Three types of academic dishonesty students commit
Academic dishonesty in higher education is not a new phenomenon and it has since become a pressing matter.
Speaking to Relebogile Mabotja, Dr Gillian Mooney, academic support and development dean at The Independent Institute of Education explains the type of academic dishonesty they have witnessed.
The most basic type is what we call technically correct referencing. What we are looking for her can you follow the appropriate format for presenting your academic resources? What we would look for in terms of technical correctness is what we would call consistency.Dr Gillian Mooney, Dean: Academic Support and Development - The Independent Institute of Education
Cheating is the one that has exploded in the last few years. Why cheating is perceived to be so serious is because it's typically preplanned, it's intentional and it's deliberate deception on the part of the student to present the work of others as is their own.Dr Gillian Mooney, Dean: Academic Support and Development - The Independent Institute of Education
Plagiarism is using the words of others and presenting them as your own and these others are often published works.Dr Gillian Mooney, Dean: Academic Support and Development - The Independent Institute of Education
Listen to the full interview below:
Source : https://www.123rf.com/photo_145413795_golden-vase-with-gypsophila-flowers-and-an-open-book-on-a-table-selective-focus-.html
