Passion vs money: How to find meaning in your job





Passion for what you do can become the leading driving force for people being able to transform a morning alarm into a daily calling.

When people are passionate about what they do they do, their loathing for their daily lives turns into a form of guiding self-motivation that feeds into productivity and purpose.

But in the era of the hyper-consumerism, is passion really that important?

Clement Manyathela speaks to transformational courage coach Telena Thompson about the benefits and importance of loving your job.

Most of our time is spent at work, complicating questions of passion or money.

Beyond money, there is the innate desire for the creation of meaning in our lives to fuel our sense of purpose.

When someone is driven by meaning, they are able to intentionally place themselves in positions where their self awareness drives their passion and advances their purpose.

It is not more about getting money. But you know when you transform the lives of people and the lives of people are becoming better and we are building a better nation - for me, that gives me the joy and that peace. That is why I love my job, man. Reverend Chris Matebula - Kempton Park

In doing so we are able to be challenged by what we do, not in the sense overworking ourselves and striving for perfection but by stretching ourselves outside of our comfort zone while still maintain a level of competency.

Even when doing work outside our passion there still needs to be a place for meaning in our jobs where our lives are energized and not drained.

Even if the only only intentionality is it pays my bills. So what then is important about paying your bills? Telena Thompson - Transformational courage coach

More than anything they key element when trying to think about whether one strives for passion and meaning or money and survival is if its worth the cost of not only your quality of life but your overall mental and physical health.

I've had so many panic attacks in the last year because of work. I have never struggled with anxiety but of late, I've had to be booked off and I've been put on anxiety medication. I thought it was my inability to handle the pressure but based on today's conversation, I'm realising that it's probably also has a lot to do with the fact that I don't like my job. Anonymous Caller

Listen to the full interview below: