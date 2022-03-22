Rabada confident ahead of final ODI against Bangladesh





JOHANNESBURG - The Proteas face Bangladesh in the crucial third and final ODI on Wednesday, with the series level 1-1.

After a heavy 38-run defeat in the opening ODI, the South Africans bounced back with an emphatic seven wickets win at the Wanderers against the visitors.

Kagiso Rabada was in dazzling form as the pacer claimed figures of 5/39.

The series forms part of the ICC Cricket World Cup Super League where the top 8 teams in the table gain automatic qualification for the 2023 ICC Men’s Cricket World Cup, which will be hosted in India.

South Africa are in a precarious position as they lie nineth in the standings, having won only four of the 12 matches.

Kyle Verreynne said the side was aware of their position but hadn't discussed the matter in great depth.

“For us, it's just important to take each game as it comes and making sure that we are in the best place possible for the game that’s ahead of us. We still have a lot of games ahead and if we do that, I’m confident we’ll get the points we need to qualify. There haven’t been massive discussions, but everyone is aware of the conversation and we know what we need to do.”

Exclusive audio commentary of every ball will be livestreamed on our website and on the EWN YouTube channel below.