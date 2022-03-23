Streaming issues? Report here
Today at 18:20
ZOOM: Market Commentary
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
Guests
Chris Steward - Portfolio Manager at Ninety One
Today at 18:39
South African Civil Aviation Authority suspends Lufthansa Technik which does some of the maintenance for Comair
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
Guests
Phindiwe "Phindi" Gwebu - South African Civil Aviation Authority
Today at 19:08
ZOOM: Business Unusual: What Dubai Expo 2020 mean for SA business
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
Guests
Graeme Codrington - Futurist and Partner at TomorrowToday
Today at 19:19
SKYPE: Consumer Ninja - Running Circles around gym contracts
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
Guests
Wendy Knowler
Today at 19:33
ZOOM: Shapeshifter- Ravi Naidoo | CEO at Youth Employment Service (YES)
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
Guests
Ravi Naidoo - CEO at Youth Employment Service (YES)
Home
arrow_forward
Local

Mediation is slow, we're sensitive to e-hailing drivers' demands - Gauteng govt

23 March 2022 4:56 PM
by Zanele Zama
Tags:
Uber
Gauteng Transport Department
Gauteng transport
Bolt
ehailing
DiDi

Department of Transport in Gauteng spokesperson Theo Nkonki says as a government they have to create the right environment for people to be able to do business.

The Gauteng department of roads and transport says its doors are open to more dialogue with e-hailing drivers and app owners.

The drivers handed over a memorandum to the office of the MEC on Wednesday and they entered day three of their shutdown.

John Perlman speaks to Department of Transport in Gauteng spokesperson Theo Nkonki about this.

Mainly what their gripe is sitting with the app owners and we as a government obviously have to create the right environment for people to be able to do business and obviously we are quite sensitive to their demands and what they see as problems in that industry.

Theo Nkonki, Spokesperson - Department of Transport in Gauteng

We have not closed our doors. We were urging them on Monday when we met that we know that the process of negotiation and mediation was a bit slow and we admit that upfront.

Theo Nkonki, Spokesperson - Department of Transport in Gauteng

Listen to the full interview below:




Share this:
