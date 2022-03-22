'Naspers wiped out R1 TRILLION in value during pandemic (triple Eskom's debt)'

Streaming issues? Report here
money-show-thumbnailjpg money-show-thumbnailjpg
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
18:00 - 20:00
volume_up
volume_mute

Studio Line
+27 (11) 883 0702
WhatsApp
072 702 1702
Contact
View Form
Radio
FM 92.7 and FM 106
comment
Visit the show page
info
702 FYI
Home
Features
News
Shows
Podcasts
Competitions
comment
Visit the show page
info
702 FYI
Copyright 2022 All Rights Reserved
Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | PAIA
Today at 19:18
Africa Business Focus
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
Guests
Victor Kgomoeswana - Author of Africa Bounces Back: Case Studies from a Resilient Continent at ...
Today at 19:33
ZOOM Investment School : Currencies: Spreads versus commissions versus apps versus bitcoin. What you need to know about your offshore allowances.
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
Guests
Gary Booysen - Director at Rand Swiss
No Items to show
Up Next: The Aubrey Masango Show
See full line-up
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
18:00 - 20:00
Home
Features
News
Shows
Podcasts
Competitions
search
Local
Politics
Business
Lifestyle
Sport
Entertainment
World
Africa
Opinion
Latest Local
Mbalula tells Scopa the issue of 3,000 ghost employees at Prasa sorted - Report Eyewitness News parliamentary correspondent Babalo Ndenze gives updates on Transport Minister Fikile Mbalula's appearance at the S... 22 March 2022 4:51 PM
E-hailing strike may bring back human-to-human business - Restaurant Collective John Perlman talks to Restaurant Collective spokesperson Grace Harding about the potential impact the e-hailing strike might have. 22 March 2022 4:09 PM
Feeling grumpy and not coping? It may not be well with your sleep University of Cape Town senior lecturer Dr Dale Rae chats about common sleep disorders and signs to look out for. 22 March 2022 3:56 PM
View all Local
[WATCH LIVE] President Ramaphosa updates SA on COVID-19 strategy at 8pm The Presidency announced on Tuesday that President Cyril Ramaphosa will address the nation at 8pm. 22 March 2022 7:25 PM
Makhosi Khoza is thrown out of another political home - this time it's ActionSA ActionSA said its senate terminated Makhosi Khoza's membership on the recommendations of its ethics and disciplinary committee. 22 March 2022 8:59 AM
Zweli Mkhize blames former DG for Digital Vibes scandal Embattled former health minister Dr Zweli Mkhize has launched a fresh legal attack on the SIU and accuses his former director gene... 20 March 2022 7:59 AM
View all Politics
'Naspers wiped out R1 TRILLION in value during pandemic (triple Eskom's debt)' Bruce Whitfield talks to Keith McLachlan (Integral Asset Management) about unusual moves on the JSE during the pandemic. 22 March 2022 7:01 PM
Passion vs money: How to find meaning in your job Clement Manyathela speaks to transformational courage coach Telena Thompson about the benefits of loving your job. 22 March 2022 12:28 PM
Unions, employers' bodies, are not complying with labour law - Registrar Molefe Labour Registrar Lehlohonolo Molefe says the bodies aren't complying with financial management requirements. 22 March 2022 8:16 AM
View all Business
Is our food safe? There’s been 5 major product recalls so far in 2022 Ray White interviews Justin Naylor, Managing Director at special risk insurer iTOO. 21 March 2022 7:32 PM
A setback is not failure, never give up hope - Dr Imtiaz Sooliman Relebogile Mabotja chats to Gift of the Givers Foundation founder on how to deal with life's setbacks on the Upside of Failure. 18 March 2022 3:16 PM
Don't get duped into debt review on the phone with promises of lower repayments Unsolicited calls promising hugely reduced monthly instalments? Consumer ninja Wendy Knowler investigates on The Money Show. 16 March 2022 8:42 PM
View all Lifestyle
LIVE COMMENTARY: Proteas and Bangladesh face off in second ODI in Centurion The Proteas will hope for a much-improved performance as they take on Bangladesh in the second ODI on Sunday. 20 March 2022 9:10 AM
LIVE: CSA backs selection of winning team to face Bangladesh in Centurion Here's where you can catch our live commentary for the series. Watch it or listen - your choice. 18 March 2022 9:09 AM
Cape Town Cycle Tour winner's bicycle stolen In fact, all 12 bicycles belonging to the Mauritian national team disappeared from the Picardi Guest Farm in Paarl on Wednesday. 18 March 2022 7:20 AM
View all Sport
WATCH: Woman being loud while watching movie leaves everyone in stitches Khabazela shares some of the videos that went viral on Twitter and Facebook. 22 March 2022 8:43 AM
WATCH: Guy off loading sand from boot of car leaves everyone amazed Khabazela shares some of the videos that went viral on Twitter and Facebook. 22 March 2022 8:42 AM
WATCH: Woman singing We need you lord mistakenly moves to Easy on Me goes viral Khabazela shares some of the videos that went viral on Twitter and Facebook. 21 March 2022 8:41 AM
View all Entertainment
'Russia had to intervene through military operation in Ukraine as last resort' Press Attache for the Russian Embassy in the Republic of South Africa Alexander Arefiev reflects on the war. 16 March 2022 7:45 AM
WATCH: Reporter catches hit-and-run on camera while reporting on road accidents Khabazela shares some of the videos that went viral on Twitter and Facebook. 14 March 2022 8:21 AM
SA govt still not taking sides in Russia-Ukraine conflict - Gungubele Cabinet is calling for a negotiated diplomatic solution, while noting that the socio-economic cost of the conflict is devastating... 10 March 2022 3:00 PM
View all World
Standard Bank to cut finance for coal power projects, stripping natural forests Bruce Whitfield talks to Standard Bank's Kenny Fihla about the climate policy the Group revealed on Wednesday. 16 March 2022 7:10 PM
YEP! Puts the focus on SMEs by enhancing their digital presence Yep! is here to help businesses enhance their digital presence, increase visibility and improve engagement with customers. 16 March 2022 7:58 AM
How do we get more entrepreneurs in the African ecosystem? After two years of physical disconnect, the moving parts of the African ecosystem can come together at GTR Africa. 14 March 2022 5:02 PM
View all Africa
ExxonMobil and American power on trial in 'Private Empire' by Steve Coll Ray White interviews Songezo Zibi, Chairperson at Rivonia Circle. 21 March 2022 7:57 PM
Replacing Russian oil with new production is 'mutually assured destruction' Ray White interviews Robyn Hugo, Director of Climate Change Engagement at Just Share. 21 March 2022 6:59 PM
Wealthy consumers lose confidence as bombs keep dropping on Ukrainian cities Ray White interviews Peter Worthington, Senior Economist at Absa. 21 March 2022 6:32 PM
View all Opinion
Home
arrow_forward
Business

'Naspers wiped out R1 TRILLION in value during pandemic (triple Eskom's debt)'

22 March 2022 7:01 PM
by Paula Luckhoff
Tags:
JSE
The Money Show
Bruce Whitfield
Gold Fields
Naspers
Tencent
Sibanye-Stillwater
eskom debt
shareholders
Naspers shareholders
Keith McLachlan
Integral Asset Management
JSE-listed property sector
JSE listings
property listings

Bruce Whitfield talks to Keith McLachlan (Integral Asset Management) about unusual moves on the JSE during the pandemic.

There's no denying we are living in strange, unpredictable times.

There have also been a number of unusual moves on the moves on the Johannesburg Stock Exchange since the start of the Covid pandemic.

Bruce Whitfield gets some perspective from Keith McLachlan (Investment Officer at Integral Asset Management), whose piece Three bizarre facts from the JSEappears on Moneyweb.

© piren/123rf.com

McLachlan highlights Naspers (astonishing destruction of value), Sibanye-Stillwater (briefly larger than Gold Fields which it was spun out of) and the listed property sector (gone from bad to worse) in his article.

It's been quite a wild ride in the market in the last year or two... but Naspers, from peak to trough, has wiped out a little over R1.1 trillion of market cap.

Keith McLachlan, Investment Officer - Integral Asset Management

If we equate that... that's about three times Eskom's latest stated debt!

Keith McLachlan, Investment Officer - Integral Asset Management

It's an astonishing amount of money! The question is, did the value exist in the first place? The market seems not to think so.

Bruce Whitfield, The Money Show host

McLachlan says the "easy finger" to point, is at China tightening the regulations on big tech which led to a collapse of Chinese big tech, including Tencent.

Tencent has traded down and therefore has carried Naspers down with it, but - and herein lies the subtlety - management doesn't manage Tencent, they manage Naspers and Prosus...

Keith McLachlan, Investment Officer - Integral Asset Management

They didn't have to follow it down. They could have sold, they could have unbundled... They could have done a lot of things to realise value, protect value and diversify the company. If the buck doesn't stop with management, where does it stop?

Keith McLachlan, Investment Officer - Integral Asset Management

Whitfield asks about what seem to be cast-iron protections built into the control structure of Naspers.

You're referencing the unlisted control structure... that cast the deciding vote at shareholder meetings for Naspers. Those are not the shares that are listed on the JSE... What is listed are the end shares... with minimal votes.

Keith McLachlan, Investment Officer - Integral Asset Management

Even if you hold all the end shares you would still not have a controlling vote in Naspers, therefore whom management caters to is arguably not to the end shareholders.

Keith McLachlan, Investment Officer - Integral Asset Management

He says there have been a lot of problems with the Naspers structure, which this development will thrust into the spotlight.

Listen to McLachlan's insights into the unusual movements on the JSE below:


This article first appeared on CapeTalk : 'Naspers wiped out R1 TRILLION in value during pandemic (triple Eskom's debt)'




22 March 2022 7:01 PM
by Paula Luckhoff
Tags:
JSE
The Money Show
Bruce Whitfield
Gold Fields
Naspers
Tencent
Sibanye-Stillwater
eskom debt
shareholders
Naspers shareholders
Keith McLachlan
Integral Asset Management
JSE-listed property sector
JSE listings
property listings

More from Business

Passion vs money: How to find meaning in your job

22 March 2022 12:28 PM

Clement Manyathela speaks to transformational courage coach Telena Thompson about the benefits of loving your job.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Unions, employers' bodies, are not complying with labour law - Registrar Molefe

22 March 2022 8:16 AM

Labour Registrar Lehlohonolo Molefe says the bodies aren't complying with financial management requirements.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

There'll be no e-hailing options in Gauteng for 3 days as drivers protest

22 March 2022 7:27 AM

The Public Private Transport Association says a a regulated e-hailing industry will serve South Africa better.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

ExxonMobil and American power on trial in 'Private Empire' by Steve Coll

21 March 2022 7:57 PM

Ray White interviews Songezo Zibi, Chairperson at Rivonia Circle.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Is our food safe? There’s been 5 major product recalls so far in 2022

21 March 2022 7:32 PM

Ray White interviews Justin Naylor, Managing Director at special risk insurer iTOO.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Replacing Russian oil with new production is 'mutually assured destruction'

21 March 2022 6:59 PM

Ray White interviews Robyn Hugo, Director of Climate Change Engagement at Just Share.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Wealthy consumers lose confidence as bombs keep dropping on Ukrainian cities

21 March 2022 6:32 PM

Ray White interviews Peter Worthington, Senior Economist at Absa.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

How high interest rates MUST go… and how fast they must get there

21 March 2022 6:26 PM

Ray White interviews Isaah Mhlanga, Chief Economist at Alexander Forbes.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

TransUnion not keen to pay hackers $15m ransom, South Africans' info at risk

18 March 2022 1:40 PM

IT Web news editor Admire Moyo shocked that the hackers sent him his information such as cellphone numbers, email addresses and the apartments he has stayed in.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Does government want to make it harder to hire foreigners with bill amendment?

17 March 2022 10:12 PM

Bruce Whitfield discusses the draft bill to regulate the employment of foreign nationals with Andrew Woodburn(Amrop Woodburn Mann)

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Trending

[WATCH LIVE] President Ramaphosa updates SA on COVID-19 strategy at 8pm

Politics

E-hailing strike may bring back human-to-human business - Restaurant Collective

Local

Mbalula tells Scopa the issue of 3,000 ghost employees at Prasa sorted - Report

Local

EWN Highlights

MEC Hlomuka calls for swift action after Inkosi Maxwell Nxumalo's murder

22 March 2022 7:03 PM

WATCH LIVE: Ramaphosa gives update on govt's fight against COVID-19

22 March 2022 6:54 PM

Mbalula: Prasa’s assets should be declared national key points

22 March 2022 6:54 PM

- Local
- World
- Politics
- Sports
- Business
- Features
- Podcasts
- Lineup
- Shows
- Presenters
- Competitions
Copyright 2022 All Rights Reserved | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | PAIA