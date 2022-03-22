Mbalula tells Scopa the issue of 3,000 ghost employees at Prasa sorted - Report





Minister of Transport Fikile Mbalula told the Standing Committee on Public Accounts (Scopa) due to the heightened security, the Mabopane rail network has been vandalised recently.

Members of Scopa have conducted oversight visits to the country's rail lines and were not pleased with the amount of vandalism to property.

Eyewitness News parliamentary correspondent Babalo Ndenze gives updates on the meeting.

The members raised a lot of concerns over the damage to property, serious damage to a lot of the train stations in the Western Cape and in Cape Town specifically. Babalo Ndenze, Parliamentary Correspondent - Eyewitness News

We can definitely be sure that the rail criminality still continues but he (Mbalula) says there are certain networks in the country where they are able to protect the infrastructure and there are no further reports and infrastructure damaged or vandalism at that specific network. Babalo Ndenze, Parliamentary Correspondent - Eyewitness News

Mbalula also spoke about the reported ghost workers at Prasa.

The minister did not give an indication and the minister could not confirm that those 3,000 were part of the 17,000 or so employees at Prasa. He says these 3,000 employees, they managed to find them and when the forensic audit took place, they found the 3,000 ghost employees and froze those accounts and no one came forward to complain. Babalo Ndenze, Parliamentary Correspondent - Eyewitness News

Ghost employees, the minister said this issue has been sorted. Babalo Ndenze, Parliamentary Correspondent - Eyewitness News

