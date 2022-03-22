'Naspers wiped out R1 TRILLION in value during pandemic (triple Eskom's debt)'
There's no denying we are living in strange, unpredictable times.
There have also been a number of unusual moves on the moves on the Johannesburg Stock Exchange since the start of the Covid pandemic.
Bruce Whitfield gets some perspective from Keith McLachlan (Investment Officer at Integral Asset Management), whose piece Three bizarre facts from the JSEappears on Moneyweb.
McLachlan highlights Naspers (astonishing destruction of value), Sibanye-Stillwater (briefly larger than Gold Fields which it was spun out of) and the listed property sector (gone from bad to worse) in his article.
It's been quite a wild ride in the market in the last year or two... but Naspers, from peak to trough, has wiped out a little over R1.1 trillion of market cap.Keith McLachlan, Investment Officer - Integral Asset Management
If we equate that... that's about three times Eskom's latest stated debt!Keith McLachlan, Investment Officer - Integral Asset Management
It's an astonishing amount of money! The question is, did the value exist in the first place? The market seems not to think so.Bruce Whitfield, The Money Show host
McLachlan says the "easy finger" to point, is at China tightening the regulations on big tech which led to a collapse of Chinese big tech, including Tencent.
Tencent has traded down and therefore has carried Naspers down with it, but - and herein lies the subtlety - management doesn't manage Tencent, they manage Naspers and Prosus...Keith McLachlan, Investment Officer - Integral Asset Management
They didn't have to follow it down. They could have sold, they could have unbundled... They could have done a lot of things to realise value, protect value and diversify the company. If the buck doesn't stop with management, where does it stop?Keith McLachlan, Investment Officer - Integral Asset Management
Whitfield asks about what seem to be cast-iron protections built into the control structure of Naspers.
You're referencing the unlisted control structure... that cast the deciding vote at shareholder meetings for Naspers. Those are not the shares that are listed on the JSE... What is listed are the end shares... with minimal votes.Keith McLachlan, Investment Officer - Integral Asset Management
Even if you hold all the end shares you would still not have a controlling vote in Naspers, therefore whom management caters to is arguably not to the end shareholders.Keith McLachlan, Investment Officer - Integral Asset Management
He says there have been a lot of problems with the Naspers structure, which this development will thrust into the spotlight.
Listen to McLachlan's insights into the unusual movements on the JSE below:
This article first appeared on CapeTalk : 'Naspers wiped out R1 TRILLION in value during pandemic (triple Eskom's debt)'
