'Indication SAA might have been burning through R700m a month, it's horrendous'
There hasn't been much news lately about the status of the deal between South African Airways (SAA) and the Takatso Consortium.
On Tuesday, National Treasury Director General Dondo Mogajane raised concerns in Parliament about the terms and agreements of the transaction, which have not been made public.
Mogajane also told the Standing Committee on Public Accounts (Scopa) that Treasury had not been part of the negotiations between the national airline and Takatso.
The deal gives the consortium 51% of SAA.
Bruce Whitfield asks Guy Leitch, Managing Editor of SA Flyer Magazine for an update.
The due diligence had been completed and approved and the announcement was that there were now pending regulatory approvals. There are quite a few of those because the airline industry is so regulated.Guy Leitch, Managing Editor - SA Flyer Magazine
The big ones that we were waiting for were the air services licensing councils which issue the licenses to operate routes... Those councils were only reformed about a month ago... They've got a massive backlog of work... It will take some time for them to rubberstamp the SAA approval...Guy Leitch, Managing Editor - SA Flyer Magazine
More approvals required from the Competition Commission and the Civil Aviation Authority could also take some time says Leitch.
"This might well play into the Takato Consortium's hands because the longer the deal runs before conclusion, the more it gives them the power that they need to renegotiate the price."
My understanding is that there's pretty much no cash changing hands upfront, but the deal is that Takatso will put in R3.5 billion's worth of operating capital... but effectively it's giving the entire airline away for an absolutely miserable R7 billion.Guy Leitch, Managing Editor - SA Flyer Magazine
SAA's been very cautious about rebuilding its routes... but there's an indication that the airline might have been burning R700 million a month, which is horrendous.Guy Leitch, Managing Editor - SA Flyer Magazine
Listen to Leitch's insights in the audio clip below:
