The search is on for the suspect who robbed Esther Mahlangu
JOHANNESBURG - Mpumalanga police are searching for a man who robbed and assaulted world-renowned artist Esther Mahlangu at gunpoint.
The 87-year-old found the criminal inside her home on Saturday afternoon.
Police said on Monday the man allegedly grabbed the elderly woman and punched her in the face before tying both her hands with a cable. She was also strangled until she was unconscious. Mahlangu told officers that, after gaining consciousness, she found her house ransacked and her firearm and an undisclosed amount of money stolen from the safe.
Mahlangu told officers that her home was ransacked and her firearm had been stolen from her safe along with an undisclosed amount of cash .
The lone criminal has not been found and police have opened a house robbery case.
Mpumalanga police spokesperson Selvy Mohlala said: "She sustained burises on her face. Currently the suspect is not known and fled. We request anyone with information who can assist should contact the nearest police station."
The world-famous Ndebele artist was born in 1935 on a farm near Middelburg.
She's been recognised internationally with a painting on a boulevard in New York. She’s also collaborated with international brands, such as BMW and singer John Legend. Her work has been featured at galleries across the globe, including Japan and France.
This article first appeared on EWN : The search is on for the suspect who robbed Esther Mahlangu
More from Local
'It is an offence to undermine party's image,' says ActionSA on Makhosi Khoza
ActionSA national chairperson Michael Beaumont talks about Dr Makhosi Khoza's membership being terminated.Read More
Unions, employers' bodies, are not complying with labour law - Registrar Molefe
Labour Registrar Lehlohonolo Molefe says the bodies aren't complying with financial management requirements.Read More
'We need balance between high-profile prosecutions and normal court proceedings'
WCU Dullah Omar Institute Africa Criminal Justice Reform head Prof Lukas Muntingh reflects on what is happening at the NPA.Read More
There'll be no e-hailing options in Gauteng for 3 days as drivers protest
The Public Private Transport Association says a a regulated e-hailing industry will serve South Africa better.Read More
With the smartphone 'there is no longer a reason to buy professional cameras'
World Wide Worx MD Arthur Goldstuck talks about how smartphone cameras are endangering integrated cameras.Read More
Residents reluctant to move to a church after shack fire in Pretoria East
Tshwane Emergency Services Charles Mabaso says they have not not tangible information on the ground as to what could have been the cause of the fire.Read More
Gauteng launches schools art and sport to nurture talent, tackle substance abuse
Gauteng MEC for Sports, Arts Culture and Recreation Mbali Hlophe explains how the Wednesday Integrated Programme for sports and arts and culture will work.Read More
'Racism did not die when apartheid fell,' says Ramaphosa on Human Rights Day
The president has delivered the keynote address at this year's Human Rights Day commemorations in Koster in the North West, which took place under the theme: 'The Year of Unity and Renewal: Protecting and Preserving our Human Rights Gains'.Read More
'Govt must regulate e-hailing app companies and stop the exploitation'
Tshidi Madia chats to E-hailing Operators spokesperson Vhatuka Mbelengwa on why have threatened to shut down major routes and disrupt service from Tuesday if their demands are not heard.Read More