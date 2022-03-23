What OK Furniture does with its latest ad to the tune of Jabulani is NOT ok

Streaming issues? Report here
Aubrey Masango 1500 x 1500 2020 Aubrey Masango 1500 x 1500 2020
The Aubrey Masango Show
20:00 - 00:00
volume_up
volume_mute

Studio Line
+27 (11) 883 0702
WhatsApp
072 702 1702
Contact
View Form
Radio
FM 92.7 and FM 106
comment
Visit the show page
info
702 FYI
Home
Features
News
Shows
Podcasts
comment
Visit the show page
info
702 FYI
Copyright 2022 All Rights Reserved
Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | PAIA
Today at 21:05
Weird and Wonderful Feature: Mentalism, Memory and Deja vu
The Aubrey Masango Show
Guests
Michael Abrahamson - Mentalist
Today at 22:05
Change your mindset feature - "Does the Law of attraction really exist? If so, why is it not working for me?"
The Aubrey Masango Show
Guests
Stanley Beckett - Author And Consultant at ChangeCreator
Today at 23:05
Talkers/Open Line
The Aubrey Masango Show
No Items to show
Up Next:
See full line-up
The Aubrey Masango Show
20:00 - 00:00
Home
Features
News
Shows
Podcasts
search
Local
Politics
Business
Lifestyle
Sport
Entertainment
World
Africa
Opinion
Latest Local
Would fining state capture crooks be more effective than drawn-out court cases? Bruce Whitfield interviews corruption law specialist John Oxenham, partner at Primerio International. 23 March 2022 7:09 PM
Aviation watchdog suspends license of Comair maintenance firm Lufthansa Technik Bruce Whitfield interviews Phindiwe Gwebu, Executive for Corporate Services at the South African Civil Aviation Authority. 23 March 2022 7:02 PM
Three types of academic dishonesty students commit Dr Gillian Mooney, academic support and development dean at The Independent Institute of Education says it is crucial to always sh... 23 March 2022 3:48 PM
View all Local
Adjusted Level 1: No masks outdoors, vaccinated fans allowed in stadiums President Cyril Ramphosa addressed the nation on Tuesday evening - the State of Disaster remains, but Covid regulations relaxed. 22 March 2022 8:46 PM
[WATCH LIVE] President Ramaphosa updates SA on COVID-19 strategy at 8pm The Presidency announced on Tuesday that President Cyril Ramaphosa will address the nation at 8pm. 22 March 2022 7:25 PM
Makhosi Khoza is thrown out of another political home - this time it's ActionSA ActionSA said its senate terminated Makhosi Khoza's membership on the recommendations of its ethics and disciplinary committee. 22 March 2022 8:59 AM
View all Politics
What OK Furniture does with its latest ad to the tune of Jabulani is NOT ok Branding expert Andy Rice rips into OK Furniture's new TV advert on The Money Show's 'Heroes and Zeros'. 23 March 2022 8:09 PM
Securing a better future for generations to come - turning ESG into opportunity Bruce Whitfield and a panel of RMB experts unpack how money can be a catalyst for change. 23 March 2022 4:51 PM
Why we need specialist problem-solvers in banking Absa is investing in a highly competent team of problem solvers, writes Anthony Evens of Special Asset Management at Absa CIB. 23 March 2022 1:10 PM
View all Business
Is our food safe? There’s been 5 major product recalls so far in 2022 Ray White interviews Justin Naylor, Managing Director at special risk insurer iTOO. 21 March 2022 7:32 PM
A setback is not failure, never give up hope - Dr Imtiaz Sooliman Relebogile Mabotja chats to Gift of the Givers Foundation founder on how to deal with life's setbacks on the Upside of Failure. 18 March 2022 3:16 PM
Don't get duped into debt review on the phone with promises of lower repayments Unsolicited calls promising hugely reduced monthly instalments? Consumer ninja Wendy Knowler investigates on The Money Show. 16 March 2022 8:42 PM
View all Lifestyle
Rabada confident ahead of final ODI against Bangladesh Kagiso Rabada was in dazzling form as the pacer claimed figures of 5/39. 22 March 2022 9:42 PM
LIVE COMMENTARY: Proteas and Bangladesh face off in second ODI in Centurion The Proteas will hope for a much-improved performance as they take on Bangladesh in the second ODI on Sunday. 20 March 2022 9:10 AM
LIVE: CSA backs selection of winning team to face Bangladesh in Centurion Here's where you can catch our live commentary for the series. Watch it or listen - your choice. 18 March 2022 9:09 AM
View all Sport
VIDEO: Horrific accident involving taxi has everyone traumatised Khabazela shares some of the videos that went viral on Twitter and Facebook. 23 March 2022 9:11 AM
WATCH: Boy amazed by raunchy movie watched by man in plane goes viral Khabazela shares some of the videos that went viral on Twitter and Facebook. 23 March 2022 9:10 AM
WATCH: Woman being loud while watching movie leaves everyone in stitches Khabazela shares some of the videos that went viral on Twitter and Facebook. 22 March 2022 8:43 AM
View all Entertainment
'Dubai Expo shows we can make this world a great place to live in, also in SA' Futurist Graeme Codrington returns from the Expo excited about possibilities, also for power generation in SA - The Money Show 23 March 2022 8:26 PM
Securing a better future for generations to come - turning ESG into opportunity Bruce Whitfield and a panel of RMB experts unpack how money can be a catalyst for change. 23 March 2022 4:51 PM
'Russia had to intervene through military operation in Ukraine as last resort' Press Attache for the Russian Embassy in the Republic of South Africa Alexander Arefiev reflects on the war. 16 March 2022 7:45 AM
View all World
Securing a better future for generations to come - turning ESG into opportunity Bruce Whitfield and a panel of RMB experts unpack how money can be a catalyst for change. 23 March 2022 4:51 PM
SA among top 20 African countries with highest debt-to-GDP ratios - Statista Bruce Whitfield interviews analyst Victor Kgomoeswana, author of 'Africa Bounces Back', about South Africa's debt-to-GDP rating. 22 March 2022 9:56 PM
Standard Bank to cut finance for coal power projects, stripping natural forests Bruce Whitfield talks to Standard Bank's Kenny Fihla about the climate policy the Group revealed on Wednesday. 16 March 2022 7:10 PM
View all Africa
What OK Furniture does with its latest ad to the tune of Jabulani is NOT ok Branding expert Andy Rice rips into OK Furniture's new TV advert on The Money Show's 'Heroes and Zeros'. 23 March 2022 8:09 PM
ExxonMobil and American power on trial in 'Private Empire' by Steve Coll Ray White interviews Songezo Zibi, Chairperson at Rivonia Circle. 21 March 2022 7:57 PM
Replacing Russian oil with new production is 'mutually assured destruction' Ray White interviews Robyn Hugo, Director of Climate Change Engagement at Just Share. 21 March 2022 6:59 PM
View all Opinion
Home
arrow_forward
Business
fiber_manual_record
Lifestyle
fiber_manual_record
Opinion

What OK Furniture does with its latest ad to the tune of Jabulani is NOT ok

23 March 2022 8:09 PM
by Paula Luckhoff
Tags:
The Money Show
Bruce Whitfield
Advertising
Andy Rice
branding
heroes and zeros
OK
OK Furniture
Vanish
OK ad

Branding expert Andy Rice rips into OK Furniture's new TV advert on The Money Show's 'Heroes and Zeros'.
Screengrab from OK Furniture ad 'We Save You Money' posted on YouTube

OK Furniture earns "a big fat zero" from branding expert Andy Rice on this week's Heroes and Zeros feature on The Money Show's advertising slot.

In fact, Rice finds their latest TV ad so bad that he's momentarily lost for words.

The actors sing and dance around the showroom to the tune of PJ Powers' Jabulani, substituting "we save you money" for the famous refrain.

The performers are, visually, members of OK Furniture, leaping from couch to bed to chair and back again.

Andy Rice, Branding and advertising expert

Move over Vanish stain removal powder! exclaims Rice.

You've been dethroned as the zero of all zeros at the moment by OK Furniture with the most... appalling, most trite and unprofessional and unoriginal piece of advertising I've seen for a long time.

Andy Rice, Branding and advertising expert

"I'm sorry, there is nowhere in South Africa where you can go into any retail store and see that many people ready to serve you" concludes Whitfield.

Watch the "appalling" ad below:

Listen to Rice's advertising critiques on Heroes and Zeros (OK Furniture discussion at 7:31):


This article first appeared on CapeTalk : What OK Furniture does with its latest ad to the tune of Jabulani is NOT ok




23 March 2022 8:09 PM
by Paula Luckhoff
Tags:
The Money Show
Bruce Whitfield
Advertising
Andy Rice
branding
heroes and zeros
OK
OK Furniture
Vanish
OK ad

More from Business

'Dubai Expo shows we can make this world a great place to live in, also in SA'

23 March 2022 8:26 PM

Futurist Graeme Codrington returns from the Expo excited about possibilities, also for power generation in SA - The Money Show

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Would fining state capture crooks be more effective than drawn-out court cases?

23 March 2022 7:09 PM

Bruce Whitfield interviews corruption law specialist John Oxenham, partner at Primerio International.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Aviation watchdog suspends license of Comair maintenance firm Lufthansa Technik

23 March 2022 7:02 PM

Bruce Whitfield interviews Phindiwe Gwebu, Executive for Corporate Services at the South African Civil Aviation Authority.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Securing a better future for generations to come - turning ESG into opportunity

23 March 2022 4:51 PM

Bruce Whitfield and a panel of RMB experts unpack how money can be a catalyst for change.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Why we need specialist problem-solvers in banking

23 March 2022 1:10 PM

Absa is investing in a highly competent team of problem solvers, writes Anthony Evens of Special Asset Management at Absa CIB.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

SA among top 20 African countries with highest debt-to-GDP ratios - Statista

22 March 2022 9:56 PM

Bruce Whitfield interviews analyst Victor Kgomoeswana, author of 'Africa Bounces Back', about South Africa's debt-to-GDP rating.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

'Indication SAA might have been burning through R700m a month, it's horrendous'

22 March 2022 9:21 PM

Bruce Whitfield gets the latest on the deal between SAA and the Takatso Consortium from Guy Leitch (SA Flyer Magazine).

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

'Naspers wiped out R1 TRILLION in value during pandemic (triple Eskom's debt)'

22 March 2022 7:01 PM

Bruce Whitfield talks to Keith McLachlan (Integral Asset Management) about unusual moves on the JSE during the pandemic.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Passion vs money: How to find meaning in your job

22 March 2022 12:28 PM

Clement Manyathela speaks to transformational courage coach Telena Thompson about the benefits of loving your job.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Unions, employers' bodies, are not complying with labour law - Registrar Molefe

22 March 2022 8:16 AM

Labour Registrar Lehlohonolo Molefe says the bodies aren't complying with financial management requirements.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

More from Lifestyle

Celebrating unsung heroes: 702 launches Teacher of the Year campaign

23 March 2022 2:47 PM

'Breakfast with Bongani Bingwa' will highlight and celebrate teachers and the fundamental impact they have had on the lives of future leaders and innovators.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Is our food safe? There’s been 5 major product recalls so far in 2022

21 March 2022 7:32 PM

Ray White interviews Justin Naylor, Managing Director at special risk insurer iTOO.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

A setback is not failure, never give up hope - Dr Imtiaz Sooliman

18 March 2022 3:16 PM

Relebogile Mabotja chats to Gift of the Givers Foundation founder on how to deal with life's setbacks on the Upside of Failure.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Don't get duped into debt review on the phone with promises of lower repayments

16 March 2022 8:42 PM

Unsolicited calls promising hugely reduced monthly instalments? Consumer ninja Wendy Knowler investigates on The Money Show.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Corporates are calling staff back to the office, we're grateful- Growthpoint CEO

16 March 2022 6:45 PM

The Money Show interviews Group CEO Norbert Sasse about Growthpoint Properties' half-year results.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

'Toyota ad replaces body parts for car parts, ends up objectifying female form'

15 March 2022 9:03 PM

Not going places - intersectional strategist Dr Sizakele Marutlulle talks advertising heroes and zeros on The Money Show.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

'Traumatic enough losing my wife, now bank's forcing me to sell my home'

15 March 2022 8:47 PM

Why property co-owners need to get life insurance - Wendy Knowler relates the tale of a 72-year-old forced to sell his house.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

'FlySafair has not inflated ticket prices - it works on supply and demand'

15 March 2022 7:35 PM

Bruce Whitfield talks to FlySafair's Kirby Gordon as accusations fly that the airline is profiting after Comair's suspension.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

To befriend your boss or not? 'Friendship makes it difficult to enforce rules'

15 March 2022 12:05 PM

Executive and business coach Shams Essack talks about the importance of having boundaries in the workplace.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

WATCH: 79-years-old lady buying the latest Golf GTI goes viral

11 March 2022 8:58 AM

Khabazela shares some of the videos that went viral on Twitter and Facebook.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

More from Opinion

ExxonMobil and American power on trial in 'Private Empire' by Steve Coll

21 March 2022 7:57 PM

Ray White interviews Songezo Zibi, Chairperson at Rivonia Circle.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Replacing Russian oil with new production is 'mutually assured destruction'

21 March 2022 6:59 PM

Ray White interviews Robyn Hugo, Director of Climate Change Engagement at Just Share.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Wealthy consumers lose confidence as bombs keep dropping on Ukrainian cities

21 March 2022 6:32 PM

Ray White interviews Peter Worthington, Senior Economist at Absa.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

How high interest rates MUST go… and how fast they must get there

21 March 2022 6:26 PM

Ray White interviews Isaah Mhlanga, Chief Economist at Alexander Forbes.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Technician's basic mistake could have shut down Koeberg's only operating unit

17 March 2022 9:22 PM

Alarmingly, Eskom didn't inform the public about the incident - Bruce Whitfield interviews energy analyst Chris Yelland.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Don't get duped into debt review on the phone with promises of lower repayments

16 March 2022 8:42 PM

Unsolicited calls promising hugely reduced monthly instalments? Consumer ninja Wendy Knowler investigates on The Money Show.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

'Toyota ad replaces body parts for car parts, ends up objectifying female form'

15 March 2022 9:03 PM

Not going places - intersectional strategist Dr Sizakele Marutlulle talks advertising heroes and zeros on The Money Show.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

'Traumatic enough losing my wife, now bank's forcing me to sell my home'

15 March 2022 8:47 PM

Why property co-owners need to get life insurance - Wendy Knowler relates the tale of a 72-year-old forced to sell his house.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

State of Disaster was obsolete even before Omicron wave - Prof Madhi

15 March 2022 8:21 PM

Bruce Whitfield talks to Shabir Madhi, Wits Professor of Vaccinology, about government's decision to extend the State of Disaster.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Pain and suffering… coming to a petrol station near you in April, and beyond

14 March 2022 8:01 PM

Bruce Whitfield interviews Dr Iraj Abedian, Chief Economist at Pan-African Investment & Research Services.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Trending

Mediation is slow, we're sensitive to e-hailing drivers' demands - Gauteng govt

Local

Madhi: COVID-19 regulations inconsistent and contradict what is happening in SA

Local

Sport association wants more supporters in stadia given new COVID rules

Sport

EWN Highlights

Cosatu throws its weight behind striking e-hailing drivers

23 March 2022 8:04 PM

ANC has no role in appointment of city manager, says eThekwini mayor

23 March 2022 7:55 PM

It's common sense to have uniformised gas cylinder deposit, tribunal told

23 March 2022 7:47 PM

- Local
- World
- Politics
- Sports
- Business
- Features
- Podcasts
- Lineup
- Shows
- Presenters
- Competitions
Copyright 2022 All Rights Reserved | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | PAIA