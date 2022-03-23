Would fining state capture crooks be more effective than drawn-out court cases?
It's clear that South Africans are becoming impatient about the slow pace of prosecuting government and private sector players involved in corruption and state capture.
The sheer volume of evidence delivered at the State Capture Inquiry also implies that the courts could be tied up with these cases for years.
Bruce Whitfield interviews corruption law specialist John Oxenham, a partner at Primerio International, about alternatives.
While there are various initiatives contemplated and underway, says Oxemham, a most significant one relates to utilising internationally developed legal tools to assist in the fight against corruption.
He says the work being done by the Organisation for Economic Co-operation and Development (OECD) provides the perfect platform for local use.
One recommendation relates to the bribery of foreign officials - part of a strategic initiative to assist governments worldwide with implementing anti-corruption policy that has been proven by experience to work.
I don't think SA is unique in trying to eradicate corrupt activities across the public sphere and equally in the private sphere.John Oxenham, Partner - Primerio International
... a significant amount of testimony (corruption, malfeasance) emerged from close on 27 months of the Zondo Commission... Some sources say it results in the loss of close on R1.5 trillion...John Oxenham, Partner - Primerio International
The question of the non-trial resolution of corruption cases is an issue that needs to be discussed in some detail says Oxenham.
Those mechanisms were developed under the auspices of the OECD and also the International Bar AssociationJohn Oxenham, Partner - Primerio International
They are certainly an effective and speedy means by which there could conceivably be some form of guilty plea by an individual or corporation which will do away with the significantly laborious task of trying to actually tackle corrupt activities through the standard court processes which can take a number of years.John Oxenham, Partner - Primerio International
The question is whether these could be utilised in South Africa.
Justice and Correctional Services Minister Ronald Lamola has openly admitted that there's a need for other means by which to tackle the country's "avalanche of corruption", says Oxenham.
How would it be decided who is eligible for an out-of-court settlement and who should be prosecuted?
There's got to be the balancing act struck. You've got to have at least the ability of some form of restorative justice - it can't simply be a question of the most guilty simply coming forward and spilling the beans... There needs to be some compliance with a broader set of commitments which could entail more than just providing some form of monetary settlement...John Oxenham, Partner - Primerio International
Listen to the in-depth discussion on The Money Show:
This article first appeared on CapeTalk : Would fining state capture crooks be more effective than drawn-out court cases?
Source : https://previews.123rf.com/images/sezerozger/sezerozger1905/sezerozger190501297/122650889-judge-is-holding-golden-scales-of-justice-with-south-africa-waving-flag-background-equality-theme-an.jpg
