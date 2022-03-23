



JOHANNESBURG - The South African Football Supporters Association says it will start making immediate arrangements to get more fans into stadiums now that the COVID-19 regulations allow more people to attend matches.

President Cyril Ramaphosa announced on Tuesday that indoor and outdoor stadiums could now be filled to 50% of their maximum capacity provided fans can prove they're either vaccinated or COVID negative.

He also said you no longer have to wear your mask outdoors - but you need to cover up in crowded or indoor settings like shopping centres.

"We had a big outcry when he said that only vaccinated supporters can go to the stadium and the fact that now that discrimination has sort off been taken away it's actually a good thing for us as supporters. And we still do tell supports that they must vaccinate" said acting CEO Siyabulela Loyilane.

This article first appeared on EWN : Sport association wants more supporters in stadia given new COVID rules