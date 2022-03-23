Sleep paralysis 'caused by attack on the body or spirit and coarse salt helps'

Streaming issues? Report here
Relebogile Mabotja - thumbnail 2021 Relebogile Mabotja - thumbnail 2021
Afternoons with Relebogile Mabotja
13:00 - 15:00
volume_up
volume_mute

Studio Line
+27 (11) 883 0702
WhatsApp
072 702 1702
Contact
View Form
Radio
FM 92.7 and FM 106
comment
Visit the show page
info
702 FYI
Home
Features
News
Shows
Podcasts
comment
Visit the show page
info
702 FYI
Copyright 2022 All Rights Reserved
Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | PAIA
Today at 15:16
EWN: Operation Dudula and EFF face off
Afternoon Drive with John Perlman
Guests
Kgomotso Modise
Today at 15:50
EWN: Gas hearing - Total Gas
Afternoon Drive with John Perlman
Guests
Theto Mahlakoana - Senior Political Reporter at EWN
Today at 16:10
Ehailing Drivers march to MEC Mamabolo's office
Afternoon Drive with John Perlman
Guests
Theo Nkonki, spokesperson of the department of Transport in Gauteng
Today at 16:20
Spectrum Auction: What is next?
Afternoon Drive with John Perlman
Guests
Duncan McLeod - Founder and Editor at Techcentral
Today at 16:50
[FEATURE] Financial Wellness : 3 Questions you should ask before you save
Afternoon Drive with John Perlman
Guests
Paul Roelofse
Today at 17:20
Court to hear request for Minister Ebrahim Patel to appoint new board
Afternoon Drive with John Perlman
Guests
Raymond Joseph - Investigative journalist at Daily Maverick
Today at 18:20
ZOOM: Market Commentary
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
Guests
Chris Steward - Portfolio Manager at Ninety One
Today at 19:08
ZOOM: Business Unusual [PITCHED: Dion Chang}
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
Guests
Dion Chang - Founder at Flux Trends
Today at 19:19
SKYPE: Consumer Ninja
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
Guests
Wendy Knowler
Today at 19:33
ZOOM: Shapeshifter- Ravi Naidoo | CEO at Youth Employment Service (YES)
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
Guests
Ravi Naidoo - CEO at Youth Employment Service (YES)
No Items to show
Up Next: The John Perlman Show
See full line-up
Afternoons with Relebogile Mabotja
13:00 - 15:00
Home
Features
News
Shows
Podcasts
search
Local
Politics
Business
Lifestyle
Sport
Entertainment
World
Africa
Opinion
Latest Local
Madhi: COVID-19 regulations inconsistent and contradict what is happening in SA Wits professor of vaccinology Shabir Madhi reflects on the government's move to adjusted level 1 regulations. 23 March 2022 12:59 PM
Sleep paralysis 'caused by attack on the body or spirit and coarse salt helps' African spiritual healer, teacher and trained sangoma Gogo Dineo Ndlanzi explains what happens spiritually when one experiences sl... 23 March 2022 12:03 PM
'Govt COVID regulations on adjusted level 1 are still rooted in 2020' UCT Infectious Diseases Professor Marc Mendelson and Health Department DG Dr Sandile Buthelezi reflect on the adjusted levels. 23 March 2022 8:39 AM
View all Local
Adjusted Level 1: No masks outdoors, vaccinated fans allowed in stadiums President Cyril Ramphosa addressed the nation on Tuesday evening - the State of Disaster remains, but Covid regulations relaxed. 22 March 2022 8:46 PM
[WATCH LIVE] President Ramaphosa updates SA on COVID-19 strategy at 8pm The Presidency announced on Tuesday that President Cyril Ramaphosa will address the nation at 8pm. 22 March 2022 7:25 PM
Makhosi Khoza is thrown out of another political home - this time it's ActionSA ActionSA said its senate terminated Makhosi Khoza's membership on the recommendations of its ethics and disciplinary committee. 22 March 2022 8:59 AM
View all Politics
Why we need specialist problem-solvers in banking Absa is investing in a highly competent team of problem solvers, writes Anthony Evens of Special Asset Management at Absa CIB. 23 March 2022 1:10 PM
SA among top 20 African countries with highest debt-to-GDP ratios - Statista Bruce Whitfield interviews analyst Victor Kgomoeswana, author of 'Africa Bounces Back', about South Africa's debt-to-GDP rating. 22 March 2022 9:56 PM
'Indication SAA might have been burning through R700m a month, it's horrendous' Bruce Whitfield gets the latest on the deal between SAA and the Takatso Consortium from Guy Leitch (SA Flyer Magazine). 22 March 2022 9:21 PM
View all Business
Is our food safe? There’s been 5 major product recalls so far in 2022 Ray White interviews Justin Naylor, Managing Director at special risk insurer iTOO. 21 March 2022 7:32 PM
A setback is not failure, never give up hope - Dr Imtiaz Sooliman Relebogile Mabotja chats to Gift of the Givers Foundation founder on how to deal with life's setbacks on the Upside of Failure. 18 March 2022 3:16 PM
Don't get duped into debt review on the phone with promises of lower repayments Unsolicited calls promising hugely reduced monthly instalments? Consumer ninja Wendy Knowler investigates on The Money Show. 16 March 2022 8:42 PM
View all Lifestyle
Sport association wants more supporters in stadia given new COVID rules The South African Football Supporters Association says it will start making immediate arrangements to get more fans into stadiums... 23 March 2022 12:32 PM
Rabada confident ahead of final ODI against Bangladesh Kagiso Rabada was in dazzling form as the pacer claimed figures of 5/39. 22 March 2022 9:42 PM
LIVE COMMENTARY: Proteas and Bangladesh face off in second ODI in Centurion The Proteas will hope for a much-improved performance as they take on Bangladesh in the second ODI on Sunday. 20 March 2022 9:10 AM
View all Sport
VIDEO: Horrific accident involving taxi has everyone traumatised Khabazela shares some of the videos that went viral on Twitter and Facebook. 23 March 2022 9:11 AM
WATCH: Boy amazed by raunchy movie watched by man in plane goes viral Khabazela shares some of the videos that went viral on Twitter and Facebook. 23 March 2022 9:10 AM
WATCH: Woman being loud while watching movie leaves everyone in stitches Khabazela shares some of the videos that went viral on Twitter and Facebook. 22 March 2022 8:43 AM
View all Entertainment
'Russia had to intervene through military operation in Ukraine as last resort' Press Attache for the Russian Embassy in the Republic of South Africa Alexander Arefiev reflects on the war. 16 March 2022 7:45 AM
WATCH: Reporter catches hit-and-run on camera while reporting on road accidents Khabazela shares some of the videos that went viral on Twitter and Facebook. 14 March 2022 8:21 AM
SA govt still not taking sides in Russia-Ukraine conflict - Gungubele Cabinet is calling for a negotiated diplomatic solution, while noting that the socio-economic cost of the conflict is devastating... 10 March 2022 3:00 PM
View all World
SA among top 20 African countries with highest debt-to-GDP ratios - Statista Bruce Whitfield interviews analyst Victor Kgomoeswana, author of 'Africa Bounces Back', about South Africa's debt-to-GDP rating. 22 March 2022 9:56 PM
Standard Bank to cut finance for coal power projects, stripping natural forests Bruce Whitfield talks to Standard Bank's Kenny Fihla about the climate policy the Group revealed on Wednesday. 16 March 2022 7:10 PM
YEP! Puts the focus on SMEs by enhancing their digital presence Yep! is here to help businesses enhance their digital presence, increase visibility and improve engagement with customers. 16 March 2022 7:58 AM
View all Africa
ExxonMobil and American power on trial in 'Private Empire' by Steve Coll Ray White interviews Songezo Zibi, Chairperson at Rivonia Circle. 21 March 2022 7:57 PM
Replacing Russian oil with new production is 'mutually assured destruction' Ray White interviews Robyn Hugo, Director of Climate Change Engagement at Just Share. 21 March 2022 6:59 PM
Wealthy consumers lose confidence as bombs keep dropping on Ukrainian cities Ray White interviews Peter Worthington, Senior Economist at Absa. 21 March 2022 6:32 PM
View all Opinion
Home
arrow_forward
Local

Sleep paralysis 'caused by attack on the body or spirit and coarse salt helps'

23 March 2022 12:03 PM
by Zanele Zama
Tags:
Sangoma
Chronic partial sleep loss
sleep paralysis
spiritual calling
African spirituality

African spiritual healer, teacher and trained sangoma Gogo Dineo Ndlanzi explains what happens spiritually when one experiences sleep paralysis.

Is sleep paralysis spiritual?

Some cultures have associated sleep paralysis with evil spirits or spiritual attacks.

Speaking to Clement Manyathela, Gogo Dineo Ndlanzi says when people experience sleep paralysis, their bodies are trying to rest but the spirit and soul are ready to travel.

Some people would pass out and when they are travelling and entering other dimensions o other places they are dreaming. Even with sleep paralysis if you are trying to travel but your state of consciousness is still alert so that's why it makes it difficult for you to travel to the other side.

Gogo Dineo Ndlanzi, African spiritual healer and teacher and trained sangoma

Sleep paralysis is caused by two main factors in spirituality. An attack either on the body or something trying to attack your spirit of soul or a visitation.

Gogo Dineo Ndlanzi, African spiritual healer and teacher and trained sangoma

Ndlanzi says you can use imphepho, candles or prayer to clear the energy of the house or room you are in.

We grew up being told that coarse salt helps a lot. My grandfather would even throw it on top of the roof because it repels against negative and dark energies in the room. Take a coarse salt bath before your sleep.

Gogo Dineo Ndlanzi, African spiritual healer and teacher and trained sangoma

Listen to the full interview below:




23 March 2022 12:03 PM
by Zanele Zama
Tags:
Sangoma
Chronic partial sleep loss
sleep paralysis
spiritual calling
African spirituality

More from Local

Madhi: COVID-19 regulations inconsistent and contradict what is happening in SA

23 March 2022 12:59 PM

Wits professor of vaccinology Shabir Madhi reflects on the government's move to adjusted level 1 regulations.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

'Govt COVID regulations on adjusted level 1 are still rooted in 2020'

23 March 2022 8:39 AM

UCT Infectious Diseases Professor Marc Mendelson and Health Department DG Dr Sandile Buthelezi reflect on the adjusted levels.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Tourism industry relieved by adjusted level 1 regulations

23 March 2022 8:12 AM

Tourism Business Council of SA CEO Tshifhiwa Tshivhengwa says they have been urging the government to change the regulations.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

After running for her life, an SA student's Ukraine education is now in limbo

23 March 2022 5:36 AM

Nkateko Baloyi from Malamulele, Limpopo, says her dream of becoming her family's first doctor is hanging by a thread.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

'Indication SAA might have been burning through R700m a month, it's horrendous'

22 March 2022 9:21 PM

Bruce Whitfield gets the latest on the deal between SAA and the Takatso Consortium from Guy Leitch (SA Flyer Magazine).

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Adjusted Level 1: No masks outdoors, vaccinated fans allowed in stadiums

22 March 2022 8:46 PM

President Cyril Ramphosa addressed the nation on Tuesday evening - the State of Disaster remains, but Covid regulations relaxed.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Mbalula tells Scopa the issue of 3,000 ghost employees at Prasa sorted - Report

22 March 2022 4:51 PM

Eyewitness News parliamentary correspondent Babalo Ndenze gives updates on Transport Minister Fikile Mbalula's appearance at the Standing Committee on Public Accounts.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

E-hailing strike may bring back human-to-human business - Restaurant Collective

22 March 2022 4:09 PM

John Perlman talks to Restaurant Collective spokesperson Grace Harding about the potential impact the e-hailing strike might have.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Feeling grumpy and not coping? It may not be well with your sleep

22 March 2022 3:56 PM

University of Cape Town senior lecturer Dr Dale Rae chats about common sleep disorders and signs to look out for.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

ISS calls for clarity on role of minister as police commissioner picks leaked

22 March 2022 1:47 PM

List of candidates in the running for the replacement of Police Chief leaked, Institute for Security Studies head of justice and violence prevention Gareth Newham explains process.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Trending

Madhi: COVID-19 regulations inconsistent and contradict what is happening in SA

Local

Rabada confident ahead of final ODI against Bangladesh

Sport

Sport association wants more supporters in stadia given new COVID rules

Sport

EWN Highlights

Sport association wants more supporters in stadia given new COVID rules

23 March 2022 12:32 PM

Developers to fight ruling that halted work on land sacred to Khoi, San people

23 March 2022 11:33 AM

Data shows UK inflation jumps to 6.2%, its highest since 1992

23 March 2022 11:22 AM

- Local
- World
- Politics
- Sports
- Business
- Features
- Podcasts
- Lineup
- Shows
- Presenters
- Competitions
Copyright 2022 All Rights Reserved | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | PAIA