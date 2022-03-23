Sport association wants more supporters in stadia given new COVID rules
JOHANNESBURG - The South African Football Supporters Association says it will start making immediate arrangements to get more fans into stadiums now that the COVID-19 regulations allow more people to attend matches.
President Cyril Ramaphosa announced on Tuesday that indoor and outdoor stadiums could now be filled to 50% of their maximum capacity provided fans can prove they're either vaccinated or COVID negative.
He also said you no longer have to wear your mask outdoors - but you need to cover up in crowded or indoor settings like shopping centres.
"We had a big outcry when he said that only vaccinated supporters can go to the stadium and the fact that now that discrimination has sort off been taken away it's actually a good thing for us as supporters. And we still do tell supports that they must vaccinate" said acting CEO Siyabulela Loyilane.
This article first appeared on EWN : Sport association wants more supporters in stadia given new COVID rules
Source : https://www.123rf.com/photo_101780943_stadium-seat-with-flag-of-south-africa-in-a-row-of-white-chairs-3d-illustration.html?vti=oa9g4nefzokq00idfa-1-1
More from Sport
Rabada confident ahead of final ODI against Bangladesh
Kagiso Rabada was in dazzling form as the pacer claimed figures of 5/39.Read More
LIVE COMMENTARY: Proteas and Bangladesh face off in second ODI in Centurion
The Proteas will hope for a much-improved performance as they take on Bangladesh in the second ODI on Sunday.Read More
LIVE: CSA backs selection of winning team to face Bangladesh in Centurion
Here's where you can catch our live commentary for the series. Watch it or listen - your choice.Read More
Cape Town Cycle Tour winner's bicycle stolen
In fact, all 12 bicycles belonging to the Mauritian national team disappeared from the Picardi Guest Farm in Paarl on Wednesday.Read More
Having cricket on all Primedia platforms is a dream come true - Simon Gear
Cricket commentator Simon Gear talks about their partnership with Primedia to have South Africa vs Bangladesh test cricket on Eyewitness News, CapeTalk, 702, 947 and Kfm.Read More
Proteas to welcome Bangladesh in ODI, Test series; fans allowed in stadia
The first of three ODIs start on 18 March at Centurion and the first of a two-match Test series gets under way in Durban on 31 March.Read More
Proteas Women win thriller against Pakistan to remain undefeated at World Cup
The South Africans won their second group game against Pakistan by six runs in a tight and tense affair.Read More
WATCH: Tiger Woods tears up at induction ceremony to the World Golf Hall of Fame
Khabazela shares some of the videos that went viral on Twitter and Facebook.Read More
'I'm afraid the case against Graeme Smith is weak'
Cricket writer Telford Vice talks about the arbitration proceedings against the director of cricket in South Africa, Graeme Smith.Read More