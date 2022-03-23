Sleep paralysis 'caused by attack on the body or spirit and coarse salt helps'





Is sleep paralysis spiritual?

Some cultures have associated sleep paralysis with evil spirits or spiritual attacks.

Speaking to Clement Manyathela, Gogo Dineo Ndlanzi says when people experience sleep paralysis, their bodies are trying to rest but the spirit and soul are ready to travel.

Some people would pass out and when they are travelling and entering other dimensions o other places they are dreaming. Even with sleep paralysis if you are trying to travel but your state of consciousness is still alert so that's why it makes it difficult for you to travel to the other side. Gogo Dineo Ndlanzi, African spiritual healer and teacher and trained sangoma

Sleep paralysis is caused by two main factors in spirituality. An attack either on the body or something trying to attack your spirit of soul or a visitation. Gogo Dineo Ndlanzi, African spiritual healer and teacher and trained sangoma

Ndlanzi says you can use imphepho, candles or prayer to clear the energy of the house or room you are in.

We grew up being told that coarse salt helps a lot. My grandfather would even throw it on top of the roof because it repels against negative and dark energies in the room. Take a coarse salt bath before your sleep. Gogo Dineo Ndlanzi, African spiritual healer and teacher and trained sangoma

