'We need balance between high-profile prosecutions and normal court proceedings'

Today at 12:52 The contracts of nurses and doctors at Chris Hani Baragwanath Academic Hospital will be renewed for another 12 months. The Midday Report with Mandy Wiener

Dr Mvuyisi Mzukwa, Vice-chairperson of the South African Medical Association (SAMA).

Today at 12:56 Millions of South Africans affected this as TransUnion admits credit scores may have been stolen. The Midday Report with Mandy Wiener

Admire Moyo News Editor- IT Web

Today at 18:12 ZOOM: Three unusual facts from the JSE since the start of the pandemic The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield

Keith McLachlan - Investment Officer at Integral Asset Management

Today at 18:20 Market Commentary The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield

Wayne McCurrie - From Wealth and Investments at First National Bank

Today at 18:39 Combatting of foreign bribery, non-trial resolutions and corruption The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield

John Oxenham - Partner In Competition Law Dep at Webber Wentzel

Today at 19:08 ZOOM Heroes and Zeros, with Andy Rice The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield

Andy Rice - Branding and Advertising Expert at ...

Today at 19:18 Africa Business Focus The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield

Victor Kgomoeswana - Author of Africa Bounces Back: Case Studies from a Resilient Continent at ...

