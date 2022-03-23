Madhi: COVID-19 regulations inconsistent and contradict what is happening in SA
Wits professor of vaccinology Shabir Madhi says the government seems to have failed to comprehend that the country is in a different phase of the COVID-19 pandemic.
The country no longer needs to operate under code red, as over 80% of the population have developed protection against sever disease and death, he says.
He shares these sentiments at the back of further lifting of COVID-19 protocols by President Cyril Ramaphosa.
RELATED: Adjusted Level 1: No masks outdoors, vaccinated fans allowed in stadiums
Under the new regulations, people don't have to wear their mask outdoors and venues are allowed to be filled to half capacity as long as visitors can prove they are vaccinated or COVID-19 negative.
Speaking to Mandy Wiener, Madhi says these regulations are not fit for purpose.
These regulations are inconsistent and contradictory with what is happening in South Africa right now.Shabir Madhi, Professor of vaccinology - Wits University
Listen below to the full conversation:
Source : https://www.123rf.com/photo_143781619_a-coronavirus-spinning-with-south-africa-flag-behind-as-epidemic-outbreak-infection-in-south-africa.html?term=covid19%2Bsouth%2Bafrica&vti=lzsklvexq2nbehjada-1-14
