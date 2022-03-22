ISS calls for clarity on role of minister as police commissioner picks leaked





President Cyril Ramaphosa has rounded down his picks for National Police Commissioner to five potential candidates, according to a leak by News24.

This comes off the heels of Ramaphosa's decision to axe South African Police Service National Commissioner Khehla Sithole

Debates have been made about whether or not the president should appoint a career police officer or an expert business-person.

Candidates have been short-listed to five potential candidates: KZN police boss lieutenant Nhlanhla Mkhwanazi, Gauteng police chief Lieutenant General Elias Mawela, retired lieutenant-general Gary Kruser, lieutenant-general FS Masemola, and lieutenant-general Liziwe Ntshinga.

However, it is unclear on the criteria for the appointing of a new national commissioner versus that of a national minister, which head of justice and violence prevention at the Institute for Security Studies Gareth Newham sees as a distinct pothole in the decision of who is the most qualified to get the job.

We still need to do some legislature changes in terms of having a very clear law on what the role of the national minister is versus the role of the national commissioner so that there's no inappropriate interference in the work of the national commissioner. Gareth Newham, Head of justice and violence prevention - Institute for Security Studies

