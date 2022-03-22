Makhosi Khoza is thrown out of another political home - this time it's ActionSA

Streaming issues? Report here
702-mandywiener-thumbnailjpg 702-mandywiener-thumbnailjpg
The Midday Report with Mandy Wiener
12:00 - 13:00
volume_up
volume_mute

Studio Line
+27 (11) 883 0702
WhatsApp
072 702 1702
Contact
View Form
Radio
FM 92.7 and FM 106
comment
Visit the show page
info
702 FYI
Home
Features
News
Shows
Podcasts
comment
Visit the show page
info
702 FYI
Copyright 2022 All Rights Reserved
Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | PAIA
Today at 12:52
The contracts of nurses and doctors at Chris Hani Baragwanath Academic Hospital will be renewed for another 12 months.
The Midday Report with Mandy Wiener
Guests
Dr Mvuyisi Mzukwa, Vice-chairperson of the South African Medical Association (SAMA).
Today at 12:56
Millions of South Africans affected this as TransUnion admits credit scores may have been stolen.
The Midday Report with Mandy Wiener
Guests
Admire Moyo News Editor- IT Web
Today at 18:12
ZOOM: Three unusual facts from the JSE since the start of the pandemic
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
Guests
Keith McLachlan - Investment Officer at Integral Asset Management
Today at 18:20
Market Commentary
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
Guests
Wayne McCurrie - From Wealth and Investments at First National Bank
Today at 18:39
Combatting of foreign bribery, non-trial resolutions and corruption
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
Guests
John Oxenham - Partner In Competition Law Dep at Webber Wentzel
Today at 19:08
ZOOM Heroes and Zeros, with Andy Rice
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
Guests
Andy Rice - Branding and Advertising Expert at ...
Today at 19:18
Africa Business Focus
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
Guests
Victor Kgomoeswana - Author of Africa Bounces Back: Case Studies from a Resilient Continent at ...
Today at 19:33
ZOOM Investment School :
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
Guests
Gary Booysen - Director at Rand Swiss
No Items to show
Up Next: Afternoons with Relebogile Mabotja
See full line-up
The Midday Report with Mandy Wiener
12:00 - 13:00
Home
Features
News
Shows
Podcasts
search
Local
Politics
Business
Lifestyle
Sport
Entertainment
World
Africa
Opinion
Latest Local
'It is an offence to undermine party's image,' says ActionSA on Makhosi Khoza ActionSA national chairperson Michael Beaumont talks about Dr Makhosi Khoza's membership being terminated. 22 March 2022 10:25 AM
The search is on for the suspect who robbed Esther Mahlangu World-famous artist Esther Mahlangu (87) was assaulted, tied up and strangled at her home. 22 March 2022 8:37 AM
Unions, employers' bodies, are not complying with labour law - Registrar Molefe Labour Registrar Lehlohonolo Molefe says the bodies aren't complying with financial management requirements. 22 March 2022 8:16 AM
View all Local
Makhosi Khoza is thrown out of another political home - this time it's ActionSA ActionSA said its senate terminated Makhosi Khoza's membership on the recommendations of its ethics and disciplinary committee. 22 March 2022 8:59 AM
Zweli Mkhize blames former DG for Digital Vibes scandal Embattled former health minister Dr Zweli Mkhize has launched a fresh legal attack on the SIU and accuses his former director gene... 20 March 2022 7:59 AM
Does government want to make it harder to hire foreigners with bill amendment? Bruce Whitfield discusses the draft bill to regulate the employment of foreign nationals with Andrew Woodburn(Amrop Woodburn Mann) 17 March 2022 10:12 PM
View all Politics
Passion vs money: How to find meaning in your job Clement Manyathela speaks to transformational courage coach Telena Thompson about the benefits of loving your job. 22 March 2022 12:28 PM
There'll be no e-hailing options in Gauteng for 3 days as drivers protest The Public Private Transport Association says a a regulated e-hailing industry will serve South Africa better. 22 March 2022 7:27 AM
ExxonMobil and American power on trial in 'Private Empire' by Steve Coll Ray White interviews Songezo Zibi, Chairperson at Rivonia Circle. 21 March 2022 7:57 PM
View all Business
Is our food safe? There’s been 5 major product recalls so far in 2022 Ray White interviews Justin Naylor, Managing Director at special risk insurer iTOO. 21 March 2022 7:32 PM
A setback is not failure, never give up hope - Dr Imtiaz Sooliman Relebogile Mabotja chats to Gift of the Givers Foundation founder on how to deal with life's setbacks on the Upside of Failure. 18 March 2022 3:16 PM
Don't get duped into debt review on the phone with promises of lower repayments Unsolicited calls promising hugely reduced monthly instalments? Consumer ninja Wendy Knowler investigates on The Money Show. 16 March 2022 8:42 PM
View all Lifestyle
'You train for about a year to get to this point' - Absa Cape Epic rider Stage 1 of the 2022 edition of the most grueling mountain bike race in the world got underway at Lourensford on Monday 21 March. 21 March 2022 12:53 PM
LIVE COMMENTARY: Proteas and Bangladesh face off in second ODI in Centurion The Proteas will hope for a much-improved performance as they take on Bangladesh in the second ODI on Sunday. 20 March 2022 9:10 AM
LIVE: CSA backs selection of winning team to face Bangladesh in Centurion Here's where you can catch our live commentary for the series. Watch it or listen - your choice. 18 March 2022 9:09 AM
View all Sport
WATCH: Woman being loud while watching movie leaves everyone in stitches Khabazela shares some of the videos that went viral on Twitter and Facebook. 22 March 2022 8:43 AM
WATCH: Guy off loading sand from boot of car leaves everyone amazed Khabazela shares some of the videos that went viral on Twitter and Facebook. 22 March 2022 8:42 AM
WATCH: Woman singing We need you lord mistakenly moves to Easy on Me goes viral Khabazela shares some of the videos that went viral on Twitter and Facebook. 21 March 2022 8:41 AM
View all Entertainment
'Russia had to intervene through military operation in Ukraine as last resort' Press Attache for the Russian Embassy in the Republic of South Africa Alexander Arefiev reflects on the war. 16 March 2022 7:45 AM
WATCH: Reporter catches hit-and-run on camera while reporting on road accidents Khabazela shares some of the videos that went viral on Twitter and Facebook. 14 March 2022 8:21 AM
SA govt still not taking sides in Russia-Ukraine conflict - Gungubele Cabinet is calling for a negotiated diplomatic solution, while noting that the socio-economic cost of the conflict is devastating... 10 March 2022 3:00 PM
View all World
Standard Bank to cut finance for coal power projects, stripping natural forests Bruce Whitfield talks to Standard Bank's Kenny Fihla about the climate policy the Group revealed on Wednesday. 16 March 2022 7:10 PM
YEP! Puts the focus on SMEs by enhancing their digital presence Yep! is here to help businesses enhance their digital presence, increase visibility and improve engagement with customers. 16 March 2022 7:58 AM
How do we get more entrepreneurs in the African ecosystem? After two years of physical disconnect, the moving parts of the African ecosystem can come together at GTR Africa. 14 March 2022 5:02 PM
View all Africa
ExxonMobil and American power on trial in 'Private Empire' by Steve Coll Ray White interviews Songezo Zibi, Chairperson at Rivonia Circle. 21 March 2022 7:57 PM
Replacing Russian oil with new production is 'mutually assured destruction' Ray White interviews Robyn Hugo, Director of Climate Change Engagement at Just Share. 21 March 2022 6:59 PM
Wealthy consumers lose confidence as bombs keep dropping on Ukrainian cities Ray White interviews Peter Worthington, Senior Economist at Absa. 21 March 2022 6:32 PM
View all Opinion
Home
arrow_forward
Politics

Makhosi Khoza is thrown out of another political home - this time it's ActionSA

22 March 2022 8:59 AM
by Palesa Manaleng & Regan Thaw
Tags:
Makhosi Khoza
ActionSA

ActionSA said its senate terminated Makhosi Khoza's membership on the recommendations of its ethics and disciplinary committee.

JOHANNESBURG - Makhosi Khoza is once again without a political home.

ActionSA on Tuesday announced through a statement it was cutting ties with the former African National Congress (ANC) Member of Parliament, who joined the new party during the local government elections last year.

The party said its senate decided to end Khoza's membership on the recommendations of its ethics and disciplinary committee.

"Following a series of public outbursts in January, ActionSA instituted a disciplinary inquiry into the conduct of Dr Khoza, with charges including bringing the party into disrepute, deliberately acting in a way that negatively impacts the party and acting in a manner that causes disunity in the party," the statement read.

Action SA said the move followed a series of public outbursts in January.

The former KwaZulu-Natal chairperson was charged with bringing the organisation into disrepute and the committee unanimously decided Khoza should be given the boot.

The evidence brought against Khoza included numerous public utterances and comments made to the media, which were deemed to have been made with the intention of bringing ActionSA into disrepute.

“There is no reasonable explanation for her continued abuse of the party, which she purports to promote. As a high-standing member of the party, she disregards the reputational damage to the party, for apparent publicity and self-gain. Her loyalties do not lie with ActionSA and instead lie with aspiring to grow her own political aspirations, at the great cost of her constituency and ActionSA.” said the Party.

ActionSA said that Khoza had not challenged the evidence placed before their panel, and they had no choice other than to consider if her conduct could be excused.

"In this respect the panel found Dr Khoza to be prone to conspiracy theories, aggressive behaviour and even continuing to threaten the party with threats to damage its reputation further".

ActionSA said it was pleased that its internal institutions had proven effective in addressing the matter in a manner that was fair and decisive.

"As a party, we cannot guarantee the conduct of our members, this lies with their ethics and values. What we can assure all South Africans, is that unacceptable conduct will be identified and addressed both fairly and decisively".

The party also sent her good wishes.

"ActionSA holds no ill-will towards Dr Khoza. While her actions may not have been excusable, Dr Khoza remains an individual who has played an important role in South African politics. We wish Dr Khoza well in her future endeavours outside of ActionSA".

Khoza went to her Facebook page to respond to her dismissal from Action SA.

"I never joined Action SA on a media platform. It stands to reason that my termination of membership cannot happen on same," she said. ActionSA sent their release to journalists and posted it on their Twitter account.

She further asked for time to process everything before having to discuss it.

"I hope everyone will allow me space to process the news".

Khoza has previously accused the Action SA leadership of targeting her on suspicion of colluding with the ANC.

KHOZA'S POLITICAL HISTORY

Khoza left the ANC in 2017 and formed her own political party, the African Democratic Change (ADeC). Khoza was a vocal opponent of former president Jacob Zuma and was removed as chairperson of the public service and administration portfolio committee in 2017 after some ANC MPs in her committee campaigned against her continued leadership.

She subsequently resigned from the ANC after 35 years and launched ADeC in December that year.

READ: Makhosi Khoza retires from politics

In 2018, Thokozani Msomi, who claimed to be ADeC's deputy president, said that Khoza was suspended for bringing the party into disrepute.

Msomi’s statement said the decision to suspend Khoza came following a communication breakdown, and she would be facing a disciplinary hearing.

ADeC’s spokesperson Feziwe Ndwayana at the time denied the suspension, saying those behind the call for Khoza to be suspended were not recognised as members of the party.

In the same year (2018) Khoza took the decision to leave politics altogether for a new opportunity, sharing her resignation letter from ADeC on her Facebook page.


This article first appeared on EWN : Makhosi Khoza is thrown out of another political home - this time it's ActionSA




22 March 2022 8:59 AM
by Palesa Manaleng & Regan Thaw
Tags:
Makhosi Khoza
ActionSA

More from Politics

Zweli Mkhize blames former DG for Digital Vibes scandal

20 March 2022 7:59 AM

Embattled former health minister Dr Zweli Mkhize has launched a fresh legal attack on the SIU and accuses his former director general of having orchestrated his downfall.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Does government want to make it harder to hire foreigners with bill amendment?

17 March 2022 10:12 PM

Bruce Whitfield discusses the draft bill to regulate the employment of foreign nationals with Andrew Woodburn(Amrop Woodburn Mann)

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Mbali Ntuli: I don't leave on a bitter note

17 March 2022 11:37 AM

Former member of the Democratic Alliance Mbali Ntuli says she has done enough for the party.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Jumping ship: Democratic Alliance's Mbali Ntuli resigns

17 March 2022 9:01 AM

During her time at the “blue party” Ntuli ruffled feathers and challenged leadership at every turn, including her failed bid to become the party’s federal leader in 2020.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

'Tone-deaf' Bolt reportedly offers assault victims free rides and food discounts

16 March 2022 8:08 PM

Brands behaving badly - Intersectional strategist Dr Sizakele Marutlulle discusses the Bolt saga with Bruce Whitfield.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Standard Bank to cut finance for coal power projects, stripping natural forests

16 March 2022 7:10 PM

Bruce Whitfield talks to Standard Bank's Kenny Fihla about the climate policy the Group revealed on Wednesday.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

State of Disaster was obsolete even before Omicron wave - Prof Madhi

15 March 2022 8:21 PM

Bruce Whitfield talks to Shabir Madhi, Wits Professor of Vaccinology, about government's decision to extend the State of Disaster.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

ANC is presiding over a white economy, Constitution is responsible - Ramatlhodi

14 March 2022 11:52 AM

African National Congress veteran Advocate Ngoako Ramatlhodi says for 27 years the party has done a lot of good things but has also done terrible things.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

'ANC is unlikely to win 2024 elections even if Ramaphosa wins party elections'

11 March 2022 7:38 AM

SA Institute of international affairs chair Moeletsi Mbeki says all evidence shows that the ANC won't win the 2024 national elections.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

'Zondo appt a good judgement call by President after some recent poor decisions'

10 March 2022 7:23 PM

News24's Pieter du Toit and analyst Prof. Tinyiko Maluleke on the appointment of Raymond Zondo as Chief Justice - The Money Show

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Trending

'It is an offence to undermine party's image,' says ActionSA on Makhosi Khoza

Local

There'll be no e-hailing options in Gauteng for 3 days as drivers protest

Business Local

Unions, employers' bodies, are not complying with labour law - Registrar Molefe

Business Local

EWN Highlights

Stellenbosch University accused of forcing vaccination on ill students

22 March 2022 12:18 PM

Action SA: Makhosi Khoza was told about her expulsion

22 March 2022 11:43 AM

Japan issues power warning after quake hits supply

22 March 2022 11:03 AM

- Local
- World
- Politics
- Sports
- Business
- Features
- Podcasts
- Lineup
- Shows
- Presenters
- Competitions
Copyright 2022 All Rights Reserved | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | PAIA