VIDEO: Horrific accident involving taxi has everyone traumatised

Streaming issues? Report here
Clement Manyathela 1500 x 1500 2020 Clement Manyathela 1500 x 1500 2020
The Clement Manyathela Show
09:00 - 12:00
volume_up
volume_mute

Studio Line
+27 (11) 883 0702
WhatsApp
072 702 1702
Contact
View Form
Radio
FM 92.7 and FM 106
comment
Visit the show page
info
702 FYI
Home
Features
News
Shows
Podcasts
Competitions
comment
Visit the show page
info
702 FYI
Copyright 2022 All Rights Reserved
Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | PAIA
Today at 11:05
Listeners Choice- Sleep paralysis and nightmares - The spiritual perspective – PART 2
The Clement Manyathela Show
Guests
Gogo Dineo Ndlanzi
No Items to show
Up Next: The Midday Report with Mandy Wiener
See full line-up
The Clement Manyathela Show
09:00 - 12:00
Home
Features
News
Shows
Podcasts
Competitions
search
Local
Politics
Business
Lifestyle
Sport
Entertainment
World
Africa
Opinion
Latest Local
'Govt COVID regulations on adjusted level 1 are still rooted in 2020' UCT Infectious Diseases Professor Marc Mendelson and Health Department DG Dr Sandile Buthelezi reflect on the adjusted levels. 23 March 2022 8:39 AM
Tourism industry relieved by adjusted level 1 regulations Tourism Business Council of SA CEO Tshifhiwa Tshivhengwa says they have been urging the government to change the regulations. 23 March 2022 8:12 AM
After running for her life, an SA student's Ukraine education is now in limbo Nkateko Baloyi from Malamulele, Limpopo, says her dream of becoming her family's first doctor is hanging by a thread. 23 March 2022 5:36 AM
View all Local
Adjusted Level 1: No masks outdoors, vaccinated fans allowed in stadiums President Cyril Ramphosa addressed the nation on Tuesday evening - the State of Disaster remains, but Covid regulations relaxed. 22 March 2022 8:46 PM
[WATCH LIVE] President Ramaphosa updates SA on COVID-19 strategy at 8pm The Presidency announced on Tuesday that President Cyril Ramaphosa will address the nation at 8pm. 22 March 2022 7:25 PM
Makhosi Khoza is thrown out of another political home - this time it's ActionSA ActionSA said its senate terminated Makhosi Khoza's membership on the recommendations of its ethics and disciplinary committee. 22 March 2022 8:59 AM
View all Politics
SA among top 20 African countries with highest debt-to-GDP ratios - Statista Bruce Whitfield interviews analyst Victor Kgomoeswana, author of 'Africa Bounces Back', about South Africa's debt-to-GDP rating. 22 March 2022 9:56 PM
'Indication SAA might have been burning through R700m a month, it's horrendous' Bruce Whitfield gets the latest on the deal between SAA and the Takatso Consortium from Guy Leitch (SA Flyer Magazine). 22 March 2022 9:21 PM
'Naspers wiped out R1 TRILLION in value during pandemic (triple Eskom's debt)' Bruce Whitfield talks to Keith McLachlan (Integral Asset Management) about unusual moves on the JSE during the pandemic. 22 March 2022 7:01 PM
View all Business
Is our food safe? There’s been 5 major product recalls so far in 2022 Ray White interviews Justin Naylor, Managing Director at special risk insurer iTOO. 21 March 2022 7:32 PM
A setback is not failure, never give up hope - Dr Imtiaz Sooliman Relebogile Mabotja chats to Gift of the Givers Foundation founder on how to deal with life's setbacks on the Upside of Failure. 18 March 2022 3:16 PM
Don't get duped into debt review on the phone with promises of lower repayments Unsolicited calls promising hugely reduced monthly instalments? Consumer ninja Wendy Knowler investigates on The Money Show. 16 March 2022 8:42 PM
View all Lifestyle
Rabada confident ahead of final ODI against Bangladesh Kagiso Rabada was in dazzling form as the pacer claimed figures of 5/39. 22 March 2022 9:42 PM
LIVE COMMENTARY: Proteas and Bangladesh face off in second ODI in Centurion The Proteas will hope for a much-improved performance as they take on Bangladesh in the second ODI on Sunday. 20 March 2022 9:10 AM
LIVE: CSA backs selection of winning team to face Bangladesh in Centurion Here's where you can catch our live commentary for the series. Watch it or listen - your choice. 18 March 2022 9:09 AM
View all Sport
VIDEO: Horrific accident involving taxi has everyone traumatised Khabazela shares some of the videos that went viral on Twitter and Facebook. 23 March 2022 9:11 AM
WATCH: Boy amazed by raunchy movie watched by man in plane goes viral Khabazela shares some of the videos that went viral on Twitter and Facebook. 23 March 2022 9:10 AM
WATCH: Woman being loud while watching movie leaves everyone in stitches Khabazela shares some of the videos that went viral on Twitter and Facebook. 22 March 2022 8:43 AM
View all Entertainment
'Russia had to intervene through military operation in Ukraine as last resort' Press Attache for the Russian Embassy in the Republic of South Africa Alexander Arefiev reflects on the war. 16 March 2022 7:45 AM
WATCH: Reporter catches hit-and-run on camera while reporting on road accidents Khabazela shares some of the videos that went viral on Twitter and Facebook. 14 March 2022 8:21 AM
SA govt still not taking sides in Russia-Ukraine conflict - Gungubele Cabinet is calling for a negotiated diplomatic solution, while noting that the socio-economic cost of the conflict is devastating... 10 March 2022 3:00 PM
View all World
SA among top 20 African countries with highest debt-to-GDP ratios - Statista Bruce Whitfield interviews analyst Victor Kgomoeswana, author of 'Africa Bounces Back', about South Africa's debt-to-GDP rating. 22 March 2022 9:56 PM
Standard Bank to cut finance for coal power projects, stripping natural forests Bruce Whitfield talks to Standard Bank's Kenny Fihla about the climate policy the Group revealed on Wednesday. 16 March 2022 7:10 PM
YEP! Puts the focus on SMEs by enhancing their digital presence Yep! is here to help businesses enhance their digital presence, increase visibility and improve engagement with customers. 16 March 2022 7:58 AM
View all Africa
ExxonMobil and American power on trial in 'Private Empire' by Steve Coll Ray White interviews Songezo Zibi, Chairperson at Rivonia Circle. 21 March 2022 7:57 PM
Replacing Russian oil with new production is 'mutually assured destruction' Ray White interviews Robyn Hugo, Director of Climate Change Engagement at Just Share. 21 March 2022 6:59 PM
Wealthy consumers lose confidence as bombs keep dropping on Ukrainian cities Ray White interviews Peter Worthington, Senior Economist at Absa. 21 March 2022 6:32 PM
View all Opinion
Home
arrow_forward
Entertainment

VIDEO: Horrific accident involving taxi has everyone traumatised

23 March 2022 9:11 AM
by Matshepo Sehloho
Tags:
Facebook
Twitter
Khabazela
'Whats Gone Viral'

Khabazela shares some of the videos that went viral on Twitter and Facebook.

Have you been wondering what's been trending on the internet lately?

Check out some of the top stories on What's Gone Viral with Khabazela.

RELATED: Woman being loud while watching movie leaves everyone in stitches

Horrific accident involving taxi has everyone traumatised

Social media is talking after a video of a horrific accident involving a taxi has gone viral and has everyone traumatised.

Watch video below:

WARNING VIDEO NOT FOR SENSITIVE VIEWERS:

Listen below to the full What's Gone Viral with Khabazela:




23 March 2022 9:11 AM
by Matshepo Sehloho
Tags:
Facebook
Twitter
Khabazela
'Whats Gone Viral'

More from Entertainment

WATCH: Boy amazed by raunchy movie watched by man in plane goes viral

23 March 2022 9:10 AM

Khabazela shares some of the videos that went viral on Twitter and Facebook.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

WATCH: Woman being loud while watching movie leaves everyone in stitches

22 March 2022 8:43 AM

Khabazela shares some of the videos that went viral on Twitter and Facebook.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

WATCH: Guy off loading sand from boot of car leaves everyone amazed

22 March 2022 8:42 AM

Khabazela shares some of the videos that went viral on Twitter and Facebook.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

WATCH: Woman singing We need you lord mistakenly moves to Easy on Me goes viral

21 March 2022 8:41 AM

Khabazela shares some of the videos that went viral on Twitter and Facebook.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

VIDEO: Elderly woman has been allegedly assaulted at Food Lovers Market

21 March 2022 8:40 AM

Khabazela shares some of the videos that went viral on Twitter and Facebook.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Sbu Leope adds new sound to his music repertoire

18 March 2022 3:31 PM

The musician tells Relebogile Mabotja that the song 'Maru a Pula' is a tribute to musicians that inspired him, such as the late Ray Phiri.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

WATCH: Man jumping onto moving car, in attempt to fake accident goes viral

18 March 2022 8:52 AM

Khabazela shares some of the videos that went viral on Twitter and Facebook.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Woman gets shocked after finding sister's boyfriend's arrest record

18 March 2022 8:51 AM

Khabazela shares some of the videos that went viral on Twitter and Facebook.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

WATCH: This woman says if you want a decent man, find yourself a cyclist

17 March 2022 8:32 AM

Khabazela shares some of the videos that went viral on Twitter and Facebook.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

WATCH: Motorcyclist showing importance of child lock has everyone talking

16 March 2022 9:06 AM

Khabazela shares some of the videos that went viral on Twitter and Facebook.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Trending

Rabada confident ahead of final ODI against Bangladesh

Sport

Tourism industry relieved by adjusted level 1 regulations

Local

'Govt COVID regulations on adjusted level 1 are still rooted in 2020'

Local

EWN Highlights

Mitchell's Plain residents demand answers over possible clinic closures

23 March 2022 9:24 AM

WC Transport MEC awaits SAPS investigation into Nyanga shooting

23 March 2022 9:18 AM

E-hailing protest organisers condemn assault of police officer

23 March 2022 9:14 AM

- Local
- World
- Politics
- Sports
- Business
- Features
- Podcasts
- Lineup
- Shows
- Presenters
- Competitions
Copyright 2022 All Rights Reserved | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | PAIA