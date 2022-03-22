SA among top 20 African countries with highest debt-to-GDP ratios - Statista





South Africa's among the top 20 African countries with the highest debt-to-GDP ratios according to rankings by Statista, a reputable German company specializing in market and consumer data.

It comes in at No. 19 with a ratio of 68.8%, above South Sudan and below Kenya.

See the full list in the Business Insider Africa article.

I never thought that a debt-to-GDP ratio for South Africa of around 70% would be good news, but in the Budget this year it was good news because at one point during Covid it was believed we'd go to 90% and beyond. Bruce Whitfield, The Money Show host

Bruce Whitfield talks to analyst Victor Kgomoeswana, author of Africa Bounces Back: Case Studies from a Resilient Continent.

Debt is never a good thing if you are going to spend it on consumables and things that are not going to generate money, so if you're borrowing to build a factory it's ok... but if you're borrowing and the money disappears into the pockets of corrupt politicians and their businessman friends - then you have a problem. Victor Kgomoeswana, Author of Africa Bounces Back

Six African countries reflect a debt-to-GDP ratio of over 100%, including the "biggies" Mozambique, Angola and Zambia.

While South Africa is not at that level, Kgomoeswana says its rating is still a big cause for concern.

South Africa is in the mix although it's below 100%, but it's still a lot of worry... Victor Kgomoeswana, Author of Africa Bounces Back

We have Eskom... things where no-one can tell you exactly where the money goes. We have the State Capture Commission... It's that kind of worry... Victor Kgomoeswana, Author of Africa Bounces Back

The disruption of supply chains due to the Covid-19 pandemic is also adding to this concern about debt-to-GDP ratios on the continent, he says.

Listen to the interview with Kgomoeswana on Africa Business Focus:

