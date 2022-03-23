What OK Furniture does with its latest ad to the tune of Jabulani is NOT ok
OK Furniture earns "a big fat zero" from branding expert Andy Rice on this week's Heroes and Zeros feature on The Money Show's advertising slot.
In fact, Rice finds their latest TV ad so bad that he's momentarily lost for words.
The actors sing and dance around the showroom to the tune of PJ Powers' Jabulani, substituting "we save you money" for the famous refrain.
The performers are, visually, members of OK Furniture, leaping from couch to bed to chair and back again.Andy Rice, Branding and advertising expert
Move over Vanish stain removal powder! exclaims Rice.
You've been dethroned as the zero of all zeros at the moment by OK Furniture with the most... appalling, most trite and unprofessional and unoriginal piece of advertising I've seen for a long time.Andy Rice, Branding and advertising expert
"I'm sorry, there is nowhere in South Africa where you can go into any retail store and see that many people ready to serve you" concludes Whitfield.
Watch the "appalling" ad below:
Listen to Rice's advertising critiques on Heroes and Zeros (OK Furniture discussion at 7:31):
This article first appeared on CapeTalk : What OK Furniture does with its latest ad to the tune of Jabulani is NOT ok
Source : https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=zZnQsxSgQIg
More from Business
'Dubai Expo shows we can make this world a great place to live in, also in SA'
Futurist Graeme Codrington returns from the Expo excited about possibilities, also for power generation in SA - The Money ShowRead More
Would fining state capture crooks be more effective than drawn-out court cases?
Bruce Whitfield interviews corruption law specialist John Oxenham, partner at Primerio International.Read More
Aviation watchdog suspends license of Comair maintenance firm Lufthansa Technik
Bruce Whitfield interviews Phindiwe Gwebu, Executive for Corporate Services at the South African Civil Aviation Authority.Read More
Securing a better future for generations to come - turning ESG into opportunity
Bruce Whitfield and a panel of RMB experts unpack how money can be a catalyst for change.Read More
Why we need specialist problem-solvers in banking
Absa is investing in a highly competent team of problem solvers, writes Anthony Evens of Special Asset Management at Absa CIB.Read More
SA among top 20 African countries with highest debt-to-GDP ratios - Statista
Bruce Whitfield interviews analyst Victor Kgomoeswana, author of 'Africa Bounces Back', about South Africa's debt-to-GDP rating.Read More
'Indication SAA might have been burning through R700m a month, it's horrendous'
Bruce Whitfield gets the latest on the deal between SAA and the Takatso Consortium from Guy Leitch (SA Flyer Magazine).Read More
'Naspers wiped out R1 TRILLION in value during pandemic (triple Eskom's debt)'
Bruce Whitfield talks to Keith McLachlan (Integral Asset Management) about unusual moves on the JSE during the pandemic.Read More
Passion vs money: How to find meaning in your job
Clement Manyathela speaks to transformational courage coach Telena Thompson about the benefits of loving your job.Read More
More from Lifestyle
Celebrating unsung heroes: 702 launches Teacher of the Year campaign
'Breakfast with Bongani Bingwa' will highlight and celebrate teachers and the fundamental impact they have had on the lives of future leaders and innovators.Read More
Is our food safe? There’s been 5 major product recalls so far in 2022
Ray White interviews Justin Naylor, Managing Director at special risk insurer iTOO.Read More
A setback is not failure, never give up hope - Dr Imtiaz Sooliman
Relebogile Mabotja chats to Gift of the Givers Foundation founder on how to deal with life's setbacks on the Upside of Failure.Read More
Don't get duped into debt review on the phone with promises of lower repayments
Unsolicited calls promising hugely reduced monthly instalments? Consumer ninja Wendy Knowler investigates on The Money Show.Read More
Corporates are calling staff back to the office, we're grateful- Growthpoint CEO
The Money Show interviews Group CEO Norbert Sasse about Growthpoint Properties' half-year results.Read More
'Toyota ad replaces body parts for car parts, ends up objectifying female form'
Not going places - intersectional strategist Dr Sizakele Marutlulle talks advertising heroes and zeros on The Money Show.Read More
'Traumatic enough losing my wife, now bank's forcing me to sell my home'
Why property co-owners need to get life insurance - Wendy Knowler relates the tale of a 72-year-old forced to sell his house.Read More
'FlySafair has not inflated ticket prices - it works on supply and demand'
Bruce Whitfield talks to FlySafair's Kirby Gordon as accusations fly that the airline is profiting after Comair's suspension.Read More
To befriend your boss or not? 'Friendship makes it difficult to enforce rules'
Executive and business coach Shams Essack talks about the importance of having boundaries in the workplace.Read More
More from Opinion
ExxonMobil and American power on trial in 'Private Empire' by Steve Coll
Ray White interviews Songezo Zibi, Chairperson at Rivonia Circle.Read More
Replacing Russian oil with new production is 'mutually assured destruction'
Ray White interviews Robyn Hugo, Director of Climate Change Engagement at Just Share.Read More
Wealthy consumers lose confidence as bombs keep dropping on Ukrainian cities
Ray White interviews Peter Worthington, Senior Economist at Absa.Read More
How high interest rates MUST go… and how fast they must get there
Ray White interviews Isaah Mhlanga, Chief Economist at Alexander Forbes.Read More
Technician's basic mistake could have shut down Koeberg's only operating unit
Alarmingly, Eskom didn't inform the public about the incident - Bruce Whitfield interviews energy analyst Chris Yelland.Read More
Don't get duped into debt review on the phone with promises of lower repayments
Unsolicited calls promising hugely reduced monthly instalments? Consumer ninja Wendy Knowler investigates on The Money Show.Read More
'Toyota ad replaces body parts for car parts, ends up objectifying female form'
Not going places - intersectional strategist Dr Sizakele Marutlulle talks advertising heroes and zeros on The Money Show.Read More
'Traumatic enough losing my wife, now bank's forcing me to sell my home'
Why property co-owners need to get life insurance - Wendy Knowler relates the tale of a 72-year-old forced to sell his house.Read More
State of Disaster was obsolete even before Omicron wave - Prof Madhi
Bruce Whitfield talks to Shabir Madhi, Wits Professor of Vaccinology, about government's decision to extend the State of Disaster.Read More