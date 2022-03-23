Tourism industry relieved by adjusted level 1 regulations
Tourism Business Council of South Africa CEO Tshifhiwa Tshivhengwa says the industry is relieved by the adjusted level one announcement.
This comes at the back of further lifting of COVID-19 protocols by President Cyril Ramaphosa.
RELATED: Adjusted Level 1: No masks outdoors, vaccinated fans allowed in stadiums
Speaking to Bongani Bingwa, Tshivhengwa cites that they have been talking about the PCR test for vaccinated travelers and trying to get the government to change the regulations.
We are relieved that the tourism industry is going to be opening for more people in events and sporting events. The social distancing has changed to one meter and that goes a long way.Tshifhiwa Tshivhengwa, CEO - Tourism Business Council of South Africa
Listen below to the full conversation:
More from Local
'Govt COVID regulations on adjusted level 1 are still rooted in 2020'
UCT Infectious Diseases Professor Marc Mendelson and Health Department DG Dr Sandile Buthelezi reflect on the adjusted levels.Read More
After running for her life, an SA student's Ukraine education is now in limbo
Nkateko Baloyi from Malamulele, Limpopo, says her dream of becoming her family's first doctor is hanging by a thread.Read More
'Indication SAA might have been burning through R700m a month, it's horrendous'
Bruce Whitfield gets the latest on the deal between SAA and the Takatso Consortium from Guy Leitch (SA Flyer Magazine).Read More
Adjusted Level 1: No masks outdoors, vaccinated fans allowed in stadiums
President Cyril Ramphosa addressed the nation on Tuesday evening - the State of Disaster remains, but Covid regulations relaxed.Read More
Mbalula tells Scopa the issue of 3,000 ghost employees at Prasa sorted - Report
Eyewitness News parliamentary correspondent Babalo Ndenze gives updates on Transport Minister Fikile Mbalula's appearance at the Standing Committee on Public Accounts.Read More
E-hailing strike may bring back human-to-human business - Restaurant Collective
John Perlman talks to Restaurant Collective spokesperson Grace Harding about the potential impact the e-hailing strike might have.Read More
Feeling grumpy and not coping? It may not be well with your sleep
University of Cape Town senior lecturer Dr Dale Rae chats about common sleep disorders and signs to look out for.Read More
ISS calls for clarity on role of minister as police commissioner picks leaked
List of candidates in the running for the replacement of Police Chief leaked, Institute for Security Studies head of justice and violence prevention Gareth Newham explains process.Read More
No need to panic, SA has enough food amid Russia-Ukraine crisis - Thoko Didiza
Mandy Wiener chats to agricultural economist Sifiso Ntombela on the country's food supply during the war that is happening.Read More