Today at 21:05
Weird and Wonderful Feature: Mentalism, Memory and Deja vu
The Aubrey Masango Show
Guests
Michael Abrahamson - Mentalist
Today at 22:05
Change your mindset feature - "Does the Law of attraction really exist? If so, why is it not working for me?"
The Aubrey Masango Show
Guests
Stanley Beckett - Author And Consultant at ChangeCreator
Today at 23:05
Talkers/Open Line
The Aubrey Masango Show
Latest Local
Would fining state capture crooks be more effective than drawn-out court cases? Bruce Whitfield interviews corruption law specialist John Oxenham, partner at Primerio International. 23 March 2022 7:09 PM
Aviation watchdog suspends license of Comair maintenance firm Lufthansa Technik Bruce Whitfield interviews Phindiwe Gwebu, Executive for Corporate Services at the South African Civil Aviation Authority. 23 March 2022 7:02 PM
Mediation is slow, we're sensitive to e-hailing drivers' demands - Gauteng govt Department of Transport in Gauteng spokesperson Theo Nkonki says as a government they have to create the right environment for peo... 23 March 2022 4:56 PM
View all Local
Adjusted Level 1: No masks outdoors, vaccinated fans allowed in stadiums President Cyril Ramaphosa addressed the nation on Tuesday evening - the State of Disaster remains, but Covid regulations relaxed. 22 March 2022 8:46 PM
[WATCH LIVE] President Ramaphosa updates SA on COVID-19 strategy at 8pm The Presidency announced on Tuesday that President Cyril Ramaphosa will address the nation at 8pm. 22 March 2022 7:25 PM
Makhosi Khoza is thrown out of another political home - this time it's ActionSA ActionSA said its senate terminated Makhosi Khoza's membership on the recommendations of its ethics and disciplinary committee. 22 March 2022 8:59 AM
View all Politics
'Dubai Expo shows we can make this world a great place to live in, also in SA' Futurist Graeme Codrington returns from the Expo excited about possibilities, also for power generation in SA - The Money Show 23 March 2022 8:26 PM
What OK Furniture does with its latest ad to the tune of Jabulani is NOT ok Branding expert Andy Rice rips into OK Furniture's new TV advert on The Money Show's 'Heroes and Zeros'. 23 March 2022 8:09 PM
Securing a better future for generations to come - turning ESG into opportunity Bruce Whitfield and a panel of RMB experts unpack how money can be a catalyst for change. 23 March 2022 4:51 PM
View all Business
Celebrating unsung heroes: 702 launches Teacher of the Year campaign 'Breakfast with Bongani Bingwa' will highlight and celebrate teachers and the fundamental impact they have had on the lives of fut... 23 March 2022 2:47 PM
Is our food safe? There's been 5 major product recalls so far in 2022 Ray White interviews Justin Naylor, Managing Director at special risk insurer iTOO. 21 March 2022 7:32 PM
A setback is not failure, never give up hope - Dr Imtiaz Sooliman Relebogile Mabotja chats to Gift of the Givers Foundation founder on how to deal with life's setbacks on the Upside of Failure. 18 March 2022 3:16 PM
View all Lifestyle
Sport association wants more supporters in stadia given new COVID rules The South African Football Supporters Association says it will start making immediate arrangements to get more fans into stadiums... 23 March 2022 12:32 PM
Rabada confident ahead of final ODI against Bangladesh Kagiso Rabada was in dazzling form as the pacer claimed figures of 5/39. 22 March 2022 9:42 PM
LIVE COMMENTARY: Proteas and Bangladesh face off in second ODI in Centurion The Proteas will hope for a much-improved performance as they take on Bangladesh in the second ODI on Sunday. 20 March 2022 9:10 AM
View all Sport
VIDEO: Horrific accident involving taxi has everyone traumatised Khabazela shares some of the videos that went viral on Twitter and Facebook. 23 March 2022 9:11 AM
WATCH: Boy amazed by raunchy movie watched by man in plane goes viral Khabazela shares some of the videos that went viral on Twitter and Facebook. 23 March 2022 9:10 AM
WATCH: Woman being loud while watching movie leaves everyone in stitches Khabazela shares some of the videos that went viral on Twitter and Facebook. 22 March 2022 8:43 AM
View all Entertainment
'Dubai Expo shows we can make this world a great place to live in, also in SA' Futurist Graeme Codrington returns from the Expo excited about possibilities, also for power generation in SA - The Money Show 23 March 2022 8:26 PM
Securing a better future for generations to come - turning ESG into opportunity Bruce Whitfield and a panel of RMB experts unpack how money can be a catalyst for change. 23 March 2022 4:51 PM
'Russia had to intervene through military operation in Ukraine as last resort' Press Attache for the Russian Embassy in the Republic of South Africa Alexander Arefiev reflects on the war. 16 March 2022 7:45 AM
View all World
Securing a better future for generations to come - turning ESG into opportunity Bruce Whitfield and a panel of RMB experts unpack how money can be a catalyst for change. 23 March 2022 4:51 PM
SA among top 20 African countries with highest debt-to-GDP ratios - Statista Bruce Whitfield interviews analyst Victor Kgomoeswana, author of 'Africa Bounces Back', about South Africa's debt-to-GDP rating. 22 March 2022 9:56 PM
Standard Bank to cut finance for coal power projects, stripping natural forests Bruce Whitfield talks to Standard Bank's Kenny Fihla about the climate policy the Group revealed on Wednesday. 16 March 2022 7:10 PM
View all Africa
What OK Furniture does with its latest ad to the tune of Jabulani is NOT ok Branding expert Andy Rice rips into OK Furniture's new TV advert on The Money Show's 'Heroes and Zeros'. 23 March 2022 8:09 PM
ExxonMobil and American power on trial in 'Private Empire' by Steve Coll Ray White interviews Songezo Zibi, Chairperson at Rivonia Circle. 21 March 2022 7:57 PM
Replacing Russian oil with new production is 'mutually assured destruction' Ray White interviews Robyn Hugo, Director of Climate Change Engagement at Just Share. 21 March 2022 6:59 PM
View all Opinion
Home
arrow_forward
Business
fiber_manual_record
Politics
fiber_manual_record
Local

Would fining state capture crooks be more effective than drawn-out court cases?

23 March 2022 7:09 PM
by Paula Luckhoff
Tags:
Ronald Lamola
State Capture
Corruption
NPA
The Money Show
Bruce Whitfield
state capture report
state capture inquiry
Zondo commission
oecd
state capture prosecution
John Oxenham
Primerio International
non-trial resolution

Bruce Whitfield interviews corruption law specialist John Oxenham, partner at Primerio International.

It's clear that South Africans are becoming impatient about the slow pace of prosecuting government and private sector players involved in corruption and state capture.

The sheer volume of evidence delivered at the State Capture Inquiry also implies that the courts could be tied up with these cases for years.

Bruce Whitfield interviews corruption law specialist John Oxenham, a partner at Primerio International, about alternatives.

© Sezer özger/123rf.com 

While there are various initiatives contemplated and underway, says Oxemham, a most significant one relates to utilising internationally developed legal tools to assist in the fight against corruption.

He says the work being done by the Organisation for Economic Co-operation and Development (OECD) provides the perfect platform for local use.

One recommendation relates to the bribery of foreign officials - part of a strategic initiative to assist governments worldwide with implementing anti-corruption policy that has been proven by experience to work.

I don't think SA is unique in trying to eradicate corrupt activities across the public sphere and equally in the private sphere.

John Oxenham, Partner - Primerio International

... a significant amount of testimony (corruption, malfeasance) emerged from close on 27 months of the Zondo Commission... Some sources say it results in the loss of close on R1.5 trillion...

John Oxenham, Partner - Primerio International

The question of the non-trial resolution of corruption cases is an issue that needs to be discussed in some detail says Oxenham.

Those mechanisms were developed under the auspices of the OECD and also the International Bar Association

John Oxenham, Partner - Primerio International

They are certainly an effective and speedy means by which there could conceivably be some form of guilty plea by an individual or corporation which will do away with the significantly laborious task of trying to actually tackle corrupt activities through the standard court processes which can take a number of years.

John Oxenham, Partner - Primerio International

The question is whether these could be utilised in South Africa.

Justice and Correctional Services Minister Ronald Lamola has openly admitted that there's a need for other means by which to tackle the country's "avalanche of corruption", says Oxenham.

How would it be decided who is eligible for an out-of-court settlement and who should be prosecuted?

There's got to be the balancing act struck. You've got to have at least the ability of some form of restorative justice - it can't simply be a question of the most guilty simply coming forward and spilling the beans... There needs to be some compliance with a broader set of commitments which could entail more than just providing some form of monetary settlement...

John Oxenham, Partner - Primerio International

Listen to the in-depth discussion on The Money Show:


This article first appeared on CapeTalk : Would fining state capture crooks be more effective than drawn-out court cases?




'Dubai Expo shows we can make this world a great place to live in, also in SA'

23 March 2022 8:26 PM

Futurist Graeme Codrington returns from the Expo excited about possibilities, also for power generation in SA - The Money Show

What OK Furniture does with its latest ad to the tune of Jabulani is NOT ok

23 March 2022 8:09 PM

Branding expert Andy Rice rips into OK Furniture's new TV advert on The Money Show's 'Heroes and Zeros'.

Aviation watchdog suspends license of Comair maintenance firm Lufthansa Technik

23 March 2022 7:02 PM

Bruce Whitfield interviews Phindiwe Gwebu, Executive for Corporate Services at the South African Civil Aviation Authority.

Securing a better future for generations to come - turning ESG into opportunity

23 March 2022 4:51 PM

Bruce Whitfield and a panel of RMB experts unpack how money can be a catalyst for change.

Why we need specialist problem-solvers in banking

23 March 2022 1:10 PM

Absa is investing in a highly competent team of problem solvers, writes Anthony Evens of Special Asset Management at Absa CIB.

SA among top 20 African countries with highest debt-to-GDP ratios - Statista

22 March 2022 9:56 PM

Bruce Whitfield interviews analyst Victor Kgomoeswana, author of 'Africa Bounces Back', about South Africa's debt-to-GDP rating.

'Indication SAA might have been burning through R700m a month, it's horrendous'

22 March 2022 9:21 PM

Bruce Whitfield gets the latest on the deal between SAA and the Takatso Consortium from Guy Leitch (SA Flyer Magazine).

'Naspers wiped out R1 TRILLION in value during pandemic (triple Eskom's debt)'

22 March 2022 7:01 PM

Bruce Whitfield talks to Keith McLachlan (Integral Asset Management) about unusual moves on the JSE during the pandemic.

Passion vs money: How to find meaning in your job

22 March 2022 12:28 PM

Clement Manyathela speaks to transformational courage coach Telena Thompson about the benefits of loving your job.

Unions, employers' bodies, are not complying with labour law - Registrar Molefe

22 March 2022 8:16 AM

Labour Registrar Lehlohonolo Molefe says the bodies aren't complying with financial management requirements.

Adjusted Level 1: No masks outdoors, vaccinated fans allowed in stadiums

22 March 2022 8:46 PM

President Cyril Ramphosa addressed the nation on Tuesday evening - the State of Disaster remains, but Covid regulations relaxed.

[WATCH LIVE] President Ramaphosa updates SA on COVID-19 strategy at 8pm

22 March 2022 7:25 PM

The Presidency announced on Tuesday that President Cyril Ramaphosa will address the nation at 8pm.

Makhosi Khoza is thrown out of another political home - this time it's ActionSA

22 March 2022 8:59 AM

ActionSA said its senate terminated Makhosi Khoza's membership on the recommendations of its ethics and disciplinary committee.

Zweli Mkhize blames former DG for Digital Vibes scandal

20 March 2022 7:59 AM

Embattled former health minister Dr Zweli Mkhize has launched a fresh legal attack on the SIU and accuses his former director general of having orchestrated his downfall.

Does government want to make it harder to hire foreigners with bill amendment?

17 March 2022 10:12 PM

Bruce Whitfield discusses the draft bill to regulate the employment of foreign nationals with Andrew Woodburn(Amrop Woodburn Mann)

Mbali Ntuli: I don't leave on a bitter note

17 March 2022 11:37 AM

Former member of the Democratic Alliance Mbali Ntuli says she has done enough for the party.

Jumping ship: Democratic Alliance's Mbali Ntuli resigns

17 March 2022 9:01 AM

During her time at the “blue party” Ntuli ruffled feathers and challenged leadership at every turn, including her failed bid to become the party’s federal leader in 2020.

'Tone-deaf' Bolt reportedly offers assault victims free rides and food discounts

16 March 2022 8:08 PM

Brands behaving badly - Intersectional strategist Dr Sizakele Marutlulle discusses the Bolt saga with Bruce Whitfield.

Standard Bank to cut finance for coal power projects, stripping natural forests

16 March 2022 7:10 PM

Bruce Whitfield talks to Standard Bank's Kenny Fihla about the climate policy the Group revealed on Wednesday.

State of Disaster was obsolete even before Omicron wave - Prof Madhi

15 March 2022 8:21 PM

Bruce Whitfield talks to Shabir Madhi, Wits Professor of Vaccinology, about government's decision to extend the State of Disaster.

Aviation watchdog suspends license of Comair maintenance firm Lufthansa Technik

23 March 2022 7:02 PM

Bruce Whitfield interviews Phindiwe Gwebu, Executive for Corporate Services at the South African Civil Aviation Authority.

Mediation is slow, we're sensitive to e-hailing drivers' demands - Gauteng govt

23 March 2022 4:56 PM

Department of Transport in Gauteng spokesperson Theo Nkonki says as a government they have to create the right environment for people to be able to do business.

Three types of academic dishonesty students commit

23 March 2022 3:48 PM

Dr Gillian Mooney, academic support and development dean at The Independent Institute of Education says it is crucial to always show where your text comes from.

Madhi: COVID-19 regulations inconsistent and contradict what is happening in SA

23 March 2022 12:59 PM

Wits professor of vaccinology Shabir Madhi reflects on the government's move to adjusted level 1 regulations.

Sleep paralysis 'caused by attack on the body or spirit and coarse salt helps'

23 March 2022 12:03 PM

African spiritual healer, teacher and trained sangoma Gogo Dineo Ndlanzi explains what happens spiritually when one experiences sleep paralysis.

'Govt COVID regulations on adjusted level 1 are still rooted in 2020'

23 March 2022 8:39 AM

UCT Infectious Diseases Professor Marc Mendelson and Health Department DG Dr Sandile Buthelezi reflect on the adjusted levels.

Tourism industry relieved by adjusted level 1 regulations

23 March 2022 8:12 AM

Tourism Business Council of SA CEO Tshifhiwa Tshivhengwa says they have been urging the government to change the regulations.

After running for her life, an SA student's Ukraine education is now in limbo

23 March 2022 5:36 AM

Nkateko Baloyi from Malamulele, Limpopo, says her dream of becoming her family's first doctor is hanging by a thread.

'Indication SAA might have been burning through R700m a month, it's horrendous'

22 March 2022 9:21 PM

Bruce Whitfield gets the latest on the deal between SAA and the Takatso Consortium from Guy Leitch (SA Flyer Magazine).

Adjusted Level 1: No masks outdoors, vaccinated fans allowed in stadiums

22 March 2022 8:46 PM

President Cyril Ramphosa addressed the nation on Tuesday evening - the State of Disaster remains, but Covid regulations relaxed.

