has explained that it was the foremost issue that comes up when the registrar’s office receives complaints and financial statements.
Molefe was speaking to Eyewitness News about the state of the country’s labour organisations, which are increasingly involved in scandals leading to splinters, leadership battles and infighting.
The Labour Relations Act requires that every registered trade union and employers’ organisation must provide to the registrar with a certified copy of an auditor’s reports and financial statements on an annual basis.
However, some trade unions and employers’ organisations simply do not comply with this regulation, with some leaders facing accusations of self-enrichment at the expense of workers. When they do, Molefe said, the state of finances revealed several irregularities.
"There seems to be a big problem with financial management. There is quite a lot of things that we feel could be done better so that management of the finances of workers’ money can be accounted for".
Three trade unions have been placed under administration over the past five years for failing to comply with the regulations.
LABOUR REGISTRAR FACES LEGAL CHALLENGES
Now, the Labour Registrar is facing legal challenges after taking action against trade unions for not complying with some sections of the Labour Relations Act.
The laws, which include the need to account for the use of union finances and to adhere to organisations’ constitutions, are a prerequisite for unions that want to remain registered.
The Registrar said the non-compliance affects members who the primary mission of his office is to protect.
The Association of Mine Workers and Construction Union (Amcu) has brought an application in the Labour Court accusing Molefe of being biased against the trade union.
This was after Amcu was slapped with several letters by the registrar over financial disclosures and the need for the union to hold regular congresses.
Molefe said they are opposing the matter.
"We have been dealing consistently since I come into this office with all unions irrespective of where they belong. So that is one we are clear on. And by the way, we are not going to stop because people are choosing bias. Ours is to ensure unions' compliance with the LRA and monies that belong to members that should be serving members must be accounted for."
Meanwhile, leaders of the chemicals union CEPPWAWU (Chemical, Energy, Paper, Printing, Wood and Allied Workers' Union) that was placed under administration for several transgressions after the registrar took action have also launched a court action against the union’s administrator.
The matter will be heard in the Labour Court this week.
