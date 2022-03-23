'Govt COVID regulations on adjusted level 1 are still rooted in 2020'





University of Cape Town Infectious Diseases Professor Marc Mendelson says most of the regulations that President Cyril Ramaphosa mentioned and those that are out for comment are actually still rooted in the science and thinking of 2020.

This comes at the back of further lifting of COVID-19 protocols by the president.

Speaking to Bongani Bingwa, Mendelson says the regulations don't take into account the science and the realities of the pandemic now in South Africa.

The inconsistencies that the government is giving to people is difficult to digest. Professor Marc Mendelson, Infectious Diseases Professor - University of Cape Town

The National Department of Health director-general Dr Sandile Buthelezi says the government has published regulations for public comment and everyone is expected to comment on those regulations.

If we get some of the things that are gazetted can be overturned. Dr Sandile Buthelezi, Director-general - National Department of Health

