VIDEO: Horrific accident involving taxi has everyone traumatised





Have you been wondering what's been trending on the internet lately?

Check out some of the top stories on What's Gone Viral with Khabazela.

RELATED: Woman being loud while watching movie leaves everyone in stitches

Horrific accident involving taxi has everyone traumatised

Social media is talking after a video of a horrific accident involving a taxi has gone viral and has everyone traumatised.

Watch video below:

WARNING VIDEO NOT FOR SENSITIVE VIEWERS:

Look at this crash! It apparently happened in Mpumalanga. ⚠️ Language. pic.twitter.com/QoZYaXu5WK — Yusuf Abramjee (@Abramjee) March 22, 2022

Listen below to the full What's Gone Viral with Khabazela: