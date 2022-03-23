Mediation is slow, we're sensitive to e-hailing drivers' demands - Gauteng govt
The Gauteng department of roads and transport says its doors are open to more dialogue with e-hailing drivers and app owners.
The drivers handed over a memorandum to the office of the MEC on Wednesday and they entered day three of their shutdown.
John Perlman speaks to Department of Transport in Gauteng spokesperson Theo Nkonki about this.
Mainly what their gripe is sitting with the app owners and we as a government obviously have to create the right environment for people to be able to do business and obviously we are quite sensitive to their demands and what they see as problems in that industry.Theo Nkonki, Spokesperson - Department of Transport in Gauteng
We have not closed our doors. We were urging them on Monday when we met that we know that the process of negotiation and mediation was a bit slow and we admit that upfront.Theo Nkonki, Spokesperson - Department of Transport in Gauteng
Listen to the full interview below:
Source : https://www.123rf.com/photo_70254100_bangkok-thailand-december-5-2016-business-man-is-using-uber-application-on-his-iphone-.html
More from Local
Three types of academic dishonesty students commit
Dr Gillian Mooney, academic support and development dean at The Independent Institute of Education says it is crucial to always show where your text comes from.Read More
Madhi: COVID-19 regulations inconsistent and contradict what is happening in SA
Wits professor of vaccinology Shabir Madhi reflects on the government's move to adjusted level 1 regulations.Read More
Sleep paralysis 'caused by attack on the body or spirit and coarse salt helps'
African spiritual healer, teacher and trained sangoma Gogo Dineo Ndlanzi explains what happens spiritually when one experiences sleep paralysis.Read More
'Govt COVID regulations on adjusted level 1 are still rooted in 2020'
UCT Infectious Diseases Professor Marc Mendelson and Health Department DG Dr Sandile Buthelezi reflect on the adjusted levels.Read More
Tourism industry relieved by adjusted level 1 regulations
Tourism Business Council of SA CEO Tshifhiwa Tshivhengwa says they have been urging the government to change the regulations.Read More
After running for her life, an SA student's Ukraine education is now in limbo
Nkateko Baloyi from Malamulele, Limpopo, says her dream of becoming her family's first doctor is hanging by a thread.Read More
'Indication SAA might have been burning through R700m a month, it's horrendous'
Bruce Whitfield gets the latest on the deal between SAA and the Takatso Consortium from Guy Leitch (SA Flyer Magazine).Read More
Adjusted Level 1: No masks outdoors, vaccinated fans allowed in stadiums
President Cyril Ramphosa addressed the nation on Tuesday evening - the State of Disaster remains, but Covid regulations relaxed.Read More
Mbalula tells Scopa the issue of 3,000 ghost employees at Prasa sorted - Report
Eyewitness News parliamentary correspondent Babalo Ndenze gives updates on Transport Minister Fikile Mbalula's appearance at the Standing Committee on Public Accounts.Read More