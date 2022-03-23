Streaming issues? Report here
Securing a better future for generations to come - turning ESG into opportunity

23 March 2022 4:51 PM
by Tshegofatso Mathe
Tags:
Sponsored
Bruce Whitfield
rmb
Sponsored Content
ESG investing

Bruce Whitfield and a panel of RMB experts unpack how money can be a catalyst for change.

RMB presents ESG Matters, a brand-new video series interrogating how environmental, social & governance issues shape business and finance today.

ESG is presenting us with an opportunity to incentivise change in a way our children and grandchildren will thank us for. Globally, companies are spending billions of dollars to incorporate principles such as minimising their carbon footprint, managing their employees better, and executing good governance. These form the environmental, social, and corporate governance (ESG) framework — a way of using money in order to secure a better future for the next generation.

While South Africa has traditionally lagged behind in ESG adoption, there is a sense that the tide may be turning towards these principles.

In 2021, in the sustainable finance market, about $1.6 trillion worth of debt was issued, while South Africa only managed R32 billion, which only represents 0.1%. To add to this, the country only issued its first green bond in 2014, seven years after the European Investment Bank and the World Bank issued theirs.

Ashwin Lakhan, co-head of investment banking at Rand Merchant Bank (RMB) believes that banks can play a critical role in ensuring that ESGs are successfully implemented across industries.

Lakhan says that the amount of capital that ESG and sustainable finance is going to attract over the next 30-50 years is “enormous” and it will shape the world.

See what he, and the other RMB guests, had to say to Bruce Whitfield below...

So, there's going to be new business models and new ways of thinking about the world. And I think banks have a critical role to play because banks in a market system channel capital to opportunities.

Ashwin Lakhan, Co-head of Investment Banking - Rand Merchant Bank

Meanwhile, Dr Ebrahim Patel, head of future markets and sustainability at the bank says that Africa has the potential to be ahead on the one side, and that’s on the development of capital.

I think when it comes to the management and the allocation of capital, Europe and the US are much bigger and more sophisticated markets, so you see them going ahead. But I think as we get themes like biodiversity, water scarcity, human development [included], as these start to edge higher up on the ESG scale, I think you'll find that Africa will start to have more of a natural advantage.

Dr Ebrahim Patel, Head of Future Markets and Sustainability - Rand Merchant Bank

He adds that this will be possible because the continent already has natural assets and human developmental needs.

Looking at South Africa, which is plagued with inequality — and millions of people relying on the government's social grant to stop people from starving — mobilising money in a sustainable way might seem to be a far-off goal, and issues of life and death need to take centre stage.

However, Nigel Beck, head of sustainable finance and ESG advisory at RMB thinks otherwise.

He says that when you look at ESG, there’s also the social element and people often think about sustainability as purely being about going green. But, there’s a very strong social element.

So even if you were to do renewable energy that reduces emissions, [which has] a health benefit for individuals. So there are benefits to the social element as well.

Nigel Beck, Head of Sustainable Finance and ESG Advisory - Rand Merchant Bank

Beck added that the opportunity is not about us looking at the here and the now, but looking ahead and saying: “how do we direct capital flow into the country”. He emphasised that South Africa needs to be accessing the R131 billion to assist it with the transition to a low carbon economy, which was agreed at last year’s United Nations Climate Change Conference, COP26.

The idea is we need to channel that into the country to try to move the economy forward, which is also going to have essentially social upliftment as well.

Nigel Beck, Head of Sustainable Finance and ESG Advisory - Rand Merchant Bank

Read more about RMB's approach to ESG Investing here.




