Streaming issues? Report here
Aubrey Masango 1500 x 1500 2020 Aubrey Masango 1500 x 1500 2020
The Aubrey Masango Show
20:00 - 00:00
volume_up
volume_mute

Studio Line
+27 (11) 883 0702
WhatsApp
072 702 1702
Contact
View Form
Radio
FM 92.7 and FM 106
comment
Visit the show page
info
702 FYI
Home
Features
News
Shows
Podcasts
comment
Visit the show page
info
702 FYI
Copyright 2022 All Rights Reserved
Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | PAIA
Today at 23:05
Talkers/Open Line
The Aubrey Masango Show
No Items to show
Up Next:
See full line-up
The Aubrey Masango Show
20:00 - 00:00
Home
Features
News
Shows
Podcasts
search
Local
Politics
Business
Lifestyle
Sport
Entertainment
World
Africa
Opinion
Latest Local
How do 2-year gym contracts save you money if monthly fee jumps halfway through? Wendy Knowler follows up on the case of a Virgin Active client who'd have to pay a hefty cancellation fee to exit her contract. 24 March 2022 9:23 PM
'25-basis-point rate hike paves way for 50-point hike if inflation expands ' Bruce Whitfield interviews Kevin Lings, Chief Economist at Stanlib Asset Management, after the MPC announced a repo rate increase. 24 March 2022 6:40 PM
Brackenfell High School did not host a whites-only matric ball in 2020 - SAHRC Commissioner Andre Gaum says they will still look into other allegations including from former learners that there is a culture of... 24 March 2022 5:12 PM
View all Local
Investment Conference brings pledges to R1 trillion+ 'but not enough new money' Bruce Whitfield gets diverging responses on the 4th Conference from Busa's Bonang Mohale and Intellidex's Peter Attard Montalto. 24 March 2022 8:12 PM
No, SA's stance on Russia-Ukraine conflict isn't affecting investment: Ramaphosa President Cyril Ramaphosa speaks to Clement Manyathela at the SA investment conference. 24 March 2022 1:22 PM
Would fining state capture crooks be more effective than drawn-out court cases? Bruce Whitfield interviews corruption law specialist John Oxenham, partner at Primerio International. 23 March 2022 7:09 PM
View all Politics
Nic Dlamini: '8-day Cape Epic just as demanding as a month on Tour de France' Bruce Whitfield catches up with 2 Absa Cape Epic first-timers - SA cyclist Nicholas Dlamini and Absa's Amelia Dieperink. 24 March 2022 9:02 PM
Kganyago: Repo rate increases by 25 basis points to 4.25% South African Reserve Bank Governor Lesetja Kganyago said inflation was high due to a number of factors, including high electricit... 24 March 2022 3:18 PM
'12m people still susceptible to Covid infection can create new epidemic in SA' The CSIR's Dr Ridhwaan Suliman explains what the latest research means for our next Covid wave - on The Money Show 23 March 2022 9:28 PM
View all Business
What OK Furniture does with its latest ad to the tune of Jabulani is NOT ok Branding expert Andy Rice rips into OK Furniture's new TV advert on The Money Show's 'Heroes and Zeros'. 23 March 2022 8:09 PM
Celebrating unsung heroes: 702 launches Teacher of the Year campaign 'Breakfast with Bongani Bingwa' will highlight and celebrate teachers and the fundamental impact they have had on the lives of fut... 23 March 2022 2:47 PM
Is our food safe? There’s been 5 major product recalls so far in 2022 Ray White interviews Justin Naylor, Managing Director at special risk insurer iTOO. 21 March 2022 7:32 PM
View all Lifestyle
'You train for about a year to get to this point' - Absa Cape Epic rider Stage 1 of the 2022 edition of the most grueling mountain bike race in the world got underway at Lourensford on Monday 21 March. 24 March 2022 4:04 PM
Sport association wants more supporters in stadia given new COVID rules The South African Football Supporters Association says it will start making immediate arrangements to get more fans into stadiums... 23 March 2022 12:32 PM
Rabada confident ahead of final ODI against Bangladesh Kagiso Rabada was in dazzling form as the pacer claimed figures of 5/39. 22 March 2022 9:42 PM
View all Sport
WATCH: Man pulling gun on Mike Tyson and challenges him to fight goes viral Khabazela shares some of the videos that went viral on Twitter and Facebook. 24 March 2022 9:16 AM
WATCH: Man creates Lego vacuum to help parents sort annoying toy Khabazela shares some of the videos that went viral on Twitter and Facebook. 24 March 2022 9:16 AM
VIDEO: Horrific accident involving taxi has everyone traumatised Khabazela shares some of the videos that went viral on Twitter and Facebook. 23 March 2022 9:11 AM
View all Entertainment
No, SA's stance on Russia-Ukraine conflict isn't affecting investment: Ramaphosa President Cyril Ramaphosa speaks to Clement Manyathela at the SA investment conference. 24 March 2022 1:22 PM
'Dubai Expo shows we can make this world a great place to live, also in SA' Futurist Graeme Codrington returns from the Expo excited about possibilities, also for power generation in SA - The Money Show 23 March 2022 8:26 PM
Securing a better future for generations to come - turning ESG into opportunity Bruce Whitfield and a panel of RMB experts unpack how money can be a catalyst for change. 23 March 2022 4:51 PM
View all World
Securing a better future for generations to come - turning ESG into opportunity Bruce Whitfield and a panel of RMB experts unpack how money can be a catalyst for change. 23 March 2022 4:51 PM
SA among top 20 African countries with highest debt-to-GDP ratios - Statista Bruce Whitfield interviews analyst Victor Kgomoeswana, author of 'Africa Bounces Back', about South Africa's debt-to-GDP rating. 22 March 2022 9:56 PM
Standard Bank to cut finance for coal power projects, stripping natural forests Bruce Whitfield talks to Standard Bank's Kenny Fihla about the climate policy the Group revealed on Wednesday. 16 March 2022 7:10 PM
View all Africa
What OK Furniture does with its latest ad to the tune of Jabulani is NOT ok Branding expert Andy Rice rips into OK Furniture's new TV advert on The Money Show's 'Heroes and Zeros'. 23 March 2022 8:09 PM
ExxonMobil and American power on trial in 'Private Empire' by Steve Coll Ray White interviews Songezo Zibi, Chairperson at Rivonia Circle. 21 March 2022 7:57 PM
Replacing Russian oil with new production is 'mutually assured destruction' Ray White interviews Robyn Hugo, Director of Climate Change Engagement at Just Share. 21 March 2022 6:59 PM
View all Opinion
Home
arrow_forward
Business
fiber_manual_record
Local
fiber_manual_record
Lifestyle

How do 2-year gym contracts save you money if monthly fee jumps halfway through?

24 March 2022 9:23 PM
by Paula Luckhoff
Tags:
The Money Show
Virgin active
Bruce Whitfield
Wendy Knowler
consumer issues
terms and conditions
gym fees
gym contracts
cancellation penalty

Wendy Knowler follows up on the case of a Virgin Active client who'd have to pay a hefty cancellation fee to exit her contract.
© poznyakov/123rf.com

Are gyms allowed to increase the fees on a two-year contract halfway through?

The answer is yes says Wendy Knowler, because the terms and conditions allow them to.

The consumer journo notes that you're able to cancel early if you can't afford a steep hike, but this again means paying a hefty penalty fee.

Sign the two-year contact, the salesperson tells you. It will work out cheaper per month than the one-year agreement.

Wendy Knowler, Consumer journalist

Well, yes. But you are locked in for twice as long... and something that the salesperson mostly likely won't let slip: your monthly fee MAY INCREASE in Year 2 of that two-year contract. It’s in the small print, and even worse, the AMOUNT IS NOT STIPULATED.

Wendy Knowler, Consumer journalist

Early cancellation means you must pay a REASONABLE cancellation penalty, but they don’t disclose what it will be in the contract you sign.

Wendy Knowler, Consumer journalist

As Bruce Whitfield says, a contract isn't a contract if you don't fully understand the small print.

Knowler was not happy with the response she got when she followed up one client's frustrations with Virgin Active.

RELATED: Don't get suckered into unwittingly paying double home insurance by your bank!

Sophie was notified of a R4 increase in her monthly fee ten months after signing up because she'd moved into a new age bracket after her 22nd birthday - no problem.

However, she queried the next notification two months later which said her payment would jump from R492 to R610 a month because she’d entered the second year of her 24-month contract.

This is 25% and cannot be called a “slight” increase (contract description), Knowler points out.

RELATED: Man's valubles stolen from gym locker, Virgin Active says 'we're not liable'

Virgin Active acknowledged an error, saying only one price increase should have been communicated and applied as the annual increase and "age up" increase fell within a 3 month period.

Sophie was given two months of free gymming, but Knowler wanted answers about the hefty increases applied in Year 2 of a 24-month contract and the steep cancellation fee, the amounts of which are not specified in the contract.

The cancellation fee applied is a 2-month membership fee for contracts with an initial period of 12 months or a 4-month membership fee for contracts with an initial period of 24 months.

Carla White, Virgin Active

In Sophie's case she would have to pay R2,440 to exit a contract in protest at her monthly fee going up by 25% in the second half of her two-year contract.

"I advise consumers to seek out that cancellation percentage before signing gym contracts as in some cases it’s as high as 70 or 80% of remaining subscriptions" says Knowler.

Something is very VERY wrong with all of this. Gym bunnies beware.

Wendy Knowler, Consumer journalist

For more detail, listen to the discussion below:


This article first appeared on CapeTalk : How do 2-year gym contracts save you money if monthly fee jumps halfway through?




24 March 2022 9:23 PM
by Paula Luckhoff
Tags:
The Money Show
Virgin active
Bruce Whitfield
Wendy Knowler
consumer issues
terms and conditions
gym fees
gym contracts
cancellation penalty

More from Business

Nic Dlamini: '8-day Cape Epic just as demanding as a month on Tour de France'

24 March 2022 9:02 PM

Bruce Whitfield catches up with 2 Absa Cape Epic first-timers - SA cyclist Nicholas Dlamini and Absa's Amelia Dieperink.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Investment Conference brings pledges to R1 trillion+ 'but not enough new money'

24 March 2022 8:12 PM

Bruce Whitfield gets diverging responses on the 4th Conference from Busa's Bonang Mohale and Intellidex's Peter Attard Montalto.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

'25-basis-point rate hike paves way for 50-point hike if inflation expands '

24 March 2022 6:40 PM

Bruce Whitfield interviews Kevin Lings, Chief Economist at Stanlib Asset Management, after the MPC announced a repo rate increase.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Kganyago: Repo rate increases by 25 basis points to 4.25%

24 March 2022 3:18 PM

South African Reserve Bank Governor Lesetja Kganyago said inflation was high due to a number of factors, including high electricity prices.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

'12m people still susceptible to Covid infection can create new epidemic in SA'

23 March 2022 9:28 PM

The CSIR's Dr Ridhwaan Suliman explains what the latest research means for our next Covid wave - on The Money Show

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

'Dubai Expo shows we can make this world a great place to live, also in SA'

23 March 2022 8:26 PM

Futurist Graeme Codrington returns from the Expo excited about possibilities, also for power generation in SA - The Money Show

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

What OK Furniture does with its latest ad to the tune of Jabulani is NOT ok

23 March 2022 8:09 PM

Branding expert Andy Rice rips into OK Furniture's new TV advert on The Money Show's 'Heroes and Zeros'.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Would fining state capture crooks be more effective than drawn-out court cases?

23 March 2022 7:09 PM

Bruce Whitfield interviews corruption law specialist John Oxenham, partner at Primerio International.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Aviation watchdog suspends license of Comair maintenance firm Lufthansa Technik

23 March 2022 7:02 PM

Bruce Whitfield interviews Phindiwe Gwebu, Executive for Corporate Services at the South African Civil Aviation Authority.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Securing a better future for generations to come - turning ESG into opportunity

23 March 2022 4:51 PM

Bruce Whitfield and a panel of RMB experts unpack how money can be a catalyst for change.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

More from Local

'25-basis-point rate hike paves way for 50-point hike if inflation expands '

24 March 2022 6:40 PM

Bruce Whitfield interviews Kevin Lings, Chief Economist at Stanlib Asset Management, after the MPC announced a repo rate increase.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Brackenfell High School did not host a whites-only matric ball in 2020 - SAHRC

24 March 2022 5:12 PM

Commissioner Andre Gaum says they will still look into other allegations including from former learners that there is a culture of racism at the school.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Undocumented migrants among the over 890 unclaimed bodies in Gauteng mortuaries

24 March 2022 4:24 PM

Facility manager of forensic pathology in Springs, Director Makhubela, says the general public does not know how to search for missing persons.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Kganyago: Repo rate increases by 25 basis points to 4.25%

24 March 2022 3:18 PM

South African Reserve Bank Governor Lesetja Kganyago said inflation was high due to a number of factors, including high electricity prices.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Groundwork welcomes ruling that it's a right to breathe air that is not harmful

24 March 2022 1:21 PM

Groundwork director Bobby Peek reflects on the court ruling on air pollution by industries and the government.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

PUTTING LIVES ON THE LINE: What does it take to be a photo/visual journalist?

24 March 2022 12:25 PM

Thando Hlophe and Leon Sadiki talk about taking precautionary measures to make sure we come back alive on Across the Desk.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

We are making progress in punishing criminals abusing state funds - SIU head

24 March 2022 8:39 AM

SIU head Advocate Andy Mothibi says even though corruption is rife in the country, he is hopeful that the unit is making progress.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

World TB Day: 'We must invest in vaccine and getting shorter duration treatment'

24 March 2022 8:15 AM

The Clinton Health Access Initiative (CHAI) South Africa director Professor Yogan Pillay weighs in on World TB Day.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

New code of practice aims to end workplace bullying and harassment in SA

24 March 2022 7:21 AM

Are you the king or queen of office pranks? The office clown … perhaps a bulldozer or gossip that’s always pushing the envelope?

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

'12m people still susceptible to Covid infection can create new epidemic in SA'

23 March 2022 9:28 PM

The CSIR's Dr Ridhwaan Suliman explains what the latest research means for our next Covid wave - on The Money Show

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

More from Lifestyle

What OK Furniture does with its latest ad to the tune of Jabulani is NOT ok

23 March 2022 8:09 PM

Branding expert Andy Rice rips into OK Furniture's new TV advert on The Money Show's 'Heroes and Zeros'.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Celebrating unsung heroes: 702 launches Teacher of the Year campaign

23 March 2022 2:47 PM

'Breakfast with Bongani Bingwa' will highlight and celebrate teachers and the fundamental impact they have had on the lives of future leaders and innovators.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Is our food safe? There’s been 5 major product recalls so far in 2022

21 March 2022 7:32 PM

Ray White interviews Justin Naylor, Managing Director at special risk insurer iTOO.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

A setback is not failure, never give up hope - Dr Imtiaz Sooliman

18 March 2022 3:16 PM

Relebogile Mabotja chats to Gift of the Givers Foundation founder on how to deal with life's setbacks on the Upside of Failure.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Don't get duped into debt review on the phone with promises of lower repayments

16 March 2022 8:42 PM

Unsolicited calls promising hugely reduced monthly instalments? Consumer ninja Wendy Knowler investigates on The Money Show.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Corporates are calling staff back to the office, we're grateful- Growthpoint CEO

16 March 2022 6:45 PM

The Money Show interviews Group CEO Norbert Sasse about Growthpoint Properties' half-year results.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

'Toyota ad replaces body parts for car parts, ends up objectifying female form'

15 March 2022 9:03 PM

Not going places - intersectional strategist Dr Sizakele Marutlulle talks advertising heroes and zeros on The Money Show.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

'Traumatic enough losing my wife, now bank's forcing me to sell my home'

15 March 2022 8:47 PM

Why property co-owners need to get life insurance - Wendy Knowler relates the tale of a 72-year-old forced to sell his house.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

'FlySafair has not inflated ticket prices - it works on supply and demand'

15 March 2022 7:35 PM

Bruce Whitfield talks to FlySafair's Kirby Gordon as accusations fly that the airline is profiting after Comair's suspension.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

To befriend your boss or not? 'Friendship makes it difficult to enforce rules'

15 March 2022 12:05 PM

Executive and business coach Shams Essack talks about the importance of having boundaries in the workplace.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Trending

Undocumented migrants among the over 890 unclaimed bodies in Gauteng mortuaries

Local

'25-basis-point rate hike paves way for 50-point hike if inflation expands '

Business Local

Brackenfell High School did not host a whites-only matric ball in 2020 - SAHRC

Local

EWN Highlights

Zondo: It is a special honour to be appointed chief justice

24 March 2022 8:48 PM

E-hailing drivers end strike hoping for better regulations

24 March 2022 7:51 PM

Mkhwebane: Ramaphosa is conflicted and can't suspend me

24 March 2022 7:08 PM

- Local
- World
- Politics
- Sports
- Business
- Features
- Podcasts
- Lineup
- Shows
- Presenters
- Competitions
Copyright 2022 All Rights Reserved | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | PAIA