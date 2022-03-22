No need to panic, SA has enough food amid Russia-Ukraine crisis - Thoko Didiza





Amid the Russia-Ukraine crisis, Agriculture, Land Reform and Rural Development Minister Thoko Didiza has released a statement citing that she has met with food processors and leaders in the food and grain industry to discuss the availability of food supplies in the country.

The minister says she has gained enough understanding of the country's available food supplies and is confident that there are sufficient supplies for the country, so there is no need to panic.

Speaking to Mandy Wiener, agricultural economist Sifiso Ntombela says the minister's statement is welcomed.

The statement brings calm to the consumers that there will be enough food to avoid panic buying. Sifiso Ntombela, Agricultural economist

The statement is encouraging because there is a close relationship between the government and the agricultural industry, he adds.