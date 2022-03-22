'We need balance between high-profile prosecutions and normal court proceedings'
The National Prosecuting Authority (NPA) is in the line of fire as corruption cases remain unsolved.
And with three parts of the state capture report out, there is concern that these cases will gather dust.
'Collaboration with private sector will help NPA win hard cases - New unit head
Speaking to Bongani Bingwa University of the Western Cape Dullah Omar Institute Africa Criminal Justice Reform head Professor Lukas Muntingh says there was expectation that under the new leadership of the NPA, there will be high-profile prosecutions.
It is a legitimate expectation from the public that there should be prosecutions especially after the Zondo reports were released. However, yes there is a need for high-profile prosecutions but we must not lose sight of the ordinary courts function on a daily level.Professor Lukas Muntingh, Dullah Omar Institute Africa Criminal Justice Reform head - University of the Western Cape
He says there needs to be a balance between pursuing high-profile cases and making sure that the court system doesn't collapse.
Listen below to the full conversation:
Source : https://www.123rf.com/photo_45327322_the-gavel-of-a-judge-in-court.html
