Sport association wants more supporters in stadia given new COVID rules

Streaming issues? Report here
Relebogile Mabotja - thumbnail 2021 Relebogile Mabotja - thumbnail 2021
Afternoons with Relebogile Mabotja
13:00 - 15:00
volume_up
volume_mute

Studio Line
+27 (11) 883 0702
WhatsApp
072 702 1702
Contact
View Form
Radio
FM 92.7 and FM 106
comment
Visit the show page
info
702 FYI
Home
Features
News
Shows
Podcasts
comment
Visit the show page
info
702 FYI
Copyright 2022 All Rights Reserved
Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | PAIA
Today at 15:16
EWN: Operation Dudula and EFF face off
Afternoon Drive with John Perlman
Guests
Kgomotso Modise
Today at 15:50
EWN: Gas hearing - Total Gas
Afternoon Drive with John Perlman
Guests
Theto Mahlakoana - Senior Political Reporter at EWN
Today at 16:10
Ehailing Drivers march to MEC Mamabolo's office
Afternoon Drive with John Perlman
Guests
Theo Nkonki, spokesperson of the department of Transport in Gauteng
Today at 16:20
Spectrum Auction: What is next?
Afternoon Drive with John Perlman
Guests
Duncan McLeod - Founder and Editor at Techcentral
Today at 16:50
[FEATURE] Financial Wellness : 3 Questions you should ask before you save
Afternoon Drive with John Perlman
Guests
Paul Roelofse
Today at 17:20
Court to hear request for Minister Ebrahim Patel to appoint new board
Afternoon Drive with John Perlman
Guests
Raymond Joseph - Investigative journalist at Daily Maverick
Today at 18:20
ZOOM: Market Commentary
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
Guests
Chris Steward - Portfolio Manager at Ninety One
Today at 19:08
ZOOM: Business Unusual [PITCHED: Dion Chang}
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
Guests
Dion Chang - Founder at Flux Trends
Today at 19:19
SKYPE: Consumer Ninja
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
Guests
Wendy Knowler
Today at 19:33
ZOOM: Shapeshifter- Ravi Naidoo | CEO at Youth Employment Service (YES)
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
Guests
Ravi Naidoo - CEO at Youth Employment Service (YES)
No Items to show
Up Next: The John Perlman Show
See full line-up
Afternoons with Relebogile Mabotja
13:00 - 15:00
Home
Features
News
Shows
Podcasts
search
Local
Politics
Business
Lifestyle
Sport
Entertainment
World
Africa
Opinion
Latest Local
Madhi: COVID-19 regulations inconsistent and contradict what is happening in SA Wits professor of vaccinology Shabir Madhi reflects on the government's move to adjusted level 1 regulations. 23 March 2022 12:59 PM
Sleep paralysis 'caused by attack on the body or spirit and coarse salt helps' African spiritual healer, teacher and trained sangoma Gogo Dineo Ndlanzi explains what happens spiritually when one experiences sl... 23 March 2022 12:03 PM
'Govt COVID regulations on adjusted level 1 are still rooted in 2020' UCT Infectious Diseases Professor Marc Mendelson and Health Department DG Dr Sandile Buthelezi reflect on the adjusted levels. 23 March 2022 8:39 AM
View all Local
Adjusted Level 1: No masks outdoors, vaccinated fans allowed in stadiums President Cyril Ramphosa addressed the nation on Tuesday evening - the State of Disaster remains, but Covid regulations relaxed. 22 March 2022 8:46 PM
[WATCH LIVE] President Ramaphosa updates SA on COVID-19 strategy at 8pm The Presidency announced on Tuesday that President Cyril Ramaphosa will address the nation at 8pm. 22 March 2022 7:25 PM
Makhosi Khoza is thrown out of another political home - this time it's ActionSA ActionSA said its senate terminated Makhosi Khoza's membership on the recommendations of its ethics and disciplinary committee. 22 March 2022 8:59 AM
View all Politics
Why we need specialist problem-solvers in banking Absa is investing in a highly competent team of problem solvers, writes Anthony Evens of Special Asset Management at Absa CIB. 23 March 2022 1:10 PM
SA among top 20 African countries with highest debt-to-GDP ratios - Statista Bruce Whitfield interviews analyst Victor Kgomoeswana, author of 'Africa Bounces Back', about South Africa's debt-to-GDP rating. 22 March 2022 9:56 PM
'Indication SAA might have been burning through R700m a month, it's horrendous' Bruce Whitfield gets the latest on the deal between SAA and the Takatso Consortium from Guy Leitch (SA Flyer Magazine). 22 March 2022 9:21 PM
View all Business
Is our food safe? There’s been 5 major product recalls so far in 2022 Ray White interviews Justin Naylor, Managing Director at special risk insurer iTOO. 21 March 2022 7:32 PM
A setback is not failure, never give up hope - Dr Imtiaz Sooliman Relebogile Mabotja chats to Gift of the Givers Foundation founder on how to deal with life's setbacks on the Upside of Failure. 18 March 2022 3:16 PM
Don't get duped into debt review on the phone with promises of lower repayments Unsolicited calls promising hugely reduced monthly instalments? Consumer ninja Wendy Knowler investigates on The Money Show. 16 March 2022 8:42 PM
View all Lifestyle
Sport association wants more supporters in stadia given new COVID rules The South African Football Supporters Association says it will start making immediate arrangements to get more fans into stadiums... 23 March 2022 12:32 PM
Rabada confident ahead of final ODI against Bangladesh Kagiso Rabada was in dazzling form as the pacer claimed figures of 5/39. 22 March 2022 9:42 PM
LIVE COMMENTARY: Proteas and Bangladesh face off in second ODI in Centurion The Proteas will hope for a much-improved performance as they take on Bangladesh in the second ODI on Sunday. 20 March 2022 9:10 AM
View all Sport
VIDEO: Horrific accident involving taxi has everyone traumatised Khabazela shares some of the videos that went viral on Twitter and Facebook. 23 March 2022 9:11 AM
WATCH: Boy amazed by raunchy movie watched by man in plane goes viral Khabazela shares some of the videos that went viral on Twitter and Facebook. 23 March 2022 9:10 AM
WATCH: Woman being loud while watching movie leaves everyone in stitches Khabazela shares some of the videos that went viral on Twitter and Facebook. 22 March 2022 8:43 AM
View all Entertainment
'Russia had to intervene through military operation in Ukraine as last resort' Press Attache for the Russian Embassy in the Republic of South Africa Alexander Arefiev reflects on the war. 16 March 2022 7:45 AM
WATCH: Reporter catches hit-and-run on camera while reporting on road accidents Khabazela shares some of the videos that went viral on Twitter and Facebook. 14 March 2022 8:21 AM
SA govt still not taking sides in Russia-Ukraine conflict - Gungubele Cabinet is calling for a negotiated diplomatic solution, while noting that the socio-economic cost of the conflict is devastating... 10 March 2022 3:00 PM
View all World
SA among top 20 African countries with highest debt-to-GDP ratios - Statista Bruce Whitfield interviews analyst Victor Kgomoeswana, author of 'Africa Bounces Back', about South Africa's debt-to-GDP rating. 22 March 2022 9:56 PM
Standard Bank to cut finance for coal power projects, stripping natural forests Bruce Whitfield talks to Standard Bank's Kenny Fihla about the climate policy the Group revealed on Wednesday. 16 March 2022 7:10 PM
YEP! Puts the focus on SMEs by enhancing their digital presence Yep! is here to help businesses enhance their digital presence, increase visibility and improve engagement with customers. 16 March 2022 7:58 AM
View all Africa
ExxonMobil and American power on trial in 'Private Empire' by Steve Coll Ray White interviews Songezo Zibi, Chairperson at Rivonia Circle. 21 March 2022 7:57 PM
Replacing Russian oil with new production is 'mutually assured destruction' Ray White interviews Robyn Hugo, Director of Climate Change Engagement at Just Share. 21 March 2022 6:59 PM
Wealthy consumers lose confidence as bombs keep dropping on Ukrainian cities Ray White interviews Peter Worthington, Senior Economist at Absa. 21 March 2022 6:32 PM
View all Opinion
Home
arrow_forward
Sport

Sport association wants more supporters in stadia given new COVID rules

23 March 2022 12:32 PM
by Mia Lindeque
Tags:
South African Football Association
Coronavirus

The South African Football Supporters Association says it will start making immediate arrangements to get more fans into stadiums now that the COVID-19 regulations allow more people to attend matches.

JOHANNESBURG - The South African Football Supporters Association says it will start making immediate arrangements to get more fans into stadiums now that the COVID-19 regulations allow more people to attend matches.

President Cyril Ramaphosa announced on Tuesday that indoor and outdoor stadiums could now be filled to 50% of their maximum capacity provided fans can prove they're either vaccinated or COVID negative.

He also said you no longer have to wear your mask outdoors - but you need to cover up in crowded or indoor settings like shopping centres.

"We had a big outcry when he said that only vaccinated supporters can go to the stadium and the fact that now that discrimination has sort off been taken away it's actually a good thing for us as supporters. And we still do tell supports that they must vaccinate" said acting CEO Siyabulela Loyilane.


This article first appeared on EWN : Sport association wants more supporters in stadia given new COVID rules




23 March 2022 12:32 PM
by Mia Lindeque
Tags:
South African Football Association
Coronavirus

More from Sport

Rabada confident ahead of final ODI against Bangladesh

22 March 2022 9:42 PM

Kagiso Rabada was in dazzling form as the pacer claimed figures of 5/39.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

LIVE COMMENTARY: Proteas and Bangladesh face off in second ODI in Centurion

20 March 2022 9:10 AM

The Proteas will hope for a much-improved performance as they take on Bangladesh in the second ODI on Sunday.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

LIVE: CSA backs selection of winning team to face Bangladesh in Centurion

18 March 2022 9:09 AM

Here's where you can catch our live commentary for the series. Watch it or listen - your choice.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Cape Town Cycle Tour winner's bicycle stolen

18 March 2022 7:20 AM

In fact, all 12 bicycles belonging to the Mauritian national team disappeared from the Picardi Guest Farm in Paarl on Wednesday.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Having cricket on all Primedia platforms is a dream come true - Simon Gear

17 March 2022 5:52 PM

Cricket commentator Simon Gear talks about their partnership with Primedia to have South Africa vs Bangladesh test cricket on Eyewitness News, CapeTalk, 702, 947 and Kfm.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Proteas to welcome Bangladesh in ODI, Test series; fans allowed in stadia

15 March 2022 10:43 AM

The first of three ODIs start on 18 March at Centurion and the first of a two-match Test series gets under way in Durban on 31 March.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Proteas Women win thriller against Pakistan to remain undefeated at World Cup

11 March 2022 10:28 AM

The South Africans won their second group game against Pakistan by six runs in a tight and tense affair.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

WATCH: Tiger Woods tears up at induction ceremony to the World Golf Hall of Fame

10 March 2022 9:15 AM

Khabazela shares some of the videos that went viral on Twitter and Facebook.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

'I'm afraid the case against Graeme Smith is weak'

8 March 2022 4:50 PM

Cricket writer Telford Vice talks about the arbitration proceedings against the director of cricket in South Africa, Graeme Smith.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Australian cricket great Shane Warne has died

4 March 2022 4:34 PM

The famous leg-spinner has died at the age of 52 of a suspected heart attack.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Trending

Madhi: COVID-19 regulations inconsistent and contradict what is happening in SA

Local

Rabada confident ahead of final ODI against Bangladesh

Sport

Sport association wants more supporters in stadia given new COVID rules

Sport

EWN Highlights

Sport association wants more supporters in stadia given new COVID rules

23 March 2022 12:32 PM

Developers to fight ruling that halted work on land sacred to Khoi, San people

23 March 2022 11:33 AM

Data shows UK inflation jumps to 6.2%, its highest since 1992

23 March 2022 11:22 AM

- Local
- World
- Politics
- Sports
- Business
- Features
- Podcasts
- Lineup
- Shows
- Presenters
- Competitions
Copyright 2022 All Rights Reserved | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | PAIA