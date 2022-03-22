[WATCH LIVE] President Ramaphosa updates SA on COVID-19 strategy at 8pm





The Presidency announced on Tuesday evening that President Cyril Ramaphosa will address the nation at 8 pm.

Government recently extended the National State of Disaster to 15 April, amid growing calls for the lockdown to be lifted.

The Presidency said Ramaphosa had met with the premiers and the mayors of the country's major cities on Tuesday morning to discuss the COVID-19 strategy

702 will broadcast the address live.

Watch the address below when it happens: