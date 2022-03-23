Sleep paralysis 'caused by attack on the body or spirit and coarse salt helps'
Is sleep paralysis spiritual?
Some cultures have associated sleep paralysis with evil spirits or spiritual attacks.
Speaking to Clement Manyathela, Gogo Dineo Ndlanzi says when people experience sleep paralysis, their bodies are trying to rest but the spirit and soul are ready to travel.
Some people would pass out and when they are travelling and entering other dimensions o other places they are dreaming. Even with sleep paralysis if you are trying to travel but your state of consciousness is still alert so that's why it makes it difficult for you to travel to the other side.Gogo Dineo Ndlanzi, African spiritual healer and teacher and trained sangoma
Sleep paralysis is caused by two main factors in spirituality. An attack either on the body or something trying to attack your spirit of soul or a visitation.Gogo Dineo Ndlanzi, African spiritual healer and teacher and trained sangoma
Ndlanzi says you can use imphepho, candles or prayer to clear the energy of the house or room you are in.
We grew up being told that coarse salt helps a lot. My grandfather would even throw it on top of the roof because it repels against negative and dark energies in the room. Take a coarse salt bath before your sleep.Gogo Dineo Ndlanzi, African spiritual healer and teacher and trained sangoma
Listen to the full interview below:
More from Local
Madhi: COVID-19 regulations inconsistent and contradict what is happening in SA
Wits professor of vaccinology Shabir Madhi reflects on the government's move to adjusted level 1 regulations.Read More
'Govt COVID regulations on adjusted level 1 are still rooted in 2020'
UCT Infectious Diseases Professor Marc Mendelson and Health Department DG Dr Sandile Buthelezi reflect on the adjusted levels.Read More
Tourism industry relieved by adjusted level 1 regulations
Tourism Business Council of SA CEO Tshifhiwa Tshivhengwa says they have been urging the government to change the regulations.Read More
After running for her life, an SA student's Ukraine education is now in limbo
Nkateko Baloyi from Malamulele, Limpopo, says her dream of becoming her family's first doctor is hanging by a thread.Read More
'Indication SAA might have been burning through R700m a month, it's horrendous'
Bruce Whitfield gets the latest on the deal between SAA and the Takatso Consortium from Guy Leitch (SA Flyer Magazine).Read More
Adjusted Level 1: No masks outdoors, vaccinated fans allowed in stadiums
President Cyril Ramphosa addressed the nation on Tuesday evening - the State of Disaster remains, but Covid regulations relaxed.Read More
Mbalula tells Scopa the issue of 3,000 ghost employees at Prasa sorted - Report
Eyewitness News parliamentary correspondent Babalo Ndenze gives updates on Transport Minister Fikile Mbalula's appearance at the Standing Committee on Public Accounts.Read More
E-hailing strike may bring back human-to-human business - Restaurant Collective
John Perlman talks to Restaurant Collective spokesperson Grace Harding about the potential impact the e-hailing strike might have.Read More
Feeling grumpy and not coping? It may not be well with your sleep
University of Cape Town senior lecturer Dr Dale Rae chats about common sleep disorders and signs to look out for.Read More