'Dubai Expo shows we can make this world a great place to live in, also in SA'
Business Unusual: What Dubai Expo 2020 mean for SA business Graeme Codrington | Futurist and Partner at TomorrowToday A suggested topic: I spent last week visiting the Dubai Expo 2020, as a guest of the IOD in Dubai. It’s been billed as “the greatest show on earth” and it was spectacular. The themes were opportunity, mobility and sustainability. I can talk about some of the exhibits and tech I saw, and what it means for business in South Africa. How does that sound?
Expo 2020 Dubai finally kicked off in October 2021 after being delayed for a year.
It closes its six-month run at the end of March.
The world expo's described as a showcase of "the best global examples of collaboration, innovation and cooperation" through the theme of Connecting Minds, Creating the Future.
It features Pavilions from 192 countries around the world, including South Africa.
Bruce Whitfield chats to futurist Graeme Codrington (partner at TomorrowToday) about his impressions during the week he spent there as a guest of the Institute of Directors SA (IOD).
It’s been billed as “the greatest show on earth” and it was spectacular... I walked 29 kilometres in two days!Graeme Codrington, Futurist and partner - TomorrowToday
I think I first saw an advert for Dubai 2020 on Emirates Airlines probably at least eight years ago! They had this idea that they would bring the whole world together... It was not a tourism expo to show off your country but a future-focused expo.Graeme Codrington, Futurist and partner - TomorrowToday
It's amazing to see what they've achieved in Dubai... It's that mindset of 'we can do anything', and when you've got oil revenue and a lot of low-cost workers you can do quite a lot.Graeme Codrington, Futurist and partner - TomorrowToday
This expo site was built, again, in virgin desert and will be converted into a new business district over the next few years.Graeme Codrington, Futurist and partner - TomorrowToday
Codringto highlights some of the national pavilions, where countries chose from the overarching themes of opportunity, mobility and sustainability.
Finland built this massive, weirdly shaped wooden room... When you get into the building they show you that room is actually capturing carbon dioxide out of the air... which they turn into methane that runs a machine that then sucks the desert air in and extracts water (100l a day) ... and then powers a coffee machine... You could literally have a cup of coffee that came from thin air...Graeme Codrington, Futurist and partner - TomorrowToday
I thought it would be almost a science fiction view with gadgets of the future... but then I realised they weren't in fact trying to show us a science fiction view of some far distant future fuelling our imaginations. They were trying to show us what's possible now.Graeme Codrington, Futurist and partner - TomorrowToday
Singapore's was literally just a building in the desert that was entirely self-sustaining, beautifully green in this searing heat... to say we don't have to wait twenty or thirty years... We can do this now.Graeme Codrington, Futurist and partner - TomorrowToday
Codrington came away inspired that the world _can _solve especially mobility and sustainability issues.
... and that's hugely important here in South Africa as we see the ravages of extreme weather and climate change hit our economy and our country.Graeme Codrington, Futurist and partner - TomorrowToday
Whitfield asks whether the expo also made Codrington apprehensive about the future, considering how far South Africa is behind in this technological sphere.
We're not as far behind as many think we are Codrington retorts.
I think, for example, that there are some very quick-win solutions we can get with power generation... In terms of putting up wind farms, solar farms, we're doing jolly well in South Africa.Graeme Codrington, Futurist and partner - TomorrowToday
All we need now is for the government's will to allow us to connect some of the private generation of power into the national grid and we're talking, within the next 12 to 18 months, about a very different system.Graeme Codrington, Futurist and partner - TomorrowToday
That's what I came away with... The one way of looking at the world is looking at everything that's not working, and the other looks at possibilities and opportunities.Graeme Codrington, Futurist and partner - TomorrowToday
"We can make this world a really great place to live in (even here in South Africa)" Codrington says in conclusion.
Listen to the uplifting interview on The Money Show:
This article first appeared on CapeTalk : 'Dubai Expo shows we can make this world a great place to live in, also in SA'
Source : https://www.facebook.com/Expo2020_teamsa/photos/133144772387654
More from Business
What OK Furniture does with its latest ad to the tune of Jabulani is NOT ok
Branding expert Andy Rice rips into OK Furniture's new TV advert on The Money Show's 'Heroes and Zeros'.Read More
Would fining state capture crooks be more effective than drawn-out court cases?
Bruce Whitfield interviews corruption law specialist John Oxenham, partner at Primerio International.Read More
Aviation watchdog suspends license of Comair maintenance firm Lufthansa Technik
Bruce Whitfield interviews Phindiwe Gwebu, Executive for Corporate Services at the South African Civil Aviation Authority.Read More
Securing a better future for generations to come - turning ESG into opportunity
Bruce Whitfield and a panel of RMB experts unpack how money can be a catalyst for change.Read More
Why we need specialist problem-solvers in banking
Absa is investing in a highly competent team of problem solvers, writes Anthony Evens of Special Asset Management at Absa CIB.Read More
SA among top 20 African countries with highest debt-to-GDP ratios - Statista
Bruce Whitfield interviews analyst Victor Kgomoeswana, author of 'Africa Bounces Back', about South Africa's debt-to-GDP rating.Read More
'Indication SAA might have been burning through R700m a month, it's horrendous'
Bruce Whitfield gets the latest on the deal between SAA and the Takatso Consortium from Guy Leitch (SA Flyer Magazine).Read More
'Naspers wiped out R1 TRILLION in value during pandemic (triple Eskom's debt)'
Bruce Whitfield talks to Keith McLachlan (Integral Asset Management) about unusual moves on the JSE during the pandemic.Read More
Passion vs money: How to find meaning in your job
Clement Manyathela speaks to transformational courage coach Telena Thompson about the benefits of loving your job.Read More
More from World
Securing a better future for generations to come - turning ESG into opportunity
Bruce Whitfield and a panel of RMB experts unpack how money can be a catalyst for change.Read More
'Russia had to intervene through military operation in Ukraine as last resort'
Press Attache for the Russian Embassy in the Republic of South Africa Alexander Arefiev reflects on the war.Read More
WATCH: Reporter catches hit-and-run on camera while reporting on road accidents
Khabazela shares some of the videos that went viral on Twitter and Facebook.Read More
SA govt still not taking sides in Russia-Ukraine conflict - Gungubele
Cabinet is calling for a negotiated diplomatic solution, while noting that the socio-economic cost of the conflict is devastating and will be felt across the globe.Read More
A stagflation cocktail is brewing- soaring oil prices, inflation, rate hikes
The Money Show's Bruce Whitfield interviews Professor Adrian Saville, Investment Specialist at Genera Capital.Read More
Thuso Mbedu bags Independent Spirit Award for her role in 'Underground Railroad'
Star actress, Thuso Mbedu has claimed another film award for her outstanding performance at The Independent Spirit Awards.Read More
Doctors Without Borders to send emergency and surgical kits to Ukraine
Director of communications of Doctors Without Borders Borrie La Grange talks about the assistance they are giving to Ukraine.Read More
Australian cricket great Shane Warne has died
The famous leg-spinner has died at the age of 52 of a suspected heart attack.Read More
I endured a lot, but I am safe in Budapest now - SA man who fled Ukraine
South African tourist Johan Nel says he is grateful for the SA ambassador in Ukraine André Groenewald who helped him flee.Read More