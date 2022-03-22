WATCH: Woman being loud while watching movie leaves everyone in stitches

Streaming issues? Report here
The Midday Report with Mandy Wiener
12:00 - 13:00
Today at 12:52
The contracts of nurses and doctors at Chris Hani Baragwanath Academic Hospital will be renewed for another 12 months.
Guests
Dr Mvuyisi Mzukwa, Vice-chairperson of the South African Medical Association (SAMA).
Today at 12:56
Millions of South Africans affected this as TransUnion admits credit scores may have been stolen.
Guests
Admire Moyo News Editor- IT Web
Today at 18:12
ZOOM: Three unusual facts from the JSE since the start of the pandemic
Guests
Keith McLachlan - Investment Officer at Integral Asset Management
Today at 18:20
Market Commentary
Guests
Wayne McCurrie - From Wealth and Investments at First National Bank
Today at 18:39
Combatting of foreign bribery, non-trial resolutions and corruption
Guests
John Oxenham - Partner In Competition Law Dep at Webber Wentzel
Today at 19:08
ZOOM Heroes and Zeros, with Andy Rice
Guests
Andy Rice - Branding and Advertising Expert at ...
Today at 19:18
Africa Business Focus
Guests
Victor Kgomoeswana - Author of Africa Bounces Back: Case Studies from a Resilient Continent at ...
Today at 19:33
ZOOM Investment School :
Guests
Gary Booysen - Director at Rand Swiss
Latest Local
'It is an offence to undermine party's image,' says ActionSA on Makhosi Khoza ActionSA national chairperson Michael Beaumont talks about Dr Makhosi Khoza's membership being terminated. 22 March 2022 10:25 AM
The search is on for the suspect who robbed Esther Mahlangu World-famous artist Esther Mahlangu (87) was assaulted, tied up and strangled at her home. 22 March 2022 8:37 AM
Unions, employers' bodies, are not complying with labour law - Registrar Molefe Labour Registrar Lehlohonolo Molefe says the bodies aren't complying with financial management requirements. 22 March 2022 8:16 AM
View all Local
Makhosi Khoza is thrown out of another political home - this time it's ActionSA ActionSA said its senate terminated Makhosi Khoza's membership on the recommendations of its ethics and disciplinary committee. 22 March 2022 8:59 AM
Zweli Mkhize blames former DG for Digital Vibes scandal Embattled former health minister Dr Zweli Mkhize has launched a fresh legal attack on the SIU and accuses his former director gene... 20 March 2022 7:59 AM
Does government want to make it harder to hire foreigners with bill amendment? Bruce Whitfield discusses the draft bill to regulate the employment of foreign nationals with Andrew Woodburn(Amrop Woodburn Mann) 17 March 2022 10:12 PM
View all Politics
Passion vs money: How to find meaning in your job Clement Manyathela speaks to transformational courage coach Telena Thompson about the benefits of loving your job. 22 March 2022 12:28 PM
There'll be no e-hailing options in Gauteng for 3 days as drivers protest The Public Private Transport Association says a a regulated e-hailing industry will serve South Africa better. 22 March 2022 7:27 AM
ExxonMobil and American power on trial in 'Private Empire' by Steve Coll Ray White interviews Songezo Zibi, Chairperson at Rivonia Circle. 21 March 2022 7:57 PM
View all Business
Is our food safe? There’s been 5 major product recalls so far in 2022 Ray White interviews Justin Naylor, Managing Director at special risk insurer iTOO. 21 March 2022 7:32 PM
A setback is not failure, never give up hope - Dr Imtiaz Sooliman Relebogile Mabotja chats to Gift of the Givers Foundation founder on how to deal with life's setbacks on the Upside of Failure. 18 March 2022 3:16 PM
Don't get duped into debt review on the phone with promises of lower repayments Unsolicited calls promising hugely reduced monthly instalments? Consumer ninja Wendy Knowler investigates on The Money Show. 16 March 2022 8:42 PM
View all Lifestyle
'You train for about a year to get to this point' - Absa Cape Epic rider Stage 1 of the 2022 edition of the most grueling mountain bike race in the world got underway at Lourensford on Monday 21 March. 21 March 2022 12:53 PM
LIVE COMMENTARY: Proteas and Bangladesh face off in second ODI in Centurion The Proteas will hope for a much-improved performance as they take on Bangladesh in the second ODI on Sunday. 20 March 2022 9:10 AM
LIVE: CSA backs selection of winning team to face Bangladesh in Centurion Here's where you can catch our live commentary for the series. Watch it or listen - your choice. 18 March 2022 9:09 AM
View all Sport
WATCH: Woman being loud while watching movie leaves everyone in stitches Khabazela shares some of the videos that went viral on Twitter and Facebook. 22 March 2022 8:43 AM
WATCH: Guy off loading sand from boot of car leaves everyone amazed Khabazela shares some of the videos that went viral on Twitter and Facebook. 22 March 2022 8:42 AM
WATCH: Woman singing We need you lord mistakenly moves to Easy on Me goes viral Khabazela shares some of the videos that went viral on Twitter and Facebook. 21 March 2022 8:41 AM
View all Entertainment
'Russia had to intervene through military operation in Ukraine as last resort' Press Attache for the Russian Embassy in the Republic of South Africa Alexander Arefiev reflects on the war. 16 March 2022 7:45 AM
WATCH: Reporter catches hit-and-run on camera while reporting on road accidents Khabazela shares some of the videos that went viral on Twitter and Facebook. 14 March 2022 8:21 AM
SA govt still not taking sides in Russia-Ukraine conflict - Gungubele Cabinet is calling for a negotiated diplomatic solution, while noting that the socio-economic cost of the conflict is devastating... 10 March 2022 3:00 PM
View all World
Standard Bank to cut finance for coal power projects, stripping natural forests Bruce Whitfield talks to Standard Bank's Kenny Fihla about the climate policy the Group revealed on Wednesday. 16 March 2022 7:10 PM
YEP! Puts the focus on SMEs by enhancing their digital presence Yep! is here to help businesses enhance their digital presence, increase visibility and improve engagement with customers. 16 March 2022 7:58 AM
How do we get more entrepreneurs in the African ecosystem? After two years of physical disconnect, the moving parts of the African ecosystem can come together at GTR Africa. 14 March 2022 5:02 PM
View all Africa
ExxonMobil and American power on trial in 'Private Empire' by Steve Coll Ray White interviews Songezo Zibi, Chairperson at Rivonia Circle. 21 March 2022 7:57 PM
Replacing Russian oil with new production is 'mutually assured destruction' Ray White interviews Robyn Hugo, Director of Climate Change Engagement at Just Share. 21 March 2022 6:59 PM
Wealthy consumers lose confidence as bombs keep dropping on Ukrainian cities Ray White interviews Peter Worthington, Senior Economist at Absa. 21 March 2022 6:32 PM
View all Opinion
WATCH: Woman being loud while watching movie leaves everyone in stitches

22 March 2022 8:43 AM
by Matshepo Sehloho
Khabazela shares some of the videos that went viral on Twitter and Facebook.

Have you been wondering what's been trending on the internet lately?

Check out some of the top stories on What's Gone Viral with Khabazela.

RELATED: Woman singing We need you lord mistakenly moves to Easy on Me goes viral

Woman being loud while watching movie leaves everyone in stitches

Social media is in stitches after a video of a woman loudly watching a movie has gone viral.

Watch the video below:

Listen below to the full What's Gone Viral with Khabazela:




More from Entertainment

WATCH: Guy off loading sand from boot of car leaves everyone amazed

22 March 2022 8:42 AM

Khabazela shares some of the videos that went viral on Twitter and Facebook.

WATCH: Woman singing We need you lord mistakenly moves to Easy on Me goes viral

21 March 2022 8:41 AM

Khabazela shares some of the videos that went viral on Twitter and Facebook.

VIDEO: Elderly woman has been allegedly assaulted at Food Lovers Market

21 March 2022 8:40 AM

Khabazela shares some of the videos that went viral on Twitter and Facebook.

Sbu Leope adds new sound to his music repertoire

18 March 2022 3:31 PM

The musician tells Relebogile Mabotja that the song 'Maru a Pula' is a tribute to musicians that inspired him, such as the late Ray Phiri.

WATCH: Man jumping onto moving car, in attempt to fake accident goes viral

18 March 2022 8:52 AM

Khabazela shares some of the videos that went viral on Twitter and Facebook.

Woman gets shocked after finding sister's boyfriend's arrest record

18 March 2022 8:51 AM

Khabazela shares some of the videos that went viral on Twitter and Facebook.

WATCH: This woman says if you want a decent man, find yourself a cyclist

17 March 2022 8:32 AM

Khabazela shares some of the videos that went viral on Twitter and Facebook.

WATCH: Motorcyclist showing importance of child lock has everyone talking

16 March 2022 9:06 AM

Khabazela shares some of the videos that went viral on Twitter and Facebook.

WATCH: Mom giving reasons why she allows her kids to swear has everyone talking

16 March 2022 9:05 AM

Khabazela shares some of the videos that went viral on Twitter and Facebook.

VIDEO: Disturbing scene as woman getting slapped by man goes viral

15 March 2022 8:48 AM

Khabazela shares some of the videos that went viral on Twitter and Facebook.

'It is an offence to undermine party's image,' says ActionSA on Makhosi Khoza

Local

There'll be no e-hailing options in Gauteng for 3 days as drivers protest

Business Local

Unions, employers' bodies, are not complying with labour law - Registrar Molefe

Business Local

Stellenbosch University accused of forcing vaccination on ill students

22 March 2022 12:18 PM

Action SA: Makhosi Khoza was told about her expulsion

22 March 2022 11:43 AM

Japan issues power warning after quake hits supply

22 March 2022 11:03 AM

