Mediation is slow, we're sensitive to e-hailing drivers' demands - Gauteng govt





The Gauteng department of roads and transport says its doors are open to more dialogue with e-hailing drivers and app owners.

The drivers handed over a memorandum to the office of the MEC on Wednesday and they entered day three of their shutdown.

John Perlman speaks to Department of Transport in Gauteng spokesperson Theo Nkonki about this.

Mainly what their gripe is sitting with the app owners and we as a government obviously have to create the right environment for people to be able to do business and obviously we are quite sensitive to their demands and what they see as problems in that industry. Theo Nkonki, Spokesperson - Department of Transport in Gauteng

We have not closed our doors. We were urging them on Monday when we met that we know that the process of negotiation and mediation was a bit slow and we admit that upfront. Theo Nkonki, Spokesperson - Department of Transport in Gauteng

