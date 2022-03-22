Feeling grumpy and not coping? It may not be well with your sleep





Having a good night's sleep contributes to having a good productive day.

But not everyone has that peaceful sleep pr fall asleep within 30 minutes of hitting the pillow.

Relebogile Mabotja speaks to University of Cape Town senior lecturer Dr Dale Rae about common sleep disorders.

The primary thing is how you feel in the daytime so that's the very first thing to look at. When you find that you are usually tired and you cannot control your mood and emotions and you feel grumpy and you feel like can't cope, these big signs that all is not well with our sleep. Dr Dale Rae, Senior lecturer - University of Cape Town

I feel think if you notice that you start to get sick more often or feel run down or close to burn out, I think those are also huge signs that all is not well at night time. Dr Dale Rae, Senior lecturer - University of Cape Town

Listen to the full interview below: