Aviation watchdog suspends license of Comair maintenance firm Lufthansa Technik
The country's aviation watchdog has suspended Lufthansa Technik, one of the Aircraft Maintenance Organisations (AMOs) that services Comair's fleet of planes.
The suspension follows an unannounced audit by the South African Civil Aviation Authority (SACAA).
Comair operates British Airways and Kulula.
SACAA temporarily grounded domestic BA and Kulula flights last week due to safety concerns and Comair then shifted its maintenance to SAA Technical.
Related stories:
'FlySafair has not inflated ticket prices - it works on supply and demand'
Passengers left stranded after Comair operations suspended indefinitely
SACAA said it found four Level 1 violations which placed an immediate risk to passenger safety.
The audit showed that both Lufthansa Technik's quality management and safety management systems were not implemented according to the Civil Aviation Regulations (CARs).
Bruce Whitfield interviews the Executive for Corporate Services at SACAA, Phindiwe Gwebu.
[We suspended the license] purely because they were not compliant with the Civil Aviation Regulations, and also with their own quality control management systems and safety management systems.Phindiwe Gwebu, Executive: Corporate Services - South African Civil Aviation Authority
The findings were of a serious nature and brought into question whether they are able to deliver the services as required by the law.Phindiwe Gwebu, Executive: Corporate Services - South African Civil Aviation Authority
We do believe that if they bring in resources... it should be resolved in a couple of days... if not able to sign off..., prob bec those aircraft need to be grounded.Phindiwe Gwebu, Executive: Corporate Services - South African Civil Aviation Authority
If at all we are not able to sign off the work that was done by Lufthansa in the aircraft currently maintained by SAA Technical then it becomes a problem because those aircraft need to be grounded.Phindiwe Gwebu, Executive: Corporate Services - South African Civil Aviation Authority
Listen to Gwebu explain the relationship between the two Aircraft Maintenance Organisations below:
This article first appeared on CapeTalk : Aviation watchdog suspends license of Comair maintenance firm Lufthansa Technik
Source : https://www.facebook.com/iflykulula/photos/10158671530203495
More from Business
'Dubai Expo shows we can make this world a great place to live in, also in SA'
Futurist Graeme Codrington returns from the Expo excited about possibilities, also for power generation in SA - The Money ShowRead More
What OK Furniture does with its latest ad to the tune of Jabulani is NOT ok
Branding expert Andy Rice rips into OK Furniture's new TV advert on The Money Show's 'Heroes and Zeros'.Read More
Would fining state capture crooks be more effective than drawn-out court cases?
Bruce Whitfield interviews corruption law specialist John Oxenham, partner at Primerio International.Read More
Securing a better future for generations to come - turning ESG into opportunity
Bruce Whitfield and a panel of RMB experts unpack how money can be a catalyst for change.Read More
Why we need specialist problem-solvers in banking
Absa is investing in a highly competent team of problem solvers, writes Anthony Evens of Special Asset Management at Absa CIB.Read More
SA among top 20 African countries with highest debt-to-GDP ratios - Statista
Bruce Whitfield interviews analyst Victor Kgomoeswana, author of 'Africa Bounces Back', about South Africa's debt-to-GDP rating.Read More
'Indication SAA might have been burning through R700m a month, it's horrendous'
Bruce Whitfield gets the latest on the deal between SAA and the Takatso Consortium from Guy Leitch (SA Flyer Magazine).Read More
'Naspers wiped out R1 TRILLION in value during pandemic (triple Eskom's debt)'
Bruce Whitfield talks to Keith McLachlan (Integral Asset Management) about unusual moves on the JSE during the pandemic.Read More
Passion vs money: How to find meaning in your job
Clement Manyathela speaks to transformational courage coach Telena Thompson about the benefits of loving your job.Read More
More from Local
Would fining state capture crooks be more effective than drawn-out court cases?
Bruce Whitfield interviews corruption law specialist John Oxenham, partner at Primerio International.Read More
Mediation is slow, we're sensitive to e-hailing drivers' demands - Gauteng govt
Department of Transport in Gauteng spokesperson Theo Nkonki says as a government they have to create the right environment for people to be able to do business.Read More
Three types of academic dishonesty students commit
Dr Gillian Mooney, academic support and development dean at The Independent Institute of Education says it is crucial to always show where your text comes from.Read More
Madhi: COVID-19 regulations inconsistent and contradict what is happening in SA
Wits professor of vaccinology Shabir Madhi reflects on the government's move to adjusted level 1 regulations.Read More
Sleep paralysis 'caused by attack on the body or spirit and coarse salt helps'
African spiritual healer, teacher and trained sangoma Gogo Dineo Ndlanzi explains what happens spiritually when one experiences sleep paralysis.Read More
'Govt COVID regulations on adjusted level 1 are still rooted in 2020'
UCT Infectious Diseases Professor Marc Mendelson and Health Department DG Dr Sandile Buthelezi reflect on the adjusted levels.Read More
Tourism industry relieved by adjusted level 1 regulations
Tourism Business Council of SA CEO Tshifhiwa Tshivhengwa says they have been urging the government to change the regulations.Read More
After running for her life, an SA student's Ukraine education is now in limbo
Nkateko Baloyi from Malamulele, Limpopo, says her dream of becoming her family's first doctor is hanging by a thread.Read More
'Indication SAA might have been burning through R700m a month, it's horrendous'
Bruce Whitfield gets the latest on the deal between SAA and the Takatso Consortium from Guy Leitch (SA Flyer Magazine).Read More