E-hailing strike may bring back human-to-human business - Restaurant Collective
E-hailing services will be striking for the next three days.
Apart from the e-hailing industry itself, this strike might have some greater implications for society as services come to a halt.
It's expected that if you use e-hailing services for travel conveniences, that you should make alternative plans to get you and your family around.
Though mainly affecting the transportation side of the service, the strike will also be impacting restaurant businesses.
Spokesperson for the Restaurant Collective and CEO at Ocean Basket Grace Harding says that the about 20% of the income gained by sit-down restaurant come from food delivery services such Uber Eats and Mr Delivery alone.
This percentage is notably higher due to the COVID-19 pandemic, says Harding.
However, Hardin does note a potential light at the end of the tunnel, saying that the strike might help bring back human-to-human contact as businesses sympathise with e-hailing drivers to try understand their plight.
Let's start to understand what their problems are and see how we can add value. I don’t know enough about the intricacies of their model and that’s been an incredible lesson.Grace Harding, Spokesperson - Restaurant Collective
Listen to the full interview below:
