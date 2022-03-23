Celebrating unsung heroes: 702 launches Teacher of the Year campaign
JOHANNESBURG - Teachers provide the framework that shapes, guides and propels young people to reach exceptional levels.
And yet, they are often overlooked in stories of inspiration, motivation and success.
For this reason, 702's Bongani Bingwa will be hosting a monthly segment on his Breakfast Show from April to November 2022; one teacher will be profiled each month
The show will highlight and celebrate teachers and the fundamental impact they have had on the lives of future leaders and innovators.
HOW TO ENTER
If you have an active teacher that has had or continues to have a pivotal influence on your life or the lives of people around you, send your stories via the 702 website and help us share your inspirational stories on the teachers who have changed your life.
“Teachers play such a pivotal role in society. Not just as educators but also as role models, mentors, caregivers and advisers," said 702 station manager Mzo Jojwana.
"Now in a post-COVID reality we have a renewed appreciation of the gruelling, often thankless work they do. As a station, we think it's time to applaud them and give them the recognition they deserve."
WHERE TO CATCH THE ACTION
Tune in to 702's Breakfast with Bongani Bingwa, weekdays between 6 am to 9 am to join the conversation about these unsung heroes and follow their inspirational stories on social media with #702TeacherOfTheYear.
This article first appeared on EWN : Celebrating unsung heroes: 702 launches Teacher of the Year campaign
Source : 702
