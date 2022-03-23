Tourism industry relieved by adjusted level 1 regulations





Tourism Business Council of South Africa CEO Tshifhiwa Tshivhengwa says the industry is relieved by the adjusted level one announcement.

This comes at the back of further lifting of COVID-19 protocols by President Cyril Ramaphosa.

RELATED: Adjusted Level 1: No masks outdoors, vaccinated fans allowed in stadiums

Speaking to Bongani Bingwa, Tshivhengwa cites that they have been talking about the PCR test for vaccinated travelers and trying to get the government to change the regulations.

We are relieved that the tourism industry is going to be opening for more people in events and sporting events. The social distancing has changed to one meter and that goes a long way. Tshifhiwa Tshivhengwa, CEO - Tourism Business Council of South Africa

