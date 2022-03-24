How do 2-year gym contracts save you money if monthly fee jumps halfway through?
Are gyms allowed to increase the fees on a two-year contract halfway through?
The answer is yes says Wendy Knowler, because the terms and conditions allow them to.
The consumer journo notes that you're able to cancel early if you can't afford a steep hike, but this again means paying a hefty penalty fee.
Sign the two-year contact, the salesperson tells you. It will work out cheaper per month than the one-year agreement.Wendy Knowler, Consumer journalist
Well, yes. But you are locked in for twice as long... and something that the salesperson mostly likely won't let slip: your monthly fee MAY INCREASE in Year 2 of that two-year contract. It’s in the small print, and even worse, the AMOUNT IS NOT STIPULATED.Wendy Knowler, Consumer journalist
Early cancellation means you must pay a REASONABLE cancellation penalty, but they don’t disclose what it will be in the contract you sign.Wendy Knowler, Consumer journalist
As Bruce Whitfield says, a contract isn't a contract if you don't fully understand the small print.
Knowler was not happy with the response she got when she followed up one client's frustrations with Virgin Active.
RELATED: Don't get suckered into unwittingly paying double home insurance by your bank!
Sophie was notified of a R4 increase in her monthly fee ten months after signing up because she'd moved into a new age bracket after her 22nd birthday - no problem.
However, she queried the next notification two months later which said her payment would jump from R492 to R610 a month because she’d entered the second year of her 24-month contract.
This is 25% and cannot be called a “slight” increase (contract description), Knowler points out.
RELATED: Man's valubles stolen from gym locker, Virgin Active says 'we're not liable'
Virgin Active acknowledged an error, saying only one price increase should have been communicated and applied as the annual increase and "age up" increase fell within a 3 month period.
Sophie was given two months of free gymming, but Knowler wanted answers about the hefty increases applied in Year 2 of a 24-month contract and the steep cancellation fee, the amounts of which are not specified in the contract.
The cancellation fee applied is a 2-month membership fee for contracts with an initial period of 12 months or a 4-month membership fee for contracts with an initial period of 24 months.Carla White, Virgin Active
In Sophie's case she would have to pay R2,440 to exit a contract in protest at her monthly fee going up by 25% in the second half of her two-year contract.
"I advise consumers to seek out that cancellation percentage before signing gym contracts as in some cases it’s as high as 70 or 80% of remaining subscriptions" says Knowler.
Something is very VERY wrong with all of this. Gym bunnies beware.Wendy Knowler, Consumer journalist
For more detail, listen to the discussion below:
This article first appeared on CapeTalk : How do 2-year gym contracts save you money if monthly fee jumps halfway through?
Source : https://www.123rf.com/photo_48929416_sport-gym-interior-with-treadmill-equipment-.html
