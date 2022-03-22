'It is an offence to undermine party's image,' says ActionSA on Makhosi Khoza
ActionSA national chairperson Michael Beaumont says he personally communicated to the senate that Dr Makhosi Khoza's membership has been terminated.
The party announced on Tuesday that it is cutting ties with Khoza on the recommendations of its ethics and disciplinary committee.
However, Khoza told the producers of the Clement Manyathela Show that she has not been informed of the decision by the party.
Speaking to Clement Manyathela, Beaumont says a letter was sent to Dr Khoza.
As to why Dr Khoza is not aware of it, I cannot answer.Michael Beaumont, National chairperson - Action SA
RELATED: Makhosi Khoza is thrown out of another political home - this time it's ActionSA
We encourage strong leaders, we go out and recruit strong leaders, and nowhere in our constitution does it say we being a strong leader is an offence. What it does say is you were to undermine the image of the party, its structures, and stability that is an offence.Michael Beaumont, National chairperson - Action SA
She embarked on a number of public utterances with the sole intention that can only be deduced to destabilising, undermining the image of the party, and at that point, we realised there is a problem.Michael Beaumont, National chairperson - Action SA
Listen to the full interview below:
Source : Thomas Holder/EWN
More from Local
The search is on for the suspect who robbed Esther Mahlangu
World-famous artist Esther Mahlangu (87) was assaulted, tied up and strangled at her home.Read More
Unions, employers' bodies, are not complying with labour law - Registrar Molefe
Labour Registrar Lehlohonolo Molefe says the bodies aren't complying with financial management requirements.Read More
'We need balance between high-profile prosecutions and normal court proceedings'
WCU Dullah Omar Institute Africa Criminal Justice Reform head Prof Lukas Muntingh reflects on what is happening at the NPA.Read More
There'll be no e-hailing options in Gauteng for 3 days as drivers protest
The Public Private Transport Association says a a regulated e-hailing industry will serve South Africa better.Read More
With the smartphone 'there is no longer a reason to buy professional cameras'
World Wide Worx MD Arthur Goldstuck talks about how smartphone cameras are endangering integrated cameras.Read More
Residents reluctant to move to a church after shack fire in Pretoria East
Tshwane Emergency Services Charles Mabaso says they have not not tangible information on the ground as to what could have been the cause of the fire.Read More
Gauteng launches schools art and sport to nurture talent, tackle substance abuse
Gauteng MEC for Sports, Arts Culture and Recreation Mbali Hlophe explains how the Wednesday Integrated Programme for sports and arts and culture will work.Read More
'Racism did not die when apartheid fell,' says Ramaphosa on Human Rights Day
The president has delivered the keynote address at this year's Human Rights Day commemorations in Koster in the North West, which took place under the theme: 'The Year of Unity and Renewal: Protecting and Preserving our Human Rights Gains'.Read More
'Govt must regulate e-hailing app companies and stop the exploitation'
Tshidi Madia chats to E-hailing Operators spokesperson Vhatuka Mbelengwa on why have threatened to shut down major routes and disrupt service from Tuesday if their demands are not heard.Read More